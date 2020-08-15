The quality and quantity of your sleep affects every aspect of your health. During sleep, your body works to rejuvenate itself, supporting healthy brain function and balancing hormones. Sleeping well affects your ability to concentrate and be productive. Below you'll find things that help you sleep, including products and simple solutions to help decrease stress, tire you out physically, and help create a more restful environment.

Sometimes your mind won't shut off and allow you to sleep. On this list, you’ll find products that help you create a healthier nighttime routine, such as an adult coloring book, simple and affordable workout equipment that you can use anywhere, or drinking a cup of tea formulated with natural ingredients like chamomile that can calm your senses. Being consistent and sticking to your routine can train your mind to associate these calming activities with sleep.

Other products make sure your environment is ideal for sleep. Investing in a quality pillow or soft, breathable bed sheets can make a world of a difference when it comes to sleeping through the night. Using a fan or noise machine can help regulate your body temperature while drowning out environmental sounds that may have otherwise woken you up. Using a gel-infused memory foam mattress is another way to stay cool to keep you comfortable all night.

Backed by Amazon reviewers and experts alike, these products can help change the way you rest, setting you up for a better night's sleep.

Make Time For Exercise

Working up a sweat a few hours before you climb into bed can help you sleep better and longer. You don’t need to clock in hours at the gym, either. Light exercise — as little as 10 minutes a day – can reduce anxiety and allow your body to spend more time in deep sleep, the kind of restorative sleep we all need. And when you are finished working out, don't forget to stretch to relieve muscle tension and prevent muscle aches from affecting your sleep quality.

1. These Resistance Bands That Improve Your Strength

Stretch your way to better sleep with these resistance exercise bands. These 100% natural latex bands comes in five resistance levels that range from X-light to X-heavy. They're ideal for yoga, pilates, or strength-training, as well as physical therapy. This set of five comes with a portable travel bag to hold all of the bands. Reviewers love that the bands do not have a knot where they tie, but instead are a complete circle, which is more gentle on your skin. They are snap, stretch, and stain-resistant and priced reasonably. One reviewer writes: "I love these! I wasn't expecting them to be so durable, but the extra heavy one is legitimately solid and I'm not afraid to do deep lunges or squats with these. I have a couple sitting next to my bed so I can get a couple extra reps in before I sleep, and they're so portable I bring them to the gym to have a variety of resistance exercises with me."

2. An Exercise Ball For Core Strength And Stretching

This extra-thick stability ball is the perfect at-home workout tool. The heavy-duty PVC material can support up to 2,200 pounds without popping, plus the material is nontoxic. This set comes with everything you need: hand pump, air plugs, valve remover tool, an exercise ball, and access to online training workouts. These exercise balls are available in five sizes based on your height. You can even use them to replace your desk chair and keep a workout going all day. In addition to assisting with fitness workouts, this ball is great for gentle stretching. "The pump was kind of a pain, but the ball is glorious. I have back injuries and I use this ball to stretch before bed and when I wake up. It is the only way I’m able to walk some days," explained one reviewer.

Try A Natural Sleep Supplement

There are many natural supplements that you can take that may help improve your quality of sleep. Melatonin, which tells your brain it’s time for bed, is produced naturally by your body and in supplement form it recreates the hormone to provide that little extra boost to get you to dreamland. Other natural ingredients found in sleep aids are magnesium, which can help relax your muscles, allowing your body to fall asleep more easily; lavender, a plant that's fragrance is known to create a calm atmosphere; and glycine, an amino acid that helps to lower your body’s temperature, which is important because even a slight drop in body temperature has been shown to help with sleep.

3. A Natural Melatonin Gummy With Chamomile

These sleep supplement gummies are made without chemicals to promote better sleep. The blackberry-flavored gummies have three main natural ingredients to help aid in calming rest: melatonin, L-theanine, and botanicals like chamomile and lemon balm. Reviewers say these help them get some rest without giving them that morning-after drowsiness. "I’ve been taking these for about a month," writes one reviewer. "No, they won’t 'knock you out like some sleeping pills, but my experience is that they take that edge off to calm your mind, let fall asleep and help you stay asleep. An added benefit is that you don’t wake up groggy in the morning, only to spend the next day feeling like a zombie.[...]These are very gentle."

Find Your Zen With Yoga

Adding a little zen to your bedtime routine is another way to help induce sleep. Peaceful yoga practices, like hatha and nidra, can improve strength, balance, and flexibility, help rid your mind of negative thoughts, as well as stress and anxiety, which can both attribute to poor sleep quality. Creating this habit can regulate your nervous system and get you to a more neutral state, perfect for falling asleep.

4. The Ultimate Yoga Starter Kit

This yoga starter pack has everything you need to nama-stay asleep all nigh, including a half-inch yoga mat, two yoga blocks, a mat towel, a hand towel, and a yoga strap. The nonslip mat turns any place into your gym and the convenient carrying strap makes traveling with it a breeze. The yoga strap and blocks aid in balance and flexibility, while the microfiber towels absorb moisture quickly, keeping you and your mat dry. Reviewers say this is the best deal for a beginner's yoga set. "What a great set. The mat is nice and thick[...].The mat size towel is great for being on your back so you don't stick to the mat. The blocks are nice and I have found many videos to show me how to use them. The strap is great for stretching that extra little bit. This is a great bargain for the money!"

Use A Massager To Relax

The next time you're struggling to fall asleep, remember: Massages can help you sleep better. Massages work because they may help reduce depression and anxiety levels while releasing serotonin — which can help you feel calm. They can also may help to soothe pain that may be keeping you up at night. If a professional massage isn't in the budget, these personal relaxation tools are a perfect alternative.

5. This Soothing Handheld Massager

More than 12,000 reviewers sang the praises of this handheld massager. With five different massage heads, you can relieve pain in your feet, calves, shoulders, back, neck, arms, and legs. It’s cordless and handheld — perfect for before bed. It features a rechargeable battery that lasts for 140 minutes on a full charge. The extra-long, non-slip handle makes it easy to reach spots on your own back. Reviewers love the price, but warn that the massager itself is a little heavy. “I searched really hard to find a back massager that gets deep like this one does! I’m not disappointed at all in my purchase! I now get a good massage every night before bed! I love that it has attachments to do my legs also! It is really bulky and kind of heavy so you can’t hold it in the same position for too long, my boyfriend and I tend to massage each other’s back‘s rather than our own because it’s so heavy. But I really don’t care because it’s amazing!"

6. An Acupressure Mat And Pillow Set For Pain Relief

Reduce pain and relieve stress with the help of this acupressure mat and pillow set, which boasts more than 9,000 reviews on Amazon. The pillow and mat are made of cotton and plant-based eco-foam and the mat features more than 62,000 pressure points that release endorphins, blocking pain and helping you to relax. The pillow and mat cover your entire back for a holistic remedy. It’s available in seven colors. Reviewers say it takes a little bit of time to get used to, but relieves pain from injuries or conditions very effectively. “[...] It says 10-20 minutes for a beginner, so I had the intention of just using it for ten minutes. Except that I fell asleep for just over an hour. It was the best unexpected nap I have had in years. I usually end up tossing and turning to get comfortable enough to fall asleep. I wanted to try something other than ice, heat, and pain meds for tired and sore muscles. This is PERFECT and less than $20.”

Turn On A Fan

Waking up in the middle of the night sweating can disrupt your sleep and can make falling back asleep difficult. Sleeping with a fan on can keep the overall room cool without causing your utility bill to soar. Sleeping with a fan, especially one that oscillates, can help to keep air constantly circulating throughout the room — making you cool and comfortable. Plus it can provide white noise and get rid of any lingering smells that may disturb you. Many people prefer fans over opening their windows to avoid stirring up allergens. Experts say you should try and keep your room between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit for the best sleep and a fan can help you do this with minimal impact on your bills.

7. A Small But Powerful Portable Fan

This small, adjustable fan improves airflow and is easy to move wherever you need it most. Choose from three speeds and adjust the 90-degree pivoting head to blow in your direction while you sleep. The fan's stand is perfect for setting on floors or bedside tables, but it also has wall mounting capabilities. Reviewers point out that the fan moves air effectively and does so with little noise. This fan can be felt from up to 27 feet away, which is typically more than enough for any bedroom. Many reviewers say this option is affordable and long-lasting. "I bought two of these for my boys' bedrooms to circulate the air and provide white noise for sleep. I was completely surprised when I plugged these in for the first time. They are amazingly quiet, with no buzzing or rattles from the casing. On the high setting you can feel the circulation from anywhere in the room, and even on the lowest setting the fan still moves a lot of air, and does so quietly. Now, don't misunderstand me — the fan does make some noise, but it's mostly the sound of the air being moved by the blades. The motor itself is nearly silent."

8. This Tower Fan With A Nighttime Setting

This oscillating tower fan is slender and easy to control — making it ideal for cooling down your bedroom. It has three speed settings, which reviewers say produces a low white noise. It is narrow enough to save space, but powerful enough to cool your entire room — reviewers say it has a reach of at least 12 feet. It also features a nighttime setting that will dim the control displays and run the fan on high for an hour, lower it to medium for another hour, and then stay on low until you use the remote control. This allows you to fall asleep at the coolest temperature and stay asleep without getting too cold. Other reviewers say it's easy to set up and lasts a long time. "I received my Lasko vertical fan today. I immediately set it up, it's very simple... Cord is of nice length, its appearance is non evasive, sleek and classy. Rotation is good, it doesn't swing too far like others I've had. Noise level is minimal. And boy does it deliver cool air! I'm using mine in my bedroom, I need air circulation when I sleep. I'm confident my problem is remedied...box fan wasn't cutting it." It's available in two colors: silver and a wood finish.

Crank Up The White Noise

White noise can help some people sleep better because it drowns out or blocks sudden noises and creates a consistent sound for your brain to process. Some studies have even shown that white noise can reduce anxiety White noise is commonly used to describe all kinds of noise people use to sleep, however, they actually have their own color names. Pink and brown noise are also common preferences, each different based on the range of frequencies within the sound.

9. A White Noise Machine With 20 Sounds

This noise machine has 10 kinds of white noise, as well as 10 different fan noises, such as an industrial fan, box fan, or exhaust fan. These 20 ambient noises are easily controlled by simple, clearly labeled buttons. Control the volume, and set a timer to turn off the machine after an hour — perfect for sleeping. The machine is compatible with USB or AC-adapters, making it easy to charge anywhere. One reviewer raves: "This was probably one of the best purchases we (my spouse and I) could've made. We used to use the TV as background noise, putting on an old favorite or something, wasting the life of our TV and wasting electricity. We put it on at night for sleeping, and our rest has never been so rejuvenating."

Invest In A Personal Air Conditioner

If you need an extra boost of cold air, but don't want to touch the thermostat, a personal AC unit can provide similar relief without the hefty bill. But finding the right AC unit can be difficult. Look for ones that boast a variety of speeds and allow you to customize the experience. A smaller size unit can also be convenient for moving it wherever you need.

10. This 3-In-1 Mini Air Conditioner And Humidifier

This personal air conditioner is also a humidifier and purifier, working to make you more comfortable while you sleep. It has three speed settings and a convenient carrying handle, plus it can be charged with a USB cable so you can take it anywhere. You can add ice to the water tank for an even deeper cooling experience and when it runs out of water, the unit automatically shuts off to conserve energy. The air conditioner even features seven LED lights that serve as a comforting night light.

Read A Book

Read a chapter or two of your favorite book to ease your mind before bed. One study found that six minutes of reading reduced stress by 68%. There's a reason children love bedtime stories. And while you're reading, you can even learn more about ways to combat insomnia for better sleep.

11. A Book That Helps You Tackle Insomnia

This best-selling book walks the sleep-deprived through exercises in an effort to reframe the way they think about and enjoy sleep. This program, written by Dr. Gregg D. Jacobs, has been tested at Harvard and reportedly improved long-term sleep habits in 80% of its participants. The six-week program touches on how to eliminate sleeping pills, create a better pre-bedtime habit, and relax your mind. This book also teaches readers how to use Cognitive Behavioral Therapy strategies to control their sleep. Many reviewers say being proactive about their sleep with this book helped them find more restful, easy sleep. "I have had mild insomnia for years -- waking up around 4 am on many mornings. My insomnia got much worse a few months ago and I found myself getting only 2-4 hours sleep each night. I read the book for an hour, and was quickly able to incorporate the restructured thinking about insomnia that the author recommends that same night — namely that you can survive and even thrive with insomnia. Just that restructuring led to improved sleep for the next 2-3 nights."

Use A Sleep-Tracking Device

Lots of people have jumped on the activity tracker bandwagon with the creation of FitBits, Apple Watches, and more. Most trackers will look at a few key determinants: sleep duration, sleep quality, sleep phases, environmental factors, and lifestyle factors. Experts say trackers can help you recognize your sleep patterns and habits — for example, you may be able to tell whether sleeping with an air conditioner helps you sleep more soundly. Tracking your sleep can also be used to have a more informed conversation with a doctor about your sleep issues.

12. The Smart Watch That Tracks Your Sleep Activity

This fitness tracker is water-resistant and touch-screen controlled. The 1.3-inch display is easy to read and use for workouts or sleep. It monitors real-time heart rate, fitness numbers, and allows you to receive and respond to calls and texts. It only takes two hours to charge and a single charge can last up to 10 days. Track your sleep and see when you were in a deep or light sleep, as well as when you were awake. You can also set a vibrating alarm to gently wake you up. It has nearly 3,000 reviews with one raving: “I love this watch! It's my first smart watch, and is very comfortable on my small wrists, and easy to use. I can wear it while I sleep. This is the first time I'm able to view my sleep cycle and track my deep and light sleep patterns [...] I didn't have any issues with the blue tooth set up or the information syncing.”

Try A Light Therapy Lamp

Light therapy has proven to be helpful for some people suffering from insomnia. You just sit by a therapy light, which is designed to mimic the sun’s light. Exposure to this light helps to adjust your circadian rhythm — which can promote better sleep. Consistency is crucial when using a therapy lamp, but many say it helps with seasonal affective disorder, jet lag, dementia, as well as sleep disorders like insomnia.

13. This Compact Light Lamp With Adjustable Brightness

This UV-free therapy light mimics the sun to boost your mood and help you sleep at night. It has three brightness levels to choose from so you can customize your experience. The compact design makes it easy to bring with you whenever you need it. It’s perfect for sitting on your desk, by your bed, or in your kitchen. It has a sleek look that blends seamlessly with any home decor. One fan raved, “For years as the time change happens in the autumn, I found myself with insomnia and mild depression. I had heard about light therapy but never really thought it would work for me [...] I was initially taken by the amazing, sleek shape. It is bright. I have been using it every morning for a week and find that I am sleeping better, waking easier, and feeling more rested during the day.”

Block Light From Tech Devices

Darkness is key to a good night’s rest. Experts say the absence of light tells the body that it’s time to rest. Having additional light in your room can affect both the quality and quantity of your sleep. Artificial light from electronics can wake up your brain, suppressing important sleep hormones like melatonin.

14. A Set Of Dimming Stickers That Block Light

Turning off the lights before bed will help keep your body on schedule, but even if your TV is off, there can be small button lights that will distract you. Using light dimming stickers to make your bedroom completely dark can help improve your sleep. They come in a variety of sizes to cover any annoying lights in your room. Each pack of 100 features some stickers that provide between 50 to 80 percent dimming. Reviewers say they dim the perfect amount. “The HVAC unit in my bedroom has a little green light that remains on whenever the unit is on, and it's bright enough that it cast a little halo of light that would disturb my sleep when I was directly under it. I didn't want to hide the light completely, because I still wanted to be able to see easily whether the unit was on or off, but I wanted to dim it sufficiently to make it unbothersome at night. These dimmed the light by the perfect amount.”

Meditate

Many sleep issues can be connected back to stress. Being able to manage that stress will help you to sleep better. Meditating not only relaxes you, but may help increase your production of melatonin and serotonin — key chemicals for sleep. It may also encourage sleep by reducing your heart rate and blood pressure. Taking time to turn off electronics and enjoy quiet for even a few minutes can affect your sleep schedule in a positive way. These products can help.

15. The Water Board For Creating Disappearing Masterpieces

Express your worries in creative art or words and watch them disappear on this Buddha Board. This zen water painting practice features a bamboo brush, a board, and a stand that holds water. Use the brush to paint whatever you want on the board and watch it slowly evaporate and disappear. Reviewers say it’s the perfect symbol for giving yourself a fresh start or clearing your mind. “A meditative Godsend. Love the aura of peace that comes with painting. Really helps relieve the stay at home stress.” For both the artistic and novice, this water paint board releases you from the "pressure of perfect" and allows you to meditate.

16. A Set Of Cards With Meditation Exercises

This pack of 50 mindfulness and meditation exercises is designed to help you calm your mind and wind down before bed. The exercises combine mindful meditation and yoga practices to teach you to focus on your breathing and visualize your goals. Each card features a tried-and-true tip that helps you focus on your breathing, practice mindfulness, or simply approach an old chore with a new attitude — one card encourages you to deviate slightly from a routine like grocery shopping to discover something exciting about it. One reviewer says these cards are the read deal: "One of the exercises involves clenching your muscles and releasing them from one end to the other in order to release any tension you may be unaware of and thus make you relaxed and aware. This is actually an exercise I learned in yoga a few years back and used regularly before (and still after) I found this deck; in order to relax, let go of anxiety, and fall asleep."

Drink Tea

For centuries, people have used tea as a way to relax and sleep better. Teas that are caffeine-free and include sleep-inducing ingredients can be a great way to end the day. Chamomile and valerian root are two of the most common ingredients in teas that help aid with sleep. Chamomile is packed with antioxidants that work with your brain to help lower anxiety and initiate sleep. Valerian root has been clinically studied and one study even found it to be as effective as a prescription sleeping pill. Some people feel calmer just by drinking something warm and soothing.

17. An Herbal Tea With Chamomile And Valerian Root

An herbal tea formulated to help you sleep and feel relaxed, this highly rated pick is made with chamomile, valerian root, and Passionflower — all key ingredients for inducing sleep and calming the mind. It has a tangerine flavor that reviewers say even helps to curb late-night snacking. One reviewer said she's started replacing her typical glass of wine with a warm mug of tea and drifts off to sleep with ease. "I am in LOVE with they HEY GIRL teas. I was having trouble getting to sleep after the gym and after trying everything, Sleep Aid, yoga, sleep powders from GNC, and different kinds of smoothies. The Sleep Aid Hey Girl tea popped on Amazon and I gave it a try. It was phenomenal. I drink it on the way home from the gym, and it relaxes me enough I am able to fall asleep at a decent hour!! Plus no grogginess the next morning!"

Invest In Comfortable Bed Sheets

Where you sleep makes a huge difference in the quality of sleep you get. Choosing bedding that is comfortable for you depends on many factors. If you tend to get cold during the night, try a microfiber sheet. If you can’t get cool enough — cotton sheets or sheets with moisture-wicking properties will be most comfortable. Experts say you should refresh your bedding every 18 months to two years and wash your existing bedding once a week for optimal comfort. Here are a few highly rated picks.

18. These Cult-Favorite Sheets With More Than 100,000 Reviews

This affordable four-piece bed sheet set is made of brushed 1,800 thread count microfiber, which is soft, breathable, yet will keep you warm at night. They are fade, stain, shrink, and wrinkle-resistant and are easy to care for since they're machine washable. They come in more than 40 colors and prints and eight sizes, including extra deep pocket sizes. These soft sheets have more than 101,000 reviewers. One reviewer put the sheet to his "sleep test," and said, "I put these suckers on my bed for the TRUE test of any sheet, and oh my... they are fantastic! They are soft. It's like coming home after a long, yucky day at work, and all you want is to crawl your sorry self into bed for the night, and your sheets GIVE YOU A HUG all through the night."

19. A Set Of Moisture-Wicking Sheets For Hot Sleepers

These sheets are made to breathe the same way your workout clothes do when you sweat. They have moisture-wicking properties and thermal control that keep you cool and dry. Plus they won't absorb moisture, which can lock in odors. These 1,500 thread count sheets are made of cooling poly microfibers and come in 24 colors. This stain-resistant set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillow cases to keep you cool from head to toe. Reviewers say these sheets are perfect for all kinds of sleepers. “My husband and I have spent hundreds of dollars trying to find the perfect set of sheets — and we finally have! My husband is a hot sleeper and I tend to be on the chilly side. My husband has had many nights waking up sweaty on wet sheets — ruining his sleep. We have had these sheets for about a week know and I can honestly say it's been the best sleep we've both had in a long, long time. When I get into bed it feels so cozy and soft. My husband says he's been able to sleep through the night — without breaking a sweat!! I would recommend these sheets and have already told so many people about how wonderful they are!”

Find A Comfortable Pillow

Finding the right pillow is about more than just comfort. Your pillow supports your sleep posture, which can affect your quality of sleep and overall alignment and cause pain in your neck, back, and other areas if you don't have the right one for you. While the kind of pillow you pick is personal preference, you'll want to pay attention to fill material, fill weight, and the quality of the fill, size, and fabric when making a decision. Look for any additional features the pillow may have, such as cooling technology or memory foam. If you’re a side sleeper, using a pillow between your legs can help to keep your body aligned. Leg pillows support your knees and lower back to keep your spine in a neutral position. Using a leg pillow can help reduce stress on your hips and improve pain from sciatica. The best leg pillows are firm to keep your knees separated and preferably contoured so they stay in place.

20. This Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillow

This supportive pillow is firm and supportive and features memory foam. It is infused with temperature-regulating gel and has a ventilated design to provide airflow and help keep you cool all night. This pillow is designed to cradle your neck and head to offer support all night so you wake up feeling refreshed. Plus, it comes with an ultra-soft, removable cover for easy washing. Many reviewers say it helps them fall asleep faster and stay asleep all night. “This pillow is a magical wonder. It looks like a standard memory foam type pillow, almost seems too thick to be supportive. It IS so supportive!! I can sleep on my back head turned and its right there supporting my head like a cozy soft chest of a partner but without arms and won't be wiggling you off of them after a minute bc its hot, AND I am falling asleep faster.”

21. An Adjustable Pillow With Removable Filling

If you have a hard time finding a pillow that is just the right thickness, then you’ll love this adjustable pillow. It’s stuffed with a blend of microfiber and gel-infused memory foam, but the best part — you can remove or add filling to achieve the perfect thickness. It comes with a removable bamboo cover that is smooth and soft, but still allows air to flow all night. Reviewers say this pillow is perfect for side sleepers or anyone who’s had an injury. “I LOVE that I was able to remove the foam. [...] The pillow is SO comfortable. I can’t really compare it to anything. It’s not like a down or like a feather pillow (I’ve often used combos of the two so I could smash my pillow up and stuff it under my neck). It’s not too high, or too low now. And the bamboo case it comes with is nice and soft.”

22. The Leg Pillow That Improves Alignment

This orthopedic knee pillow is contoured to fit perfectly between your legs. It has nearly 10,000 reviews and many say this pillow has helped to eliminate pain from pregnancy, sciatic, leg and joint pain. It’s made with 100% memory foam and designed to keep your legs, hips, and spine aligned. Use it while sleeping on your side or to elevate your legs while you sleep on your back. It comes with breathable and washable pillow cover. One reviewer writes: “I suffer from bad sciatica [...] I read all these reviews and ordered the cushion with the best ratings (within my budget) [...] THAT NIGHT WAS THE FIRST NIGHT I SLEPT THROUGH THE ENTIRE NIGHT IN 6 WEEKS!!! and it wasn't a fluke. A week later and I'm still sleeping through the night. My hips are no longer sore in the morning and it's not excruciating pain when I sit up in the morning."

Purchase A Weighted Blanket

A weighted blanket is another comforting accessory that could improve your sleep. It mimics the feeling of being held, also known as deep touch pressure. This may increase serotonin, which in turn can make you feel calm. Weighted blankets are also known for lowering anxiety and restlessness and studies show weighted blankets can reduce the number of times you wake up in the middle of the night.

23. A Soothing Blanket With Nine Weight Options

This cotton weighted blanket is filled with glass beads that offer a cozy feeling that can help reduce anxiety for better sleep. It comes in 14 sizes/weights and more than 20 colors. The seven-layer blanket is made of temperature-controlled materials and has interior ties that can be secured to a duvet. One reviewer writes, “For several years now I have had trouble sleeping. I tend to wake up at least 6 times a night and it takes me up to an hour to fall asleep even if I'm tired. I find that when I use the weighted blanket I wake up less often and I fall asleep faster. I also tend to have a lot of nightmares for some reason as well, but that has also decreased since using the blanket.“

Diffuse Essential Oils

Many people rely on essential oils to aid restful sleep. Lavender is one of the most popular oils for sleep — and studies show it can improve your quality of sleep and even help eliminate symptoms of insomnia. Other popular oils for sleep include bergamot, vetiver, and ylang ylang. You can add oils to your bath, mist them on your pillow, or diffuse them to fill your room.

24. A Mini Essential Oil Diffuser With A Color-Changing Night Light

This essential oil diffuser is easy to use and only has two buttons: one to control the light and one to control the mist. Choose from seven color lights as well as a continuous or intermittent mist mode. The diffuser is nearly silent, perfect for keeping next to your bed. One reviewer says she uses it every night instead of taking a sleep medication and that it helps her get eight to nine quality hours of sleep. Fill the diffuser with water and add a few drops of your favorite essential oil. It will run for six hours before automatically turning off when it runs out of water. It has more than 48,000 reviews, with many reviewers raving about the price and saying the diffuser has held up over time. "I put about five drops of essential oil and fill it with water and my room smells delicious and my sinuses stay hydrated at night. I thought it might break [because] it’s so inexpensive but I’ve been using it almost every night for a couple months now and still going strong.”

Journal Your Thoughts

If you struggle to turn your brain off enough to fall asleep, journaling your thoughts, and focusing on positive ones, may help. Making journaling a part of your nightly routine can help to relax you and quiet your mind, resulting in easier and more restful sleep.

25. The Journal That Encourages Self Love And Acceptance

This highly rated journal is designed to help you slow down and reflect. It focuses on eliminating your expectations of perfection, which may help to ease anxiety. Reviewers say this book is helpful for meditation beginners and that it has a number of writing prompts that make it easier to free your mind and write.

Coloring can be a meditative activity that can help you clear your head. It’s a much healthier alternative to winding down with electronics and the blue light they emit. And if you're someone who has a habit of waking up in the middle of the night, coloring for 15 to 30 minutes may even help you fall back asleep.

26. An Adult Coloring Book That Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

This adult coloring book combines comedy and creativity to relax your mind before sleep. It’s packed with sarcastic, relatable phrases like “Suck it up, buttercup,” or “Home is where the vodka is.” Choose from a variety of designs including fairies, animals, people, and random doodles that range in difficulty. As you may predict from its title, this book does use profanity, but it has more than 4,000 reviewers, many of whom say they love that it's a reminder not to take everything so seriously. One reviewer writes, “This is a simple and very effective way to calm myself whenever I get cranky because of lack of sleep and stress overload.”

Protect Your Mattress From Allergens

Using a mattress cover can improve you health and your ability to sleep because these covers act as a barrier between your mattress and any allergens, dust mites, or spills, which may allow you to better sleep throughout the night. Experts suggest washing your mattress cover once a month to eliminate any of these allergens. Mattress covers can also expand the life of your mattress.

27. This Breathable Anti-Allergen Mattress Cover

This waterproof mattress cover is hypoallergenic to keep allergens from disrupting sleep. It’s made of breathable cotton and fits on your mattress just like a fitted sheet, which makes it easy to remove for washing. This cover has more than 70,000 reviews and many say it last years and holds up in the wash (though some say it will hold up better if you skip the dryer). One reviewer writes, “As a pet owner with allergies, I'm fairly familiar with waterproof mattress covers. Not only do they help reduce the morning sinus congestion we allergy sufferers tend to endure due to dust & pet dander getting into our beds, but it's a must-have for pets who tend to have "accidents [...] I'm glad happy to say this mattress cover has been nothing but great so far! It has a soft fuzzy layer on top which is much more comfortable than the rubbery "swimsuit" texture of other brands [...]"

Buy A New Mattress

A new mattress is definitely an investment, but depending on the age of your current mattress, it's a worthwhile one that can help reduce back and joint pain and improve your overall sleep quality. Experts say you should buy a new mattress every five to 10 years, but that the best indicator that it's time to change up your mattress is how well (or poorly) you are sleeping on it.

28. A Budget-Friendly Memory Foam Mattress

With over 9,000 reviews, this budget-conscious memory foam mattress is made of CertiPUR-US certified memory foam with both charcoal and cooling gel to help regulate your body temperature at night, as well as an added layer of green tea-ventilated foam for breathable comfort. It comes in three depth levels that vary from eight to 12 inches and five mattress sizes: twin, full, queen, king, and California king. One reviewer writes, "I haven't been able to sleep well, and with this bed I feel like I'm sleeping on a cloud." If you prefer a super-firm or latex mattress, check out this helpful list of the best firm mattresses.