When it comes to rearranging things around your home, the best furniture sliders for hardwood floors will help you to move heavy items without causing damage — to either the floor or the furniture. They also provide the benefit of lowered friction, which can help you to move things by yourself without straining or potentially getting hurt. That said, different jobs require differing sliders, so it's important to know which ones are suitable for your needs.

After a basic search, you'll find that there are countless options to choose from, but not all of them are created equal. Still, don't be overwhelmed by the selection; finding a suitable choice for hardwood flooring is actually quite simple, and it all comes down to selecting the proper material. Different materials work well for different types of flooring, so you'll want to pay close attention to the texture you choose. For the most part, think in terms of opposites: Hard materials like plastic won't work well alongside hard materials like wood, and similarly, soft materials like felt will snag on soft materials like carpeting. Buying something that's soft (such as nylon, fabric, or felt) will protect and lower friction for your floors and furniture, giving you peace of mind while making the job much easier. Plastic or hard materials, on the other hand, will likely scratch up the wood.

In a hurry? These are the best furniture sliders for hardwood floors:

It's also important to note that furniture pads and furniture grippers are not the same things as sliders. (Pads will allow for minimal movement while protecting floors, and furniture grippers create a nonslip surface so furniture stays put. Furniture moving sliders, on the other hand, actually decrease all friction whatsoever.) With that said, here are some of the best furniture sliders for hardwood floors, so you can Feng Shui your apartment with ease or make your next move much less stressful.

1 The Best Furniture Sliders For Hardwood Floors, All Things Considered Super Sliders Reusable Sliders and Felt Pads (52 Pieces) $20 See On Amazon The Super Sliders value pack contains a 52-piece moving kit comprised of sliders in a variety of shapes, materials, and sizes — all for just $20. The felt sliders in particular are well-cushioned and come in sizes big enough for couches and bookcases. They're not only ideal for hardwood floors, but they can also be used on other hard flooring surfaces like tile, laminate, and linoleum. This package also includes plastic sliders for carpeted surfaces (though some reviewers swear that they've caused "no damage to even wood floors"), and all the options are entirely reusable. Finally, you can get them in your color choice of either linen or brown to help them blend in with your floor or furniture. If you're moving or just love to rearrange your space, these are great value all across the board. According to a reviewer: "Slides over EVERYTHING! concrete, carpet, hardwood. Perfect for not ruining my floors and making rearranging a breeze!”

2 The Best Budget-Friendly Option Furnimate Self-Adhesive Felt Pads (136 Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon With more than 7,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, Furnimate's self-adhesive felt pads come very highly reviewed, and they’re wallet-friendly, to boot. This set comes in an assortment of eight useful shapes and sizes, and each individual pad has a strong adhesive backing. It also comes with a set of rubber bumpers for added protection, plus a nifty little storage case that keeps everything organized. Since the pads are surprisingly thick, they're effective when it comes to keeping your floors safe, and the felt material is easy to cut should you choose to customize the shape to your needs. It's worth noting that several reviewers reported they’re not best suited to furniture that gets moved frequently — like kitchen chairs — as the adhesive backing may come off, but they’re a great choice for moving day or redecorating your home. According to a reviewer: “One stop little box of magic for a recent move into an apartment with hardwood floors. This had the perfect sizes for 99% of the things we owned and the larger pads covered the rest we had to cut to size.Sticks great, love how thick they are compared to others out there!”

3 The Best Sliders For Heavy Furniture EZ Moves Furniture Moving Pads System (9 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Touted as the "DIY" moving system, the EZ Moves furniture kit comes with eight sliders that aim to give you "10 times your natural strength" when moving heavy furniture. The secret is the handy leverage bar, which allows you to lift your couch, dresser, or chair with a single hand so you can slip the sliders underneath. The kit comes with both soft foam and slippery plastic for use on both hardwood and carpeting, making this a versatile buy for big moves. According to a reviewer: “Worked perfectly for moving our furniture. We probably challenged the max load limit on the lift bar by lifting a large, heavy dresser but it did fine. I expected it to bend but it didn't. Good, inexpensive basic set.”

4 The Most Versatile Sliders For All Different Floors Super Sliders 2-in-1 Furniture Sliders (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These versatile Super Sliders are crafted to work on any type of floor in your home, thanks to their removable “sock” feature. When the fabric socks are on, they effortlessly slide across hardwood, linoleum, and tile, and once you remove them, they’re suitable for carpets and other soft flooring. Inside, they have durable rubber foam cushions that protect floors furniture legs without risk of collapsing, and since each slider measures 5 inches in diameter, they're suitable for both small and large pieces, including sofas, dressers, and even kitchen appliances. You can also opt for a 3.5-inch size, if that better suits your needs. According to a reviewer: “Just completed the addition of new hardwood floors and wanted to take the precaution of not marking them up when moving furniture back in. They worked great and made the move much easier. I would recommend this product.”

5 The Best Large Sliders For Furniture Without Legs Super Sliders Reusable XL Furniture Sliders (4 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you have a piece of furniture without legs, these extra-large furniture sliders will lift a larger surface area off the ground to protect your floors. Boasting a generous 9-inch length, the sliders are covered in soft felt and feature layers of durable rubber foam to ensure they won’t give way under heavy furniture. They’re reusable, can be trimmed to size, and are suitable for other hard floor surfaces, like tile and laminate. If you’re dealing with a dresser, credenza, or other large item that sits nearly flush with the floor, this is your best bet. According to a reviewer: “I bought the rectangular shaped ones because most of my furniture doesn't have four legs but is flush with the floor. For example, this morning I was able to move my 65" tall cat tree but putting 4 SuperSliders under the 4 corners of the base of the tree. I couldn't believe how well they worked...”