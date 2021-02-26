Whether you've got a chew-prone pup or an adult dog that's aggressive or especially rambunctious, the best heavy-duty dog crates feature an all-metal design (ideally, with thick bars) that will keep them safely confined. Beyond the frame material, though, you'll want to consider its size, portability, and latch placement.

If you have an especially determined pup who tries to escape or chew its way out of its crate, you'll want to get one made of thick steel with bars that can't be easily bent. Keep in mind, though, the thicker the metal, the heavier the crate, with some units weighing as much as 90 pounds. If you prefer to move your crate to the bedroom at night (or to bring it along when traveling), a wheeled option and/or one that can fold flat will extend your portability. But if you seeking a true easy-to-relocate model, you might want to make the trade-off from thick bars to lighter, heavy-gauge wire (note: to ensure that you're still getting a heavy-duty model, it should be between 7 to 12 gauge).

In terms of door closures, a two-sided entry can be useful as it allows for versatile crate placement (especially if you're tight on space in your home), but fewer doors can also mean fewer escape routes. Similarly, a door or lock placed higher up (or behind Y-shaped bars) will also be harder for your pet to reach or bite.

Finally, consider the crate's size, both in relation to your pet and your space at home. Experts recommend keeping your dog's crate in an area where the family spends a lot of time, so think about where you can carve out a spot. The crate's internal dimensions are just as important because your dog should have enough room to comfortably stand, turn around, and lay down, so take its measurements before you shop (or refer to this helpful chart as a general guide). Lastly, note that most crates don't come with bedding, you may want to get a waterproof crate mat or comfy dog bed.

Whether you're new to crate training or just looking for an upgrade, the best heavy-duty dog crates provide a secure and comfortable space your dog can call their own. Keep scrolling for three of the best picks on Amazon.

1. A Sturdy Foldable Steel Crate That Can Grow With Your Pup

This wire crate is a go-to for pet owners who need mobility without sacrificing durability. Among its more than 1,000+ positive Amazon ratings are plenty of users praising it for how well it stands up to heavy chewers and "Houdini"-like escape artist dog. It's made of thick 7- and 9-gauge steel wire that has an anti-corrosive coating and matching metal slide-bolt latches on its two doors (that are also convenient in terms of double-sided entry). Built with four rounded rubber feet to keep your floors protected, a detachable carrying handle, and the option to fold it flat when not in use, this crate is great for anyone looking for a versatile model that can be easily stored away. It also comes with an optional divider for sectioning the dog's available space, so you won't need to buy differently sized crates as your puppy grows. Lastly, it has a removable, leak-proof pan at the bottom that's made of plastic, so if your dog is a chewer, you may want to consider replacing it with a chew-resistant pad.

Helpful review: "I have purchased other crates previously for my 2 dogs and they have always bent after a few months. My dogs get very excited and paw at the sides when I leave or come home, all crates end up ruined after a year or so. Not this crate!!! It is so incredibly solid and I don't think my dogs could ever break it."

Available sizes (length x width x height):

24-inch: 25 x 18.75 x 20.5 inches, 22.1 pounds

30-inch: 31 x 21.25 x 23.75 inches, 30.1 pounds

36-inch: 37 x 24.75 x 28 inches, 37.5 pounds (featured)

42-inch: 43 x 28.5 x 31.25 inches, 49.2 pounds

48-inch: 49 x 30.5 x 34.25 inches, 56.9 pounds

2. An Investment-Worthy Option Made With Reinforced Steel

A truly indestructible crate is an investment, but, according to Amazon reviewers, this one is absolutely worth it. It's made with ultra-strong steel that's been welded for extra reinforcement and coated with a non-toxic, anti-rust finish. The front door secures with two heavy-duty metal latches, and the floor is grated with a removable tray at the base. At the top, the vertical bars are set at a bite-proof crisscrossed-angle (or "y-shape") that won't allow your pet to access the top latch. Likewise, it comes with four locking wheels and folds flat for added mobility. One thing to keep in mind as you shop, though, is that there are two levels of sturdiness available — look for those labeled "strengthen," as the standard options will not be as heavy-duty.

Helpful review: "After trying several crates that my dog AKA 'the beast' would bend, break, rip, tear, move and escape from, as well as even hurt herself in the process of trying to get out, this crate WORKED. My dog has severe separation anxiety. She is an angel when I am home, but destroys my home when I am away. [...] I was at my wits end! I ordered this crate and it has been 4 weeks now with NO issues. EXCELLENT product."

Available sizes (length x width x height):

38-inch: 37.4 x 25.6 x 31.5 inches, 63 pounds (featured)

3. A Stylish Crate With An Angled Roof That's Perfect For Tall Dogs

Finished with an angled roof, this heavy-duty crate is especially great for tall dogs as it gives them a bit of extra space to stand. Crafted in a sturdy galvanized steel pipe with a nontoxic, anti-rust coating, this crate has two doors — one in front and one on the roof, both secured with metal slide-bolt latches. Though it does not fold flat, it does come with four 360-degree wheels (two have locks) for added mobility. Finally, a removable tray allows for quick cleanup in the event of accidents.

Helpful review: "This crate is amazing! I have a heavy duty crate from a different company that doesn't have the roof style top that was twice as much as this one, but my girl grew too tall for it. I have an 88 lb German Shepherd who is rather tall. Then I found this crate with the fantastic price that I thought was too good to be true; there had to be something wrong with it. Nope, nothing wrong with it at all. No more ducking when she stands up in her crate. It's the perfect size for her!"

Available sizes (length x width x height):

37-inch: 36.8 x 23.6 x 40.9 inches, 48.4 pounds (featured)

With an interior seatbelt loop (and carrying handles on the smaller sizes), this kennel crate is a great option for plane travel. Both the frame and the latch are made from recycled plastic, which is built tough, but may not withstand heavy chewing. However, if your dog isn't known for gnawing, there are sizes to fit for nearly every breed up to 90 pounds. Additionally, it has a reversible, steel wire front door that can be installed to open left-to-right or vice versa, depending on your preference. According to the brand, it will meet most air travel requirements, but they still encourage users to check with their airline to verify any other specific requirements.

Helpful review: "We raise dogs and have 8 dogs that all live in our home. [...] These kennels aren't fancy BUT [...] are very durable, easy to clean, relatively attractive, and incredibly practical. We crate all our dogs in the car and these kennels work great for traveling. On top of everything else, our dogs seem to love them and we have never had any problems with the kennels, and we have been using [them] for years."

