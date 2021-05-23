When it comes to cleaning your gutters, you actually have tons of options come in terms of shapes, sizes, and designs, all of which can remove debris with more efficiency and with less risk. The best gutter cleaning tool for you comes down to deciding which design will best work for you — and, if you’re opting for an attachment, which tools you already have at home. These are the three primary methods you can use to clean your gutters (and downspouts):

Manual : These are typically easy to use and often the most economical and accessible. This could be a hand scoop, which requires you to get up on a ladder, or it could include an extension tool, which allows you to reach the gutters from the ground. Keep in mind that some extension tools come with the pole, while others are merely attachments that require you to use the pole from an existing broom or mop.

Water : Other tools use water to blast away leaves and clogs, and these tools are typically attachments. Some are designed to fit your standard garden hose, while others are designed for use alongside a pressure washer.

Air: Lastly, there are attachments that use air to remove obstructions in your gutters — either by vacuuming or blowing. The former works alongside your shop or wet-dry vac, while the latter attaches to your leaf blower. Always check the dimensions to ensure that the attachments are compatible with your specific models.

Whichever method suits your needs best, here are the seven best tools and attachments that you can use to clean your gutters, either with water, air, or manually:

1. The Best Extension Pole Attachment

The Gutter Sense cleaning tool is an attachment that fits on most standard poles, so you can reach and clean your gutters without the need for a ladder. When you pull the braided rope that extends up to 12 feet, the durable tongs will grip onto leaves, twigs, and moss. You can then dump them in the trash or use them for compost. This tool currently has more than 1,300 reviews, and many report that it’s an effective and affordable way to get the job done. (The pole is not included, so if you don’t have a handle from a mop or broom, or if it’s not long enough, consider the DocaPole, which is a sturdy, versatile, top-rated option that extends up to 24 feet.)

One reviewer wrote: “Worth every penny! [...] Figuring the cost of the pole plus this tool, I'm way ahead of the game in paying someone to do this job for me.”

2. The Best Gutter Scoop

If you’re willing and able to get up on a ladder, the Amerimax Home Products gutter scoop is the most economical and straightforward tool. Just throw on a pair of gloves, ensure that your footing is stable, and use the durable polypropylene to lift away leaves, sticks, dirt, and debris. It has a high handle to keep your fingers out of the way, while its extended, curved tongue and flexible mouth are designed to fit your gutter without getting stuck.

One reviewer wrote: “This expedited cleaning the gutters by about 20 minutes [is] also super cheap. Well worth the money. Also my gutters have nails lined along the inside and I would constantly rub my hand against them and cut them pretty bad. This saved me from that so I also don't have to cut my hands up anymore.”

3. The Best Hose Attachment For Gutters

The Orbit wand attaches to your standard garden hose. It then uses an angled sweeper nozzle to funnel the flow of water into a powerful stream, while the telescoping pole reaches up to 70 inches for ladder-free use. The construction is lightweight but durable, while the padded, nonslip handle is comfortable to hold. According to reviewers, it’s a useful tool — but plan to clean your gutters on a hot day, because you’ll likely get sprayed.

One reviewer wrote: “I had no issues with getting my porch gutter clean using this tool. And I had not cleaned them for a few years. Do you get wet? Yes, but I'll take getting wet over balancing on a precarious ladder because of bushes and landscaping. With this tool I'll be able to clean my gutters more easily and more often.”

4. The Best Pressure Washer Attachment For Gutters

If you have a pressure washer, this AgiiMan extension kit is well worth the investment. When fully assembled, it extends up to 120 inches. It then has two separate attachments that direct the pressured water down into your gutter — plus six different tips for various jet angles and cleaning solutions so you can use it on driveways, car wheels, and more. With 4 out of 5 stars and over 1,600 reviews, it’s one of the most popular options for people who have (or are looking to purchase) a pressure washer.

One reviewer wrote: “After trying unsuccessfully to clean gutters with the existing stock wand on my pressure washer, I looked into other options. [...] The length is easily adjustable, and the extra nozzles and holder are a big plus. This is very versatile beyond its original purpose for purchase, and will be well used going forward.”

5. The Best Tool For Hard-To-Reach Clogs

Last but not least for the water category, there’s the Water Rocket. This tool is designed to dislodge blockages in spots that’re tough to get to, like covered gutters, downspouts, eavestroughs, and even pipes. It attaches to your standard garden hose and then propels itself forward using backward-facing jets. The tapered head blasts away leaves, dirt, and obstructions, and then you can just pull it out with the hose. However, you’ll likely want a ladder to help place it.

One reviewer wrote: “This thing really works! [...] Wow. I was totally surprised. I put it on the end of the hose, and put it in the gutter. As soon as it hit the leaves, it started to pull itself along, and wormed through the leaves. All I had to do was feed it more hose.”

6. The Best Shop Vac Attachment For Gutters

For use alongside most wet-dry or shop vacuums with a 2.5-inch hose attachment, there are these extension wands from WORKSHOP. The two straight tubes reach about 20 inches each (they can be stacked, but you’ll lose a little suction power, according to the manufacturer), while the 90-degree elbow sucks up leaves from the gutter. The set also comes with a straight nozzle to clean up debris that’s fallen on the ground, and with 4.3 stars, this option is one of the best-reviewed options out there.

One reviewer wrote: “So simple and effective it hurts. I can't believe I never cleaned a gutter this way before. But today I spent an hour cleaning all the gutters of our home. These gutters were a mess and I filled two 12 gallon refills on my wet dry vac. No complaints!”

7. The Best Leaf Blower Attachment For Gutters

Finally, there’s this gutter cleaning kit from WORX, which fits most major leaf blower brands on the market (including Black & Decker, Husqvarna, Toro, and, obviously, Worx). The three extension tubes and angled elbow nozzle assemble in under five minutes, so you can blow the obstructions out of your gutter using a strong, focused stream of air. Since it can reach up to 8 feet in total, you won’t need a ladder, though reviewers do recommend a hat and safety goggles.

One reviewer wrote: “This setup did a great job of getting all the leaves and debris out of my gutters. Best of all I never had to risk my life.”