Two things that are true with all hardwood floors: They're expensive to install and they can scratch relatively easily. That's why investing in a set of furniture pads is smart decision. The best furniture pads for hardwood floors are made with soft felt, which slides across the floor without risk of damage. They come in a range of shapes, sizes, and colors, so you won’t even notice they’re there at all.
The best felt pads for hardwood floors come in several styles, so you can choose the application method you prefer. Most of them simply stick to the bottom of furniture feet with adhesive backing, which is a solid and economical choice. However, the adhesive can wear off after a while, or can become a magnet for dust and hair, so if you’re concerned about that, you have a few other options. Formed pads — which are the easiest to install — are shaped like small cups, and they grip the bottoms of furniture legs. Nail-in pads attach to the legs with spikes, and while they do require drilling for the best fit, they’re the most budge-proof option you can buy. Last, you may want to consider a set of furniture socks. While they’re a bit more obvious, the elastic material guarantees a snug fit, and they can machine washed to keep them looking fresh.
Pads typically come in a range of sizes to fit a variety of furniture legs, but some larger pads are designed so that you can cut them to the exact size and shape you need. Beyond that, you can choose from colors that blend right in with your furniture, like beige, brown, and black. For more details on the best furniture pads for hardwood floors, keep scrolling.