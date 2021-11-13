The vast majority of humidifiers on the market emit a cool mist — but the best warm-mist humidifiers have their own set of benefits, and the best one for you will depend on the size of your space as well as additional features you’d find helpful. While they’re not recommended to use around children (or extra-curious pets) due to the potentially dangerous heating elements and steam produced, warm-mist humidifiers may have extra benefits, like being more soothing for nasal passages and could help to minimize bacteria in your environment, according to brands. As with any of the best humidifiers, you’ll also want to consider ease of use and cleaning — but for this category in particular, safety features are extra important.

First, figure out which room you’d like to humidify and consider its size. (Not all brands list the intended square footage alongside the intended room size, but when available, I’ve included that info below.) Typically, the larger the humidifier, the more effectively it’ll be able to humidify a large space — and the more water it can hold for fewer refills. In addition to the size, keep an eye out for extra features you might like, such as a washable filter, an easy-to-carry tank, an essential oil tray, or a remote control.

Finally, ensure that your humidifier of choice is safe for your home. This means that the heating elements are covered and protected, there’s an auto-shut-off feature for when the tank runs dry, and the interior is easy to clean to prevent the growth of mildew and bacteria.

With all of that in mind, these are the best warm-mist humidifiers on Amazon. From one that toggles between cool- and warm-mist to a style designed to reduce congestion, these are all customer tested and approved.

1. The Overall Best For Bedrooms

In addition to its 5,000-plus reviews and overall 4.2-star rating, the Honeywell warm-mist humidifier also has plenty of genius features. They include a 1-gallon tank that can run for up to 24 hours without the need for a refill, a built-in handle for convenient portability when you do need to refill it, two settings with an adjustable moisture output, a filter-free design that doesn’t require any replacements, and an essential oil tray so you can easily add your favorite blends into the mix. It’s also super quiet, doesn’t have a bright light (like most other models), has an auto shut-off feature, and is suitable for small and medium rooms, all of which make it the best pick for sleeping. While it’ll require regular cleaning, one customer reported: “Cleaning it was ridiculously easy and I will just make it a weekly routine.”

Intended room size: small to medium (under 400 square feet)

One reviewer wrote: “This one runs in my bedroom and it keeps the air warm and moist! Very comfortable and nice and I sleep better. These are not that expensive and perform very well. Very pleased.”

2. The Best For Congestion Relief — & The Most Affordable

The Vicks Vaporizer is a great warm-mist humidifier all on its own, since it has a large 1.5-gallon tank that can run for a full day, a wide opening for easy cleaning, auto-shutoff feature, and filter-free operation for convenient use. It’s also easily the most inexpensive option on this list. That said, it’s also specially designed to work alongside Vicks VapoPads (one pack included) or Vicks VapoSteam (not included), both of which aim to soothe irritation, open up the nasal passages, and relieve congestion, making it especially handy for those experiencing congestion. However, the night light doesn’t turn off.

Intended room size: small to medium

One reviewer wrote: “I love this thing. I got it initially because I was sick, but after getting better, I continue to use it with essential oils in the little cup holder. I live in the desert and my skin gets so dry, but this helps a lot and helps my sinus issues and sore throats that I get on occasion.”

3. The Best For Large Rooms

If you’re humidifying a large space, the LEVOIT humidifier has more than 18,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating for a reason: It’s powerful, effective, and can easily handle rooms up to 753 square feet. In addition to its 6-liter tank (approximately 2.2 gallons) that can run for up to 60 hours straight, it also has an ultra-quiet motor, an easy-to-clean interior, a built-in humidity sensor that adjusts accordingly, auto-shutoff feature, and an aroma tray for your essential oils. Last but not least, it can produce both cool and warm mist, and there’s an intuitive remote control so you can change the settings from afar. Get it in your choice of black or white.

Intended room size: large (up to 753 square feet)

One reviewer wrote: “I turn this thing on at night to help keep my husband from snoring. By the time I wake up in the morning the whole house looks foggy, in a good way! We live in AZ so it is DRY! This thing is the best.”

4. The Most Stylish Humidifier

Typically, humidifiers are clunky and consume a lot of space on your floor or other surfaces. The Elecameier humidifier is the exception. Yes, it’s capable of creating both cool and warm mist with three different levels; it also has a built-in timer, an essential oil tray, a demineralization filter, a 2.3-liter tank (about 1.5 gallons) that can run for up to 20 hours, and a remote so you can change the settings without getting up. However, it sets itself apart from the competition in three ways: It can be placed on the floor in the corner of a room, it comes in three chic finishes (including two wood-grain-look options), and it has a slim, sleek profile that you’ll love looking at. It also automatically shuts off when empty. However, it might not be the easiest to clean and one customer notes, “Be sure to use distilled water.”

Intended room size: small to medium (up to 270 square feet)

One reviewer wrote: “Love this humidifier. Its very quiet, easy assembly, and is more elegant than our others. I like that it has different settings by remote as well.”