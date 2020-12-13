73 Best Gifts For The Worst Year Ever — & They're All Under $45 On Amazon

I think we can all admit that 2020 didn’t go as planned. But as the gift-giving season approaches, you can turn it all around with some of the best gifts online. But don’t worry, I’ve kept a reasonable budget in mind to make shopping this year a little easier. I’ve put together this list of 65 best gifts for the worst year ever — and they’re all under $45.

This list includes gifts for those people in your life that are still working from home. Give them a wearable blanket that will keep them comfy cozy between Zoom calls, or the hand blender that will assist in making coffeeshop level drinks, right at home. These gifts celebrate the comfort of home, even if the kids are still running around screaming during your conference calls.

I’ve also included a few gifts that encourage relaxation and indulgence — because, after this year, I think we could also use a little more pampering. These items remind your loved ones to take care of themselves during this wacky year. Gifts like the facial steamer that will transport you to a spa or makeup brush sets that will give you a reason to get all dolled up. Even if the holidays look a little different this year, you can still give gifts that remind your loved ones to practice self-care.

Budgets may be tighter and gatherings may be smaller, but sending your loved ones a little something (that won’t break the bank) can remind them that you’re thinking of them, even from six feet away. Here's a list of some of the gifts you can buy from the comfort of your home.

1 The Fire TV Stick Lite For 40% Off (A Voice-Controlled Remote's Included, Too) Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $29.99 $17.99 See On Amazon For less than $20 while it's on sale, get the new 2020 Lite version of the fan-favorite Fire TV Stick. Although it won't control the power or volume on your TV, this affordable little unit has you covered for effortless streaming you can control with your voice. It doesn't just work for Netflix and Prime video, either. Use it to play music, watch live TV, and more. It has a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 18,000 reviews, so you know it's a tried and true option.

2 A Pack Of 50 Disposable Face Masks For 13% Off SUDILO Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $15.99 $13.99 See On Amazon This value pack of 50 disposable face masks is a great purchase any day, but on Cyber Monday? It's just $16. Made with a three-layer fabric for added protection and comfy, elastic ear loops for a snug fit, these masks have won over thousands of Amazon reviewers, with one describing these as "light and comfortable." No wonder they have a 4.6-star overall rating.

3 A Weighted Blanket To Calm Anxiety Waowoo Weighted Blanket Amazon $44 See On Amazon This weighted blanket is the perfect gift to give this year. The temperature-regulating blanket is filled with durable glass beads that are evenly distributed in smaller quilted pockets so that they don't shift. Weighted blankets have been known to ease anxiety and insomnia and can help you have a more restful sleep.

4 This Blink Mini Smart Security Camera That's 29% Off Right Now Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera Amazon - $34.99 $24.99 See On Amazon Get notifications on your phone when motion is detected with this super easy-to-install Blink smart security camera. It also lets you have a conversation over the camera thanks to the two-way audio feature. For less than $25 while it's on sale, it's an easy way to add peace of mind to your home, even if it's just to check on your pet. Want a little more? You can also purchase the Blink Mini camera with an Echo Show 5 for $49.99 (originally $124.98), a savings of 60% for the bundle, too.

5 The 4th Generation Echo Dot That's 40% Off Right Now Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon - $49.99 $29.99 See On Amazon The all-new Echo Dot is back with a new design, and is seriously discounted while sales last. With all the same features that made the Echo Dot a best-seller, this smart speaker has Alexa built in, can be used as a hub for your smart home devices, can play music, tell you the weather, and so much more. Get it for less than $30 if you act fast.

6 The Amazon Echo Flex That's Also A Night Light — & It's 60% Off Right Now Amazon Echo Flex Amazon - $24.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Expand your Alexa throughout your home with the Echo Flex, which has 36,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. It plugs into any open outlet so you can control your smart electronics, manage your day, and ask for instant information — plus it has a built-in USB port for your phone charger or an add-on night light.

7 The Amazon Fire 7 With Over 123,000 Reviews — & It's 20% Off Right Now Fire 7 Amazon - $50 $40 See On Amazon First of all, Amazon's Fire 7 has over 123,000 reviews and counting — and there's a good reason for that. This tablet essentially puts a world of entertainment right at your fingertips because it's compatible with various apps for movies, music, reading, social media, and more. It holds 16 gigabytes of storage — but if you want more than that, you can buy the Fire HD 8 tablet (which is currently $64.99 instead of $89.99).

8 These Exercise Bands With Five Resistance Levels For Home Workouts Fit Simplify Resistance Bands (5-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These exercise bands are great for workouts or for deep stretches that help you recover from injuries. The colorful pack of five includes a variety of resistance levels from X-light to X-heavy.The bands are made of rubber that feels soft on your skin and they come with a convenient carrying bag.

9 An Alarm Clock That Wakes You Up Gently LBell Wake Up Light Alarm Clock Amazon $40 See On Amazon Wake up to the rising “sun” with this light alarm clock. It simulates a sunrise to gently wake you up in the morning. It’s also a radio and features seven natural sounds. Choose from seven different light colors and 20 levels of warmth. It has a USB charging cord to charge your phone while you sleep.

10 A Himalayan Salt Lamp That Produces A Warm Glow LEVOIT Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $16 See On Amazon This beautiful salt lamp rock glass radiates an amber glow that is perfect for meditating or just adding warm ambiance to your home. It’s made with the highest-quality Himalayan rock salt from Pakistan. It comes with a USB output and can be dimmed by tapping the side button.

11 This Supportive Back Pillow That Makes Your Couch & Bed More Comfortable ZIRAKI Shredded Foam Reading Pillow Amazon $32 See On Amazon This back pillow is the coziest place to curl up while watching a holiday movie. It’s made with shredded foam with keeps the pillow cool and flexible. Use it to support your head, arms, and back. Plus it’s made with a cozy velour cover that’s easy to clean — just wipe it down with a damp cloth.

12 This Crystal-Clear Amazon Echo Show 5 For 50% Off Right Now Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon - $89.99 $44.99 See On Amazon The Amazon Echo Show is like having a personal assistant, and today it can be yours for less than $50. Its smart display can play your favorite TV show, function as a digital photo frame, play audiobooks, pull up recipes, or even become a spot for hands-free video calls with loved ones. With a 4.6 rating after a whopping 194,000 reviews, it's a solid gift for just about anyone on your list.

13 The Essential Oil Diffuser That's Ultra Quiet InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $11 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser can run continuously for three to four hours, or on an intermittent schedule for six to eight hours. Add essential oils to distilled water and turn it on to begin diffusing. It’s ultra-quiet so you won’t even notice it and it has soft glow lighting to add to the mood. When the water runs out, the diffuser automatically shuts off for safety.

14 This Echo Auto For 60% Off Right Now — Bring Alexa On The Road Echo Auto Amazon - $49.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Add Alexa to your car with the Echo Auto, which syncs to your phone and plays directly through your car’s speakers. Use it to check traffic and weather, stream music, listen to books on Audible, and more — all hands-free.

15 A Fun Trivia Game For Family Game Night That's Perfect For Zoom Hangouts ...I should have known that! Trivia Game Amazon $17 See On Amazon This board game …I should have know that is a trivia game that keeps you on your toes. There are over 400 questions that cover a range of topics from Twitter to the Japanese language. It’s less about getting the questions right and more about not getting them wrong. And it will provide hours of fun for players 14 and up.

16 This Printed Yoga Mat That Is Extra Thick AIMERDAY Printed Yoga Mat Amazon $29 See On Amazon This eco-friendly yoga mat is extra large and 1/4-inch thick. It is anti-slip and anti-tear to endure even your toughest workouts. It comes with a carrying bag and a yoga strap. It’s available in nine colors, including bright tie-dye patterns.

17 The Fire Stick 4K With An Alexa Voice Remote For 20% Off Right Now Fire Stick 4k with Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $49.99 $39.99 See On Amazon If you haven't made the full switch to a smart TV, the Fire Stick 4K is a must-have with over 385,000 ratings and an overall score of 4.5 stars. The Fire Stick makes it easy to stream all your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. This isn't just your average streaming device, though — it's also an Alexa-enabled device, so you can use the remote for everything from controlling smart home devices to pulling up your favorite playlist. Get it now for 40% off.

18 A Powerful Humidifier That Runs For 50 Hours Homech Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon This humidifier can run for up to 50 hours. It holds over a gallon of water and mists two feet into the air. The nozzle rotates 360 degrees to evenly disperse throughout your home. It even has a convenient handle so you can easily move it around the house. It’s so quiet it won’t even wake your sleeping baby.

19 A Spa-Like 3-In-1 Facial Steamer Pure Daily Care Ionic Facial Steamer Amazon $40 See On Amazon This facial steamer will unclog pores and make you feel like you’re at a spa. It even comes with a five-piece stainless steel skin kit to remove blackheads and blemishes. Plus, it can be used as a towel warmer or a home humidifier.

20 A Jade Roller And Gua Sha Set For Glowing Skin BAIMEI Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon This jade roller and gua sha set help to keep your skin healthy and glowing. It promotes blood circulation and relaxes your muscles, while energizing your skin. This set is designed to be used daily on your face for a gentle, yet relaxing massage. The roller has two sides, one for larger sections of your face like your cheeks, and the other for more narrow places like your nose.

21 These Whiskey Stones That Won't Water Down Drinks Quiseen Stones Whisky Stones (9-Pieces) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These whiskey stones are perfect for chilling drinks without watering them down. The set of six comes in a wooded box — which makes for a nice gift — as well as a velvet bag for storing them in the freezer between uses.

22 This Hair Waver That Creates Deep Beach Waves For Nice Hair On Your Video Calls Bed Head Hair Waver Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get those perfect beach waves with this deep waver hair tool. It has a uniquely deep barrel and two times the technology to control frizz and add shine. It heats up to 400 degrees, but can be set at multiple heat settings. It automatically shuts off to keep you safe and is lightweight enough for travel.

23 A Stunning Gold Bartender's Cocktail Set For Drinks At Home Homestia Gold Cocktail Maker Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon This gold bartender kit is a host’s dream. It comes with seven pieces: a cobbler shaker, two double jiggers, a mixing spoon, a fine strainer, two pourers, and an ice tong. Each piece is made from anti-rust and anti-scratch stainless steel. It also comes in rose gold.

24 A Bluetooth Speaker That's Waterproof INSMY Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $37 See On Amazon With this portable outdoor speaker, you bring your music (or podcast) with you anywhere you go. It has an IPX7 rating, with means it's even submersible in water up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. It comes in five colors and it has earned hundreds of glowing Amazon reviews.

25 The Wearable Blanket For Cozy WFH Situations THE COMFY Sherpa Sweatshirt Amazon $40 See On Amazon This extra cozy, oversized wearable blanket is the coziest gifting for anyone working from home. It fits like an oversized sweatshirt, made of microfiber and sherpa. It has a hood and a large kangaroo pocket. Choose from an adult or kid size, as well as 11 colors and patterns.

26 A Brownie Pan That Bakes All Delish Edges Baker's Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan Amazon $35 See On Amazon Calling all brownie edge lovers — this pan is for you. This continuous maze pan holds an entire standard mix of brownies and creates an edge on every piece. It’s made of cast aluminum and covered in a durable nonstick coating. Enjoy the extra chewy-on-the-inside, crunchy-on-the-outside brownies that come from this unique pan.

27 The Kombucha Brewing Kit To Try At Home The Kombucha Shop Kombucha Starter Kit Amazon $45 See On Amazon Giving gifts that make staying at home more fun is key in 2020. This kombucha brewing kit is perfect for beginners or anyone who wants to learn how to make kombucha. This kit comes with everything you need, as well as detailed instructions. All of the ingredients are organic — and in just four steps, you’ll have kombucha.

28 A Plush Electric Blanket With 3 Settings KLARSTEIN Heated Blanket Amazon $45 See On Amazon This electric blanket is incredibly soft and, of course, warm. It’s made of a micro plush fabric and includes three heat settings that will keep you warm or help ease muscle pains. After three hours, the blanket automatically shuts off for your safety.

29 This Wine Aerator That Also Pours Your Wine WAERATOR Electric Aeration and Decanter Wine Pourer Amazon $40 See On Amazon Aerate your wine with the click of one button with this electric wine pourer. You can use it with red or white wines without any fear of spilling. This aerator is battery-powered and goes on top of the bottle. As wine gets sucked up into the nozzle, it is infused with the perfect amount of oxygen and is then poured into your glass.

30 This Wine Aerator That Fits In Your Pocket Eparé Pocket Wine Aerator Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wine lovers will flip for this travel wand decanter. It’s mini so you can aerate your wine wherever you go. It’s also battery operated and has three modes: one for white wines, one for red, and one for ports. It takes 15-45 seconds to aerate a single glass of wine so that you get the best flavor.

31 The LED Bike Lights For Style And Safety Activ Life LED Bike Wheel Lights Amazon $14 See On Amazon These fun lights make your bike stand out at night time. These LED bike lights comes with batteries and are ready to go on your bike right out of the box. You'll love the 10 colorful options — which include blue, red, and pink — as well as the safety these lights provide. They’re long-lasting and waterproof.

32 A Pour-Over Coffeemaker For The Barista In Your Life Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pour-over coffeemaker is a great gift for the at-home barista. It’s made of non-porous Borosilicate glass that protects the coffeemaker from odors or chemical residue. Plus, rather than using a paper filter, it uses a fine mesh filter, so you coffee is smoother and more flavorful.

33 The Portable Battery Charger That Recharges In Less Time POWERADD Portable Battery Amazon $28 See On Amazon This portable charger is the perfect gift for anyone on your list. It charges twice as fast as most, according to the manufacturer — fully recharges your device in less than 2 hours. You can even charge up to three devices. It has a small, compact design that’s perfect for keeping in a purse or backpack.

34 The 33-Piece Calligraphy Set STAEDTLER Calligraphy Pen Set (33-Pieces) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Give the gift of a fun new hobby with this 33-piece calligraphy set. This kit includes four fountain pen bodies, 20 color cartridges, and five nibs. It also has instruction and exercise booklets, making it the perfect for beginners.

35 A Magnetic Eyelash Kit That Doesn't Require Glue Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This glam magnetic eyelash kit is the perfect stocking stuffer for the beauty queen on your list. This pack of five reusable lash sets have more than 28,000 reviews. They’re so easy to use — just apply the magnetic eyeliner like you usually would and place the magnetic eyelashes right on top. No messy glue is required with this low-maintenance set.

36 A Panini Press For Gourmet Sandwiches Chefman Electric Panini Press Amazon $30 See On Amazon This panini press grill is perfect for making sandwiches that feel just a bit more special. It has non-stick coated plates that expand 180 degrees to fit sandwiches, burgers, steaks, or veggies. It comes with a removable drop tray for easy cleaning and lights up green when it's ready to use.

37 An Acrylic Paint Set For Beginners Texture of Dreams Personalized Paint by Numbers Kit Amazon $36 See On Amazon You don’t have to be a professional artist to create beautiful art, thanks to this paint-by-numbers set. Each color corresponds to a number on the page so you create a beautiful work of art every time. It comes with one pre-printed framed canvas, a set of brushes and acrylic paint. It’s also available in five sizes.

38 An Affordable Fitness Tracker Lintelek Fitness Tracker Amazon $22 See On Amazon You don’t have to drop hundreds of dollars to give the perfect tech gift this year. This fitness tracker costs less than $25 and tracks your heart rate, steps, calorie intake, workout distance, and time. It also tracks your sleep and can alert you to calls or texts. It’s waterproof and even has connected GPS to keep you on track on your next run.

39 An Extra Cozy Infinity Pillow Huzi Infinity Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon This infinity neck pillow offers 360 degrees of support while you relax on a plane, train, or automobile. The large pillow can be used in a variety of positions to keep you comfy. This breathable, adjustable pillow is filled with layers of microfiber and covered in soft bamboo fabric, plus it's machine washable.

40 A Cheese Board For Fancy Appitizer's At Home Bambusi Bamboo Cheese Board with Cutlery Set Amazon $44 See On Amazon This bamboo cheese board is perfect for your next gathering or special occasion. It comes with four serving utensils, labels, and chalk markers. It’s made of bamboo, which kills bacteria and microbes, to keep your food safe. It’s water resistant and has scooped edges to hold crackers. The utensils can even be stored in a small, hidden drawer.

41 This Knife Sharpening Tool That Comes With Cut-Resistant Gloves KITCHELLENCE Knife Sharpening Kit (Includes Gloves) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This three-step knife sharpening system, repairs, sharpens, and polishes knives. Plus this kit also includes a pair of cut-resistant gloves to protect your fingers.

42 The Food Processor That Does It All Hamilton Beach Food Processor Amazon $41 See On Amazon This 10-cup food processor is perfect for making sauces and dips. It comes with a reversible disc that slices on one side and shreds on the other. It has a stainless steel S-blade that chops, mixes, and purees. It even comes with a bowl scraper so you can get every last bite for your recipe.

43 An Air Fryer That Won't Take Up Too Much Space Elite Gourmet Compact Air Fryer Amazon $45 See On Amazon This compact air fryer makes healthier meals in no time. It holds 2.1 quarts and can be used to fry, bake, grill, and roast — all in one gadget. Air fryers cook with 85% less oil without compromising taste. The nonstick frying pan insert is dishwasher safe and makes cleaning up easy.

44 These Noise-Cancelling Headphones That Are Wireless Skullcandy Wireless Headphones Amazon $33 See On Amazon These noise-cancelling headphones are a gift that everyone will love. They’re wireless, lightweight, and have plush ear pillows that feel so comfortable. They connect to Bluetooth and allow you to take calls and control your music with the simple push of a few buttons.

45 This Tumbler With More Than 30K Reviews YETI Rambler Amazon $35 See On Amazon There’s a reason this YETI tumbler has more than 34,000 reviews and a 4.8 star rating. It holds 30 ounces of hot or cold beverages and is vacuum-sealed to keep it at the temperature you want for hours. It’s BPA-free and you can even toss it in the dishwasher. Plus it’s made of stainless steel and has a Duracoat that keeps it from cracking, peeling, or fading. It’s available in 21 colors.

46 A Hand Blender For Making Drinks, Sauces & Dips Mueller Austria Handheld Blender Amazon $35 See On Amazon This hand blender has a detachable shaft and can be used to effortlessly whisk, blend, or froth a variety of drinks, soups, and dips. It’s made of stainless steel and is compact enough to fit inside of glasses, bowls, pots, and even beakers. It has eight variable speeds and a non-slip grip that makes it easy to hold.

47 A Precise Cutting Board For Perfect Cuts Fred & Friends Bamboo Cutting Board Amazon $34 See On Amazon Know someone who loves a perfectly crafted dinner plate? This cutting board is for them. It has a bunch of grids that allow chefs to cut at precise angles. It also has guidelines for a medium dice, small dice, brunoise, fine brunoise, batonnet, allumette, julienne, and fine julienne. It’s made of solid bamboo, which is durable, easy to clean, and environmentally-sustainable.

48 A Tea Tumbler For On-The-Go Tea Time Pure Zen Tea Tumbler with Infuser Amazon $35 See On Amazon This tea tumbler has an infuser and double glass walls so you can make your perfect drink. It’s perfect for hot tea, iced drinks, fruit-infused water, or cold brew coffee. It holds 13 ounces and is completely leakproof. The parts are made of stainless steel and it comes with a travel sleeve so you can take it on the go.

49 This Cast Iron Griddle That's Reversible Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill Amazon $45 See On Amazon This pre-seasoned cast iron griddle has more than 8,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. It’s double-sided with a flat, smooth griddle on one side and a grill on the other. It has two handles that make it easy to transfer from one place to another. It fits over two stove burners or can be used in the oven.

50 A Large Truck Organizer That Straps In Drive Auto Products Trunk Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon This genius trunk organizer has two straps that secure the organizer in place so it doesn't slide around while you drive. It's 23 inches long, 17 inches wide, just less than 11 inches high, but it's collapsible and designed to fit into smaller spaces as well (think : a front passenger seat for instance). The sides are sturdy and it features several different sized compartments.

51 A Tech Lovers' Dream Charging Station TIDYHOME Charging Station Amazon $36 See On Amazon Everyone will love this USB charging station. It has five ports and comes with three lightning cables, two micro USBs and one USB C. You can charge up to six devices at once and keep them all organized in the removable dividers. Just adjust the dividers to fit your devices.

52 The Rechargeable Lamp With Moon Vibes Mydethun Moon Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon This moon lamp is as cool as it gets — plus it boasts nearly 6,000 reviews and comes in three sizes. This rechargeable lamp comes with a stand and shows the actual moon's surface, thanks to 3D technology. It takes two to three hours to charge and will stay lit for up to 10 hours.

53 The Hair Towel That Dries Your Hair 10 Times Faster YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These quick-absorbing hair towels are perfect for drying your hair without having to balance a heavy towel on your head. These smaller towels are designed to tie into a turban on your head as you step out of the shower. The microfiber material is super soft and dries your hair 10 times faster than an ordinary towel, according to the manufacturer. It’s available in packs of two in 10 colors.

54 The Bonsai Tree Seed Starter Kit Garden Republic Bonsai Tree Seed Starter Kit Amazon $40 See On Amazon Grow your own bonsai tree at home with this tree seed starter kit. It comes with four of each: mini bonsai tree seeds, soil potting mix pods, pots or grow bags, and plant markers, as well as a bonsai tool, instructions, and a link to a how-to video. Everything comes packaged in a beautiful, wooden box and this kit is perfect for beginners or plant lovers.

55 This NYT Bestselling Cookbook For The Unfussy Host Nothing Fancy: Unfussy Food for Having People Over Amazon $22 See On Amazon This is the cookbook for the host who likes to keep things simple. Nothing Fancy is a New York Times Bestselling cookbook with recipes that taste delicious but are easy on the host. It includes delicious meals like smashed eggs and fancy fish on crackers or a sour cherry sesame galette.

56 An Indoor S'mores Maker S'more to Love S'more Maker Amazon $17 See On Amazon No fire, no problem — enjoy some delicious s’mores with this genius s’more maker. It’s perfect for making inside in your oven or toaster oven. This genius pan holds six s’mores at a time in individual baskets so there’s less mess and more deliciousness. It cleans easily with soap and a non-abrasive sponge.

57 A Beautiful Clay Mug That Keeps You Warm Clay in Motion Handwarmer Mug Amazon $33 See On Amazon Stay toasty this winter with this beautiful clay mug that is designed to keep your hands warm. It has a small opening on the side where you can slide your hand in to hold the mug while warming your fingers. It’s made of lead-free clay and holds 14 ounces. It’s available in left and right-handed mugs and 16 colors.

58 A Set Of Reusable Cotton Rounds That You Can Machine Wash Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Be kinder to the planet with these reusable makeup remover pads. Replace those single-use paper rounds for these 100% organic bamboo cotton pads that you can wash in the washing machine. This pack comes with 20 rounds and a small cotton laundry bag for washing. Use them to remove makeup or apply toner.

59 An Insulated Water Bottle With 21K Reviews Hydro Flask Water Bottle Amazon $23 See On Amazon This hydro flask water bottle has more than 21,000 reviews and a 4.8 star rating. It’s insulated to keep your cold drinks icy and your hot drinks steaming. The BPA-free bottle holds about a half liter, is coated in slip-free powder to eliminate sweating, and comes in 13 colors.

60 A 16-Piece Makeup Brush Set That's Less Than $20 BESTOPE Makeup Brush Set (16-Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This affordable brush set is a great stocking stuffer for any makeup lover on your list. This set includes 16 pieces: five big makeup brushes and 11 precision brushes. They’re made of dense, yet soft synthetic fibers and feel good on your skin. They never shed and, at less than $20, they are a steal.

61 A Vanity Mirror With Lights Wondruz Makeup Mirror with Lights Amazon $30 See On Amazon This vanity mirror can do it all. It has 21 LED lights and multiple magnification mirrors. You can even dim the brightness of the lights to your desired brightness. It’s powered by either batteries or a USB charging cable, making it ideal for traveling. Plus it rotates 180-degrees so you can see yourself from every angle.

62 This Phone Lens Kit That Will Up Your Instagram Game Mocalaca 11-In-1 Phone Lens Kit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Take incredible photos on your smartphone with this phone lens kit. It comes with 11 lenses, including a wide-angle lens, macro lens, micro lens, even a Kaleidoscope lens. It also comes with a lens clip that is compatible with nearly any smartphone or tablet as well as a case to hold everything.

63 A Jewelry Box That Holds 100+ Pairs Of Earrings Sooyee Earring Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re tired of searching for that missing earring, this jewelry storage box is for you. It’s transparent so you can see all of your jewelry at once and has three drawer panels that hold more than 100 pairs of earrings and necklaces. It’s designed to keep dust away and help you stay organized.

64 These Eye Shadow Palettes That Come With 60 Colors Best Land Eye Shadow Palettes Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add a little color to your life with this 60 color eye shadow palette. There are four color boards that feature metallic, glitter, diamond, matte, shimmer, satin, and natural shades. They’re easy to blend and can be applied wet or dry.

65 A Travel Backpack That Protects Your Valuables Oscaurt Laptop Backpack Amazon $36 See On Amazon This anti-theft backpack is perfect for traveling and keeping your valuables safe. It has several pockets, including a narrow front compartment, side button pocket, laptop sleeve, and a secret zipper and pocket. It even has a USB charging port. It’s comfortable, too, with a padded EVA back and comfortable handle. It even has a luggage strap.

66 The Compression Packing Cubes For Easy Packing TRIPPED Compression Packing Cubes (6-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Keep your clothes organized with these compression packing cubes. This six-piece set includes two large compression cubes, two small ones, a slim tube, and a laundry or shoe bag. Fill the cubes and zip them shut, compressing the air out of the back as you close them. Then you’re ready lay flat in your luggage, where they'll take up less space.

67 The High-Powered Hair Dryer For Fast Mornings REMINGTON Pro Hair Dryer Amazon $42 See On Amazon Give the gift of a quicker morning routine with this powerful ionic hair dryer. It dries hair in half the time and reduces freeze by 90 percent. Choose from two speeds and three heat settings, as well as a cool button. It’s lightweight and is available in purple or white.

68 This Chip-Resistant Enamel Kettle Comes In 6 Colors Reston Lloyd Tea Kettle Amazon $44 See On Amazon This adorable teapot is the perfect winter gift to give this season. It makes 8 to 9 cups of tea and has a harmonic whistle alert to signal when it’s finished. The kettle is made of chip resistant enamel and has a heat-temperated glass lid. The fold down handle is convenient. Be sure to hand wash it so that it maintains its brilliance for years to come.

69 A Gym Bag That Has A Pocket For Wet Clothes portsnew Gym Bag Amazon $17 See On Amazon Give your workout bud an even more practical sports bag this holiday season. This duffel bag has a compartment for shoes and for wet clothes, so you can keep them away from the clean ones. It can hold a water bottle in one of the two slip-in mesh pockets. It’s made of water-resistant material and comes in seven colors.

70 This Coffee Gift Set With 12 Flavored Coffees Coffee Beanery Assorted Coffee Gift Set Amazon $41 See On Amazon Give the gift of caffeine with this coffee sampler box. It’s filled with 12 flavored coffees, each made with 100% Arabica beans. There are small 1.75-ounce bags of each flavor, including hazelnut, chocolate raspberry, and s’mores.

71 An Adorable Tea Chest With 80 Bags Wissotzky Tea Magic Tea Chest Amazon $40 See On Amazon Fill your stockings with this cozy gift set of tea. It includes 80 bags of eight different black, green, or herbal teas. They all come in an adorable tea chest that even includes a little bit of helpful information about each tea inside.

72 The Compact Facial Hair Remover That Fits In A Purse Finishing Touch Facial Hair Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon This painless hair remover has more than 52,000 reviews and makes the perfect stocking stuffer. It effortlessly removes hair from your face without any pain, getting rid of peach fuzz on your lip, chin, and cheeks. Plus, it’s discrete and looks like a tube of lipstick, so you can slip it right into your bag or purse. It’s battery-powered and plated in 18K rose gold, but also comes in colors like lavender and coral.