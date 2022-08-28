If you or your partner snores at night, there are things that can be done to minimize the noise levels and discomfort. The best humidifiers for snoring boost the moisture in the air, which lubricates the nasal passages — but what kinds of humidifiers should you be shopping for? According to an ear, nose, and throat specialist, the best options will produce a warm and safe mist.

The Expert

Jacqueline Jones, M.D., is an otolaryngologist, board-certified ear, nose, and throat (ENT) specialist, and an associate professor of clinical otolaryngology at Weill Cornell Medicine with a special interest in sinus disease.

What To Look For In An Anti-Snoring Humidifier

According to Dr. Jones, “snoring is caused by the turbulent flow of air through the nose and mouth,” but when we warm and humidify the air in the sleeping environment, it helps to “lubricate the lining of our nose and mouth. This thins secretions and opens up the nasal and oral passages.”

For that reason, the best humidifier here will be one that warms the air as well as keeps it hydrated and clean. “This can best be accomplished with a warm-mist humidifier or vaporizer,” Dr. Jones explained to Bustle in an email. Warm-mist humidifiers produce heated water, while steam vaporizers produce extra-hot steam, which works really well, but many designs can be a hazard to use around kids or pets. (For that reason, I’ve only included one vaporizer, and it’s safe for both kids and pets.)

A warm mist isn’t the only factor, though. Like any other type of humidifier, you’ll also want to consider the tank capacity and intended square footage to ensure that it’s powerful enough for your space. And also consider other features that’d come in handy like a sensor that allows you to set the humidity level and filters

Shop The Best Humidifiers For Snoring

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for humidifiers that minimize snoring.

1. The Best Warm-Mist Humidifier For Large Rooms

Pros:

Offers both warm or cool mist

Essential oil tray

Remote control and humidity sensor

Cons:

Some reviewers report issues with leaking

This hybrid humidifier from Levoit allows you to choose between both warm and cool mist. It has an overall 4.5-star rating from more than 25,000 reviewers because it’s quick and effective in rooms up to 753 square feet. Plus, it has a humidity sensor that automatically adjusts the mist output, the display can dim at night for distraction-free sleep, and it allows you to diffuse your favorite essential oils. It’s also quiet and easy to use with the included remote.

One reviewer wrote: “I didn't know there was a difference between a warm and cold humidifier (I know that sounds ridiculous). I was using a standard humidifier without a control temperature for years, I didn't notice a difference. I tried this humidifier and mostly set it at 70-80% humidity and it's changed my life! My boyfriend's snoring has decreased drastically, and I wake up less throughout the night.”

Tank Capacity: 1.59 gallons | Intended square footage: up to 753 square feet | Run-time: 60 hours | Available colors: black, white

2. The Best Warm-Mist Humidifier For Smaller Rooms

Pros:

Easy to use

Works alongside Vicks VapoSteam for medicated steam if desired

Cons:

It’s not the most durable

For small- to medium-sized rooms up to 400 square feet, there’s this Vicks warm-mist humidifier. Its warm-mist output keeps humidity levels between 40% to 60% to minimize congestion, while its quiet enough for most bedrooms. Reviewers also love it because it’s super easy to use: It’s filter-free for easy cleaning, the 1-gallon capacity runs for up to 24 hours, and it can even be used alongside Vicks VapoSteam.

One reviewer wrote: “I have serious sinus and allergy issues so a dry home adds insult to injury. This unit really improved my breathing and DEFINITELY helped my snoring.”

Tank Capacity: 1 gallon | Intended square footage: up to 400 square feet | Run-time: 24 hours | Available colors: white

3. The Best Vaporizer

Pros:

Less than $20

Designed to be safer for kids and pets than most vaporizers

Can be used alongside Vicks VapoPads or VapoSteam

Cons:

Some reviewers report a runtime that is shorter than advertised

This steam vaporizer from Vicks is designed to be safe to use around kids and babies (though it’s still always a good idea to place it out of reach). It emits a warm steam that’s lower in temperature to many other vaporizer models and automatically shuts off when it’s empty. Other handy features include a wide opening for easy cleaning, and the unit can be used with Vicks VapoPads or VapoSteam. It’s not just for kids, either; the reviews section is filled with adults who use and love it, and one has even used this to “make a steam tent for a sick pet.”

One reviewer wrote: “Helps your nasal passage. I’m one happy wife. My husband no longer snores at night since using this vaporizer!”

Tank Capacity: 1.5 gallons | Intended square footage: up to 500 square feet | Run-time: 24 hours | Available colors: white

4. A Humidifier With Lots Of Sanitizing Features

Pros:

Ceramic filter and air ionizer

Built-in aroma box

Ample settings and humidistat

Cons:

It’s an investment

It’s the most expensive option on this list, but this cool- and warm-mist humidifier has several features that others don’t: Its ceramic filter demineralized the water, while the built-in ionizer helps to remove dust, pollen, and other allergens from your space. Plus, its large, leak-proof water tank is detachable for easy filling and cleaning. The easy-to-set humidification controls allow you to set your ideal moisture level on the device or from the handy remote control. There’s even an aroma box if you want to add essential oils into the mix.

One reviewer wrote: “Very nice. Does excellent in our Master Bedroom. Keeps the Humidity at our set point we like. Easily maintains 50% -60% with no problem. Love it!”

Tank Capacity: 1.45 gallons | Intended square footage: up to 500 square feet | Run-time: 40 hours | Available colors: black

Expert:

Jacqueline Jones, M.D., board-certified ENT specialist