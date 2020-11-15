After a long day of work, there’s nothing like coming home and curling up on the couch with a blanket. Regardless of the weather, there is something comforting about a soft blanket. And when temperatures drop, blankets can cut costs on heat and keep you comfortable at night. The best warm blankets are easy to wash and are designed from a material that makes them comfortable for the season. I’ve created a list of the best warm blankets on Amazon, from throws to bedding options. Here are a few things to keep in mind when shopping.

Material

Cotton: Blankets made of cotton are low maintenance and tend to be lightweight. They can be washed and dried easily. Most people think you can only use cotton blankets in the summer, but the thicker the weave, the warmer the blanket.

Blankets made of cotton are low maintenance and tend to be lightweight. They can be washed and dried easily. Most people think you can only use cotton blankets in the summer, but the thicker the weave, the warmer the blanket. Wool: On the other end of the spectrum is wool. Wool is extremely warm and used by many campers and even the military. However, some wool blankets can be itchy, shed a lot, or have a strong odor. But, thanks to the fact that wool is thermoregulating, this is a great fabric for year-round use.

On the other end of the spectrum is wool. Wool is extremely warm and used by many campers and even the military. However, some wool blankets can be itchy, shed a lot, or have a strong odor. But, thanks to the fact that wool is thermoregulating, this is a great fabric for year-round use. Synthetics: Blankets made with synthetic materials, like soft and fluffy fleece (which is typically made of polyester) or acrylic, are inexpensive and easy to wash; however, they’re not as durable over time as blankets made with natural materials, and might not be a good choice for hot sleepers.

Design & Care

I've included a few blankets that are more than just a cozy accessory. Heated blankets plug in and use insulated coils to distribute heat throughout the blanket. You'll also find a weighted blanket on this list, which many experts say can help with pain and anxiety. All of the blankets on this list are machine washable, but they each have specific washing instructions that should be followed so that your blanket lasts.

Get ready to get cozy with these warm blankets for every season, including several with thousands of reviews on Amazon.

1. A Fleece Blanket With A Serious Cult Following

This plush fleece blanket has a cult following with more than 48,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.6-star rating. Beyond its obvious softness, this blanket comes in five sizes and 31 colors and it's made of microfiber polyester, which is resistant to fading. The synthetic material keeps the price affordable. As for care, you can wash this blanket, but it needs to be on a gentle cycle with cold water. Then tumble dry it, with no heat, to preserve the blanket over time.

Helpful Review: “This blanket exceeds all my expectations! I ordered it because of all the great reviews and it doesn’t disappoint. It is so soft and warm without being bulky and it is exactly what I was looking for. I cannot wait to spend my Sundays cuddled up under it binge watching Netflix with the hubby!”

Available Sizes: 30 x 40 inches, 50 x 60 inches, 60 x 80 inches ( featured) , 90 x 90 inches, 108 x 90 inches

featured) 90 x 90 inches, 108 x 90 inches Available Colors: 31

2. A Warm Wool Blanket That Doesn't Shed

It’s hard to argue with just how warm wool keeps you, but many people shy away from this fabric because caring for it can be difficult. This wool blanket is made from 80% wool and 20% hypoallergenic synthetics to make it machine washable, plus it's pre-washed (three times) to eliminate shedding. The blanket itself is heavy at 4 pounds and will keep you warm, even if it gets wet, which makes it a camper’s dream. If you do machine wash this blanket, be sure to use detergent that is specifically designed for wool and wash it separately in cold water and then line dry.

And if you prefer a warm blanket designed from 100% pure wool, this pick is a highly rated option made from Scandinavian wool that comes in soft shades of grey or moss green.

Helpful Review: “This is a very nice feeling soft, wool blend blanket. Wool blends stand up better to washing than 100% wool. Still, if you can, you should machine wash cold and hang dry whenever possible. That said, this blanket is thin, can be doubled over if necessary, and quite nice, offering different temperature needs. As an avid outdoorsman I will not hesitate to put this blanket through its paces. Excellent blanket for the price.”

Available Sizes: 64 x 88 inches

Available Colors: 1

3. This 100% Cotton All-Seasons Blanket

This 100% cotton blanket has a thicker weave than similar cotton options, with waffle square patterns and a medium-to-heavy 350 grams per square meter (GMS), making it perfect for year-round use. The manufacturer suggests washing the blanket as you normally would and tumble or hang-drying it. Note: this blanket was intentionally made slightly larger than traditional sizes to account for the inevitable shrinking. The natural fibers are breathable to help you from overheating. This cotton blanket is the perfect layer to add to your bedding as temperatures begin to drop.

Helpful Review: “This is not a fleecy, fluffy blanket. it's a woven 100% cotton blanket. As such, it will not be soft and snuggly in the same way as a fleece blanket. However, this is a very nice and soft cotton woven blanket. [...] It has, in my opinion, the perfect substance — it's light enough to go in my duvet cover for summer, and in cooler weather will be a nice layer under a winter comforter to give weight and added warmth.”

Available Sizes: Twin, Full/Queen (featured), King

Available Colors: 9

4. A Heated Blanket With 10 Settings

On a really cold day, snuggling under a soft blanket is one of life’s greatest pleasure. Now add a heat function and you have heaven. This heated blanket has 10 settings so you can customize your cozy experience. It’s made of a polyester micro plush material that’s smooth and fuzzy. It’s so simple to use, with a push button and digital display controller. One reviewer raves about the pre-heat function, which gives you the option to turn it on and begin “heating up” before you get into bed. For safety purposes it has an auto-shut off at 10 hours, plus it's washable. The controller detaches from the blanket so you can throw it in the wash on warm water and tumble dry on low. Without turning on the heat function, this blanket could be used year round, but may get a little toasty in the summer,

Helpful Review: “This is the most WONDERFUL (and reasonably priced) electric blanket that we have purchased in the last 12 years!! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS BLANKET!! Lightweight, reliable, heats quickly and comfortably — both my husband and myself LOVE this wonderful blanket. We were afraid to purchase a blanket [...], but desperately needed a dependable electric blanket because we live in the inland Pacific Northwest where we have very long, cold and snowy winters. I carefully read all the reviews for almost every electric blanket being sold on Amazon.com, and decided this was the best choice, and it most definitely proved to be a 5 star choice. Buy with confidence.”

Available Sizes: Twin, Full (featured), Queen, King

Available Colors: 5

5. A Weighted Blanket With 10,000 Reviews

This warm weighted blanket comes in six different weights that range from 12 to 25 pounds, and, surprisingly, it is machine washable. This quilted blanket is designed with small pockets filled with glass beads that are evenly distributed to provide consistent comfort. It has nearly 10,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating and many reviewers say it's soft, keeps the chill away on seriously cold days and nights, and stays put on your bed at night. For care: you can wash this blanket on the gentle cycle in cold water, then air dry it, but the manufacturer says hand washing is best.

Helpful Review: “This is my absolute favorite and most used purchase from Amazon. I can no longer sleep without this blanket. [...] This blanket is a warm embrace, it feels like a big hug. I got it because I have anxiety and it has definitely helped me. I love the way that it was made, with the quilt like pattern so the weighted beads don’t distribute incorrectly and create lumps."

Available Sizes: 48 x 72 inches, 60 x 80 inches (featured), 78 x 85 inches

Available Weights: 10, 12, 15 (featured), 17, 20, and 25 pounds

Available Colors: 1

6. A Luxe Faux Fur Throw Blanket

This soft and cozy faux fur throw blanket is made from polyester in a OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, which independently certifies textiles to ensure they're nontoxic right down to the yarn used. The highly rated blanket features luxe-looking faux fur that is made for lounging under, and it has more than 3,900 reviews. It looks glam over your chair but provides optimal warmth on cold nights, plus it's machine washable.

Helpful Review: "I bought this kinda on a whim. I love fuzzy blankets and have a hard time finding one that is soft, big enough, warm enough, has the right weight, and doesn't cost a fortune. This one fit the bill. It is my new favorite blanket [...] It easily covers both my husband and me on our couch with room for the cat to cuddle up in the middle (I bought the 63x87). It's warm but not warm enough to make you start sweating. It's heavy enough but you also don't feel like you have 50 lbs of blanket sitting on you."

Available Sizes: 63 x 87 inches (featured), 50 x 60 inches

Available Colors: 3

7. This Reversible Sherpa Throw In A Fair Isle Print

Boasting a 4.8-star rating and a classic Fair Isle print, this warm reversible throw blanket features comfort on both sides — with brushed fleece on one side and sherpa on the other. It has more than 2,000 reviews, with many agreeing that it is super warm, but not too heavy, and that it's actually long enough to cover the tallest member of your household. It comes in five prints, including plaids if you prefer something other than Fair Isle. It's machine washable on a delicate cycle and is safe to tumble dry low.

Available Sizes: 50 x 70 inches

Available Colors: 5

Also Nice: A Lightweight, Decorative Throw Blanket

A stylish throw blanket that looks lovely over your couch is even better when it's warm and functional. This acrylic blanket is soft, lightweight, and affordable. It has a classic chevron and stripe print and a fringe hem. It’s a crowd favorite, boasting more than 10,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. It’s worth mentioning that this blanket is a little tricky to care for. If machine washed, it should be washed alone, in cold water, on a gentle cycle; then tumble dry on low and ironed. It comes in 19 colors that include soft pinks and corals, as well as brighter hues like teal and deep purple.

Helpful Review: "If you're looking for a nice pop of color in a neutral room — this is it! [...] Aside from the color, I absolutely love the pattern, which adds a simple but noticeable texture over clean white sheets. The throw is lightweight enough that I can see myself using it over the summer but warm enough to keep me cozy in-between seasons.