Air fryers make food hot and crisp in minutes. To achieve this, they put out a lot of heat that can damage your countertops — including cracking, melting, and burns. However, using one of the best heat-resistant mats for an air fryer underneath your device every time will make a big difference. The top picks will be large enough for your specific machine and should be able to withstand the maximum temperature of your air fryer (most models can reach 400 degrees Fahrenheit, but some exceed 500). Consider whether a silicone, metal, or felt heat-resistant mat is best for your needs — each material has pros and cons, though some mats feature a combination.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Heat Resistant Mats For An Air Fryer

Material

Silicone: The vast majority of heat-resistant mats for an air fryer are made from silicone. And that’s likely because it’s easy to clean (these mats are typically dishwasher safe or can be wiped down with a damp cloth since they’re waterproof), it will stay firmly in place on your countertops, and it’s super flexible to roll/fold up to a compact size for storage. Silicone mats are typically heat resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit or so, and can typically be trimmed as needed.

Felt: If you need the ability to slide your air fryer around, you might prefer felt picks that allow you to do this with ease. They are often combined with silicone for the best of both worlds. Mats made from felt are usually thicker with a higher heat resistance (usually upwards of 500 degrees Fahrenheit). The downside? They can't be placed in the dishwasher.

If you need the ability to slide your air fryer around, you might prefer felt picks that allow you to do this with ease. They are often combined with silicone for the best of both worlds. Mats made from felt are usually thicker with a (usually upwards of 500 degrees Fahrenheit). The downside? They can’t be placed in the dishwasher. Metal: You might also come across mats made from metal with a heat-resistant backing of rubber or silicone. Aesthetically, these picks are super chic. Just know that the metal surface may get a bit hot to the touch when used under an air fryer. Plus, they can’t be trimmed.

Shop The Best Heat-Resistant Mats For An Air Fryer

All countertops — including granite, laminate, quartz, and more — need protection from the high temperatures of an air fryer. And these seven heat-resistant mats from Amazon can provide it.

1. A 2-Pack Of Silicone Heat-Resistant Mats With 3,000+ 5-Star Ratings

With a near-perfect 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon, these heat-resistant mats are well worth buying. Each order comes with two mats, each of which is made from silicone that won’t budge during use. Once you’re finished cooking your culinary masterpiece, these mats are easy to clean — pop them into the dishwasher or rinse them off with soap and water — and they can be rolled up for storage. Choose from a range of colors; there are neutral picks that’ll blend in well with many countertops or colorful mats to add contrast to your kitchen.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I ordered this to put under my air fryer to prevent damage to my counter. My air fryer is large and other items were too small. This mat is large enough, comes in colors and I can leave it permanently in place so it is very convenient. It was exactly what I was hoping to find. The thickness is perfect and doesn't take away from the look in my kitchen.”

Material: Silicone | Heat Resistant Up To: 446 degrees Fahrenheit | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Size: 25 x 17 inches | Thickness: 1.4 mm | Trimmable: Yes | Colors: 10

2. A Set Of Smaller Felt Heat-Resistant Mats

While these heat-resistant mats are more compact in size (17 by 9 inches), the set costs less than $15. The mats feature felt on one side and silicone on the reverse; the felt should be placed facing down to allow the machine to be repositioned as needed, while the heat-resistant silicone (up to 570 degrees Fahrenheit) should be in contact with the air fryer. Amazon reviewers note they wipe this pick clean with a damp cloth because it’s not dishwasher safe.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Safety was my biggest issue [...] This product has given me peace of mind when using my Air fryer. It is a great bargain for the price.”

Material: Felt, silicone | Heat Resistant Up To: 570 degrees Fahrenheit | Dishwasher Safe: No | Size: 17 x 9 inches | Thickness: 4 mm | Trimmable: Yes | Colors: 1

3. Writer’s Pick: A 2-Pack Of Thin Silicone Mats

At just one millimeter thick, these silicone mats are barely noticeable on your countertop — particularly the translucent ones. Despite their whisper-thin profile, the mats still offer heat resistance up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can place your air fryer and other hot appliances on them without fear. The mats are nonslip to stay firmly in place, but they can easily roll or fold up for storage.

Writer’s Review: “These silicone mats are incredibly helpful around the kitchen! I utilize the gray one under my large-and-in-charge double air fryer and it fits perfectly on it. I also sometimes use the heat-resistant mat underneath other devices that get warm, like my toaster or crock pot. I keep the second mat permanently under my espresso machine and coffee machine on my counters. It makes cleaning up any splatters super easy.”

Material: Silicone | Heat Resistant Up To: 446 degrees Fahrenheit | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Size: 23.6 x 15.7 inches | Thickness: 1 mm | Trimmable: Yes | Colors: 4

4. A Pair Of Chic Mats Made From Metal & Rubber

If you plan on permanently displaying your air fryer on your countertops, consider this stylish yet protective metal heat-resistant mat. They come in two chic finishes (copper or silver). Looks aside, the mats are highly functional. The top is made from metal, while the backing is rubber to protect the surface below. One note: The metal can become hot to the touch and should be handled with care.

While the specific amount of heat resistance is not listed, Amazon reviewers indicate they place hot appliances on the mats with no issue. “I bought this specifically for the air fryer and I never had any problem with it protecting my counter tops,” wrote one. To clean, simply wipe the mats down with a damp cloth. Do not immerse them in water.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Perfect size for my counter top. I ordered to sit my air fryer on and it adds beautiful accent to the counter space. Use one for the coffee pot and one for air fryer. Easy clean up.”

Material: Metal, rubber backing | Heat Resistant Up To: Not listed, though reviewers indicate they have used it for an air fryer with no issue | Dishwasher Safe: No | Size: 20 x 17 inches | Thickness: 6.4 mm | Trimmable: No | Colors: 2

5. A Set Of Felt Mats With Built-In Handles For Easy Sliding

These thick heat-resistant mats are made from felt and silicone with built-in handles that allow you to slide them around on your countertops to relocate your air fryer and other kitchen devices with ease. The mats are heat resistant up to a whopping 570 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can rest easy knowing that the surface below is safe. This set comes with two mats measuring 18 by 15 inches, though they can be trimmed. When it comes time to clean the mats, it’s safe to use a dry cloth or a small amount of water on them.

One Reviewer Wrote: “These countertop protectors for my air fryer are great. There are 2 per package and definitely thick enough for protection. I leave the air fryer out on the counter and use the the handle of the protectors to move in position. Look good on the counter also.”

Material: Silicone, felt | Heat Resistant Up To: 570 degrees Fahrenheit | Dishwasher Safe: No | Size: 18 x 15 inches | Thickness: Reviewers estimate about 6 mm | Trimmable: Yes | Colors: 1

6. A Pack Of Multi-Functional Silicone Mats

These grooved mats are a workhorse in the kitchen — Amazon reviewers commented that they use them as trivets, spoon rests, drying mats, pot holders, and heat-resistant mats underneath an air fryer, too. The rectangular mats are made from silicone (with raised edges) that’s non-slip, waterproof, and flexible. Each set comes with two mats and there are 12 color options; choose from bright picks like orange, green, and purple, or subdued choices like black, gray, or beige.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Works very well. [...] I use this primarily under my air fryer, but I'm learning the many varied possibilities. So far, it is a great product with no complaints.”

Material: Silicone | Heat Resistant Up To: 480 degrees Fahrenheit | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Size: 12 x 9 inches | Thickness: 5 mm | Trimmable: No | Colors: 12

7. An Extra-Large Silicone Mat That Can Be Trimmed

At 47 by 24 inches, this heat mat is by far the biggest option on this list; use the whole thing underneath an extra-large air fryer or cut it into smaller pieces to use with other appliances that put out heat like toasters, crock pots, coffee makers, and more. Its silicone material is naturally slip-proof and waterproof. Plus, it’s a breeze to clean — wipe it down with a damp rag or toss it directly into the dishwasher. For storage, you can conveniently fold or roll up the mat to minimize the space it takes up.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I really like this mat. I’ve read a lot about air fryers burning countertops so I got this to use under my air fryer and toaster and so far, it is keeping my counter safe. It looks nice and cleans up oh so easily.”

Material: Silicone | Heat Resistant Up To: 482 degrees Fahrenheit | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Size: 47 x 24 inches | Thickness: 2 mm | Trimmable: Yes | Colors: 10

Also Nice: A Set Of Popular Silicone Air Fryer Liner Mats

Speaking of air fryer necessities: These liner mats are another absolute must for easier cleanup. To use, simply place them in the bottom of the basket(s) of your machine before turning it on. When cooking is complete, remove the liners and toss them in the dishwasher (or give them a quick rinse in the sink) for cleanup — no more scrubbing the basket. The liners come in multiple shapes and sizes to fit nearly any air fryer model. They’re made from heat-resistant silicone (up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit) that’s non-stick and perforated for optimal airflow.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I was pleasantly surprised at how much easier clean up is with these silicone mats. I’ve used them several times in my air fryer and that solved the problem of food sticking and made clean up afterwards a breeze.”