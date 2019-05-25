Two things that are true with all hardwood floors: They're expensive to install and they can scratch relatively easily. That's why investing in a set of furniture pads is smart decision. The best furniture pads for hardwood floors are made with soft felt, which slides across the floor without risk of damage. They come in a range of shapes, sizes, and colors, so you won’t even notice they’re there at all.

The best felt pads for hardwood floors come in several styles, so you can choose the application method you prefer. Most of them simply stick to the bottom of furniture feet with adhesive backing, which is a solid and economical choice. However, the adhesive can wear off after a while, or can become a magnet for dust and hair, so if you’re concerned about that, you have a few other options. Formed pads — which are the easiest to install — are shaped like small cups, and they grip the bottoms of furniture legs. Nail-in pads attach to the legs with spikes, and while they do require drilling for the best fit, they’re the most budge-proof option you can buy. Last, you may want to consider a set of furniture socks. While they’re a bit more obvious, the elastic material guarantees a snug fit, and they can machine washed to keep them looking fresh.

Pads typically come in a range of sizes to fit a variety of furniture legs, but some larger pads are designed so that you can cut them to the exact size and shape you need. Beyond that, you can choose from colors that blend right in with your furniture, like beige, brown, and black. For more details on the best furniture pads for hardwood floors, keep scrolling.

1 The Best Basic Adhesive Furniture Pads Super Sliders Self-Stick Felt Furniture Pads (48-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These durable round felt pads from Super Slides are a great deal that should work for many needs. Not only do they have a strong adhesive, so they won't slip if you move your furniture around a lot, but they're available in a wide range of sizes — from 1 inch to 3 inches — as well as a variety of colors, including black, brown, gray, and linen beige. A reviewer wrote: "We moved into a new house with dark hardwood floors, and I'm a fanatic about keeping them scratch free. I don't mind a little patina from everyday wear and tear, but these keep furniture from sliding and gouging the wood. I put them on everything (literally). They stick well, and I haven't had any problems after two bags." Available colors: black, brown, gray, linen beige

Available sizes: 0.75 inch, 0.87 inch, 1 inch, 1.25 inches, 1.5 inches, 1.75 inches, 2 inches, 2.5 inches

2 The Best Pads That Can Be Trimmed To Size X-Protector Premium Felt Furniture Pads (8 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Have extra-large or irregularly-shaped furniture or other items you want to add padding to? These heavy-duty, 8-by-6-inch felt pads for hardwood floors may be what you need. They feature a strong adhesive backing and an oversized design that lends itself to being cut to the size and shape needed. You'll get eight sheets of these furniture pads, and if beige isn't the right color, you can get them in brown. Amazon buyers rave and have given these pads an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after more than 1,800 reviews. A reviewer wrote: "Easy to cut . We used so many different shapes for furniture on a new hardwood floor. This stuff was perfect. Highly recommend." Available colors: beige, brown

Available sizes: 8 x 6 inches

3 The Best Value X-Protector Furniture Pads (133 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With more than 30,000 reviews and an average 4.6-star rating on Amazon, these furniture pads for hardwood floors are a popular option — and the most economical too. This huge set contains 133 furniture pads in both brown and beige colors with an assortment of sizes and shapes to fit different furniture legs. There are even extra beige sheets that can be cut to size for irregularly shaped furniture. With a strong adhesive and the most affordable price per piece, this pack is ideal for people who are moving or want to stock up. What fans say: "Provides great protection for my hardwood floors. Also great assortment of sizes!" Available colors: black and brown multi-pack

Available sizes: various

4 The Best Formed Pads Super Sliders Formed Felt Furniture Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re worried about adhesive wearing off over time, it may be worth spending a little more for these heavy-duty felt pads for chair legs. The formed pads have a cup-like design that fits onto the ends of furniture legs — no glue or adhesive required. They come in three colors — beige, brown, and linen — and four sizes for a snug fit. A reviewer wrote: “These formed cups stay where you put them on furniture legs, and they provide effective glide across wood and tile floors. Available colors: beige, brown, linen

Available sizes: 1 inch, 1.25 inches, 1.5 inches, 2 inches

5 The Best Nail-On Furniture Pads ALIMITOPIA Nail-On Furniture Pads (40-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These nail-on furniture pads are virtually guaranteed not to budge, but they do require a little extra work — you’ll have to drill a pilot hole in the bottom of the furniture leg before inserting. Once the spike is inserted, however, you don’t have to worry about the pad coming off or getting loose. The affordable 40-pack is available in black, white, and brown, and in a small variety of sizes, ranging 18 to 28 millimeters (about 0.7 to 1.1 inches). A reviewer wrote: “The nail on felt tips provide protection for our newly installed hardwood floors. Dining room chairs and end tables are new longer a worry if scooted across the floor. Our beautiful floors are scratch free!” Available colors: black, white, brown

Available sizes: 18 mm, 20 mm, 22 mm, 24 mm, 28 mm