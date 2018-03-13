When you're late to work, spilled coffee on your new white top, and definitely left your straightener on back home, it's safe to call it a pretty bad day. But instead of letting life get you down, try using the best gratitude journals to focus on the positive aspects of your life.

Studies have shown that beginning a journaling practice can positively impact mental health, and these gratitude journals are thoughtfully designed to help you build habits to improve your general outlook. Rather than focusing on every fumble and downfall, they use carefully selected prompts and exercises to help you alter your own perspective to appreciate the little things in life.

Of course, not everyone is used to writing in a journal or has the same attention span for creating goals. Luckily, there's a wide range of gratitude journals that appeal to different writing styles. Highly organized personalities may prefer a sectioned planner that offers space for daily affirmations or guided journals that use your personal goals and desires to help you craft a plan for success. Alternatively, free spirits may enjoy journals with plenty of space for free-writing and other forms of creative expression. And for self-proclaimed “terrible writers,” there are even journals designed for writing quick lists that only a few minutes each week.

So when it comes time to give yourself a little self-love today, here's a rundown of the best gratitude journals on Amazon.

1 The Best Gratitude Journal With Tons Of Thoughtful Prompts Tiny Buddha's Gratitude Journal by Lori Deschene Amazon $18 See On Amazon Start fostering gratitude in your everyday life with the Tiny Buddha Gratitude Journal. It features 160 pages of questions and prompts, including 15 relaxing coloring pages, designed to help you recognize the smaller blessings in life and focus on the positive. With prompts like “I appreciate that when I'm feeling down...” or “What challenges are you proud to overcome,” this journal is created to remind you of the little things that make you happy. One reviewer wrote: “I bought this as a gift. I took a peek after it arrived and liked it so much that I bought one for myself. It's a great way to keep a journal that gets you to focus on good things. There are many lines under each question, so you can either write a lot on a particular day or save room to answer the question again on another day. It made a great gift as well.”

2 Editor’s Choice: A Budget-Friendly Gratitude Journal For The Whole Year Good Days Start With Gratitude by Pretty Simple Press Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you’re looking to start a daily gratitude practice, Associate Commerce Editor Wesley Salazar recommends this budget-friendly gratitude journal as a great place to begin. “It’s basic,” Salazar explains, “but it has a colorful cover and designated space to write down what you’re thankful for every day.” Simple as it might be, the journal is divided into weekly spreads and with 52 weeks, it can last the entire year. For those starting to welcome more gratitude in their lives, according to Salazar, “it just might be the structure you need to get started — without feeling overwhelmed.” One reviewer wrote: “It may sound dramatic but this book/ journal can change your life. We all know cultivating gratitude is beneficial but actually committing to thinking about what I'm thankful for each day has brought a lightness to my life that I needed. I'm less negative and sullen because I realize the positive in my life far outweighs the negative. Use it everyday and commit to it and see how your viewpoint changes.”

3 The Best Gratitude Journal To Nurture Your Creativity Start Where You Are by Meera Lee Patel Amazon $9 See On Amazon This beautifully designed journal features supportive prompts that push you to reflect through writing exercises, charts, and drawings to nurture your mindfulness. With questions like “what are your three most frequent thoughts” interspersed with water-color quotes like “we become what we think,” this soft cover notebook offers 128 pages to explore your consciousness. One reviewer wrote: “Absolutely love this journal, [it] makes me realize how many wonderful things I have and all I've been through.” One reviewer wrote: “I was trying to find a journal that could help me become more mindful of my thoughts and actions. I love this one. With each entry, you learn a little more about yourself.”

4 The Best Gratitude Journal For List-Makers 52 Lists For Happiness by Moorea Seal Amazon $12 See On Amazon This best-selling hardcover journal has garnered more than 2,500 ratings on Amazon and counting. It features 160 pages filled with weekly lists carefully crafted to boost your happiness. It also features 52 prompts that encourage you to reflect and discover what makes you happy through writing down your thoughts in list form. As an added bonus, it's gorgeously decorated on both the inside and out, with stunning travel photography and charming illustrations. One reviewer wrote: “Such a great purchase and great price. I’m a list-lover, so I absolutely love jotting some things down in this book before bed, or in the morning with my coffee. I like writing lists better than long journal entries, so it’s definitely easier and more ‘mindless’ than sitting down with a heavy journal prompt. Highly recommend if you need a little mental break without a screen!”

5 The Best Free-Writing Journal With A Daily Gratitude Prompt The Best Journal Ever by Incredible Journals Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an option for more traditional journal-writing, this six-month one is a great fit. Each daily page features a sizable section for writing down your thoughts, as well as smaller sections for listing three things you’re grateful for and a positive affirmation. It also includes sleep and habit tracker pages, and end-of-month prompts to reflect on what you learned. As a bonus, there are inspirational quotes sprinkled throughout the length of the journal to keep you motivated on your way to become the best version of yourself. One reviewer wrote: “My therapist suggested I keep a journal last year, and I found this one. I liked it enough to buy another one for this year. It has enough room per day to keep note of anything interesting without feeling like you need to fill up an entire page with filler, and the daily ‘what you're thankful for’ and ‘self affirmations’ are more helpful than I thought they'd be. I probably spend more time just on those than I spend actually journaling. It really helps you find a pattern in what you really appreciate consistently. [It's] also nice that you can go back and easily see how your goals have changed over time in the front of the journal. The physical quality of the journal is pretty high quality, too.”

6 The Best 1-Minute Gratitude Journal The One-Minute Gratitude Journal by Brenda Nathan Amazon $7 See On Amazon Just dedicating a minute to reflect on what you’re thankful for can make a difference when you’re building a gratitude practice. This 112-page gratitude journal is broken down into daily spreads with space to free-write what you’re grateful for. Set a timer for one minute and write away — and since it’s undated, you can take it at your own pace. One reviewer wrote: “It seems like our lives are so busy, we don't have any extra time. That is why I like this journal, it is simple and set up for you to only post a quick note about what you are thankful for each day. The dates aren't pre-printed, [so] if you skip a day, no big deal, you just enter the day you are journaling. There is space for two entries on each page and in between each entry they have an inspirational quote. And, scattered throughout the journal there are 3 or 4 pages when you can draw something. I think this is a good journal for a busy person or even a child who wants to journal gratitude as it isn't overwhelming.”

7 The Best 90-Day Productivity Planner With Gratitude Prompts Non-Dated Daily Planner by Panda Planner Amazon $24 See On Amazon The daily version of the Panda Planner offers an intensive approach to increasing your productivity and happiness over a 90-day span. Each month, you’ll start by planning out your goals, creating a loose schedule, and selecting a daily habit goal (think: flossing or meditating). Then, you’ll turn to the weekly section to create your goals for the week, break down projects, review the past week, and plan ahead for the next. Finally, the daily pages help you track what you are grateful for, your daily affirmation, and schedule out your day. It’s undated, so you’re welcome to start at any point in the year. One reviewer wrote: “I have found that writing out gratitude and an outline of my day has made a big difference in my life. There are a lot of planners out there but this one works for me and maybe you too.”

8 The Best Annual Productivity Planner With Gratitude Prompts Law of Attraction Undated Planner by Freedom Mastery Amazon $38 See On Amazon Centered on the “law of attraction,” this deluxe 12-month planner includes a foldable vision board, morning and evening power questions, mind maps, reflection pages, habit trackers, and a gratitude journal to help put your happiness first. Weekly and monthly feel-good lists help you track your progress and keep you focused. It also has a soft faux leather exterior — available in nine colors and designs— and it also includes stickers to personalize your planner. One reviewer wrote: “Extremely well designed. I am a creative, ‘right-brained’ kind of person. This planner is the first one that I have ever consistently used. It helps me visualize my goals and then celebrate reaching them. I will always keep one.”

9 The Best Self-Care Gratitude Journal No Worries by Bella Mente Press $10 See On Amazon This 12-week guided journal includes daily pages to track your mood and self-care needs, and center your mental health. It also provides dedicated spaces to list your daily wins and gratitude reflection. The monthly pages offer the opportunity to mull over your larger accomplishments and overall well-being. Post-therapy session prompts encourage you to make note of topics discussed and helpful takeaways for the future. One reviewer wrote: “I am not a person that normally journals, but recently started therapy for anxiety and really wanted a guided journal to help me gather my thoughts. This has been great for that. It’s short and sweet, but helps me refocus daily and each week at therapy I feel like it’s a more productive session because my journal helps me see patterns or areas of concern that I need help working through. I also love the daily habit checklist, it reminds me to do the little things daily that we sometimes forget like thank my husband or cuddle with my son and this has helped grow my relationship with them. I would recommend this to anyone with anxiety, especially if you are seeing a therapist because there is an area for weekly therapy sessions.”

Studies referenced:

Smyth, J. M., Johnson, J. A., Auer, B. J., Lehman, E., Talamo, G., & Sciamanna, C. N. (2018). Online positive affect journaling in the improvement of mental distress and well-being in general medical patients with elevated anxiety symptoms: A preliminary randomized controlled trial. JMIR mental health. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6305886/.