Few things are as unpleasant as sitting down in a freezing car when cold weather hits. To keep you warm, the best heated seat cushions for your car plug into your vehicle’s 12-volt outlet, and offer at least two heat settings, so you can customize the temperature. These gadgets come in a few styles with varying features and coverage, so to ensure you get the best driving experience possible, here are some things to consider as you’re shopping.

Most heated seat cushions cover both the bottom and back of a standard car seat, attaching with hooks and straps. However you can also find styles that heat just the bottom (much like a traditional seat cushion), as well as full-length options that cover the bottom, back, and the headrest. Either way, look for a seat cushion with nonskid backing or one that attaches securely to your car’s seat with straps, so it won’t shift when you sit down.

When it comes to operation, the best heated car seat covers have at least two temperature settings, and you may also want to consider a timer or an auto-shutoff function, so you don’t have to mess with turning the cushion off manually. (Word to the wise: Some reviewers have reported that leaving your seat cushion plugged in can drain your battery — so be sure to unplug when you reach your destination.)

The last thing to know is that the market is limited when it comes to heated seat cushions, so you won’t have a ton of options, but there are a couple out there that reviewers really like. However, if you don’t find one that’s catching your fancy, you can always opt for a standard seat cushion made with cozy sheepskin, which will have excellent insulating properties. With all that said, the best heated seat cushions for cars will bring warmth and comfort to your drive when temperatures start to drop.

1. The Overall Best Heated Seat Cushion For Your Car

The plush velour material of HealthMate’s heated seat cushion provides additional warmth and coziness on frigid days, while the half-inch of padding adds an extra layer of comfort. Measuring 23 inches by 18 inches, it attaches securely to your car’s seat with two straps and hooks, and heating elements in the seat and back of the cushion provide warmth to your legs and back. A simple remote control on the power cord allows you to select between low and high heat, but there’s no timer or auto-shutoff function.

Helpful review: “I love that the material is fleece soft warm and cozy all by itself, but when its very cold it warms up fast. It's comforting with heat and really soothes my back and lower body when driving. Also the padding of this cushion really makes my seat more comfortable. Super glad I found and bought this!”

2. The Best Bottom-Only Heated Seat Cushion

Made from dense foam and covered in faux leather, this heated cushion covers only the seat — not the back — and it’s lined in nonslip material to keep it in place and prevent shifting (but there’s no strap to loop around the seat). A remote lets you toggle between low, medium, and high heat settings, and an auto-shutoff function kicks in after 45 minutes for safety. Two slim pockets positioned at the front of the cushion provide a convenient place to stash your phone and other small items, giving you just a little extra storage space in the car. This pick measures 20 by 20 inches, but is also available in a full-length 20-by-44.8-inch option.

Helpful review: “Keeps us nice and warm on those breezy spring nights or when there’s a chill in the air from rain. High quality leather-like feeling topper is easy to wipe off for dust or rain. Super comfortable to sit on even when not running.”

3. The Best Sheepskin Seat Cover

While this genuine sheepskin cover doesn’t have a built-in heating element that activates when plugged into your car’s 12-volt outlet, it does have some properties that make it a worthy contender on this list. Sheepskin is a natural insulator that retains heat, and the plush, cozy texture is soft to the touch. This durable material is also water-resistant — so it can stand up to any moisture from your jacket — and naturally dirt- and germ-resistant, so upkeep is a breeze. Measuring 19 by 19 inches, this cushion has an anti-slip backing to keep it securely in place, and comes in five colors, including tan, gray, and traditional pearl white.

Helpful review: “These are perfect. I have had them in the vehicle for almost a week and they have not slipped at all. They do give a little bit of height to the seat, but that was easy to adjust with the seat controls. [...] they offer a nice cushion and warmth on these cold winter days. So glad that I ordered one for each seat. They are great!”