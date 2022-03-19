Whether you’re someone looking to forgo a laptop and using their tablets as computers instead, or just want some added functionality, the best iPad cases with keyboards protect your tablet, act as an iPad stand, and allow you to type on a physical keyboard (rather than a touchscreen). Obviously, compatibility is the most important factor here, but you’ll also want to consider style and the additional features that make your iPad even more user-friendly like a trackpad or even a swiveling hinge to allow you more angles for your tablet.

Before you start shopping, it’d be smart to check the size and generation info to ensure that the keyboard case will work alongside your specific model. Most cases are available in a range of sizes that fit iPads from 10.2 to 12.9 inches (measured corner to corner diagonally) — but since many of them sync up to your tablet using Bluetooth, you also want to make sure that the software is compatible with your particular model.

After that, consider which extra features you’re likely to need and use: A trackpad amplifies your navigation options and makes your iPad even more laptop-like. A backlight allows you to type in the dark with ease. A swiveling hinge design lets you position your iPad in several different configurations. You’ll also want to consider the power source and if a case offers drop protection for travel and accidents.

These keyboard cases offer all of those features and more, which is why they’re some of the highest reviewed options on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best iPad Case With A Keyboard

Logitech is a trusted brand when it comes to tech accessories — which is why the Logitech Combo Touch iPad keyboard case is “totally worth the price,” according to a reviewer. (It has also earned a 4.5-star overall rating from more than 1,800 customers.) The four modes allow you to type, sketch, view, and read, all while your iPad stays protected in the case. However, some reviewers note that there is less protection along the sides.

The easily detachable keyboard has an oversized click-anywhere trackpad for easy navigation. It also pairs quickly, offers 16 levels of backlighting, has a spot for your Apple Pencil, and doesn’t need recharging since it gets its power straight from your iPad. Last but definitely not least, it’s available in a few sizes for wide iPad compatibility.

Compatible with: 11-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, 3rd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th generation), iPad Air (4th, 5th generation)

Available colors: grey, sand

One reviewer wrote: “All I can say is brilliant. Kudos to Logitech for making an iPad case this versatile. It's everything I ever wanted in a case and more. As someone who uses their iPad for not only art and tablet purposes, but has slowly been moving towards using it as a replacement for my laptop, I have been desperately looking for a case as convenient as this that allows me to easily swap between different usage needs.”

2. The Best Value iPad Case With A Keyboard

It has racked up more than 7,500 reviews and has still managed to retain a 4.5-star overall rating. That said, the real selling point for this iPad keyboard case is its price. Even though it costs way less than the competition, it’s compatible with a wide range of popular models and its precise cutouts provide full access to your iPad’s controls. The keyboard connects via Bluetooth and has a long battery life with roughly 100 hours of working time before it needs a recharge. Plus, it’s magnetically detachable for convenience. The soft case even has a slot for your stylus, and for just a few dollars more, you can get yourself a style with a backlit keyboard. A TPU inner shell provides protection.

Compatible with: 10.2-inch iPad (7th, 8th, 9th generation), 10.5-inch iPad Air (3rd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Available colors: black, blue, gray, green, rose gold, pink geode, blue geode, purple geode

One reviewer wrote: “Awesome product at an amazing price. I am so happy with this cover and accompanying wireless keyboard, and the price can’t be beat! You would normally expect to pay more for the keyboard alone. The cover is very sturdy and the keyboard is very easy to sync with either your iPad or other tablets. It’s available in several colors. I am using it with an iPad.”

3. A Case With A 360-Degree Hinge

In addition to a backlit keyboard with 10 color options, a spot for an Apple Pencil, and a trackpad, this typecase keyboard case has seven different configuration modes so you can use your iPad however best suits your needs. Thanks to the 360-degree hinge that’s been stress-tested through 20,000 cycles: “Tent” allows you to prop up the screen for viewing purposes, “Tablet” lets you tuck the keyboard behind and just use the touchscreen, “Share” allows you to pivot the screen so others can view it, “Stand” positions the keyboard in the back instead of the front, “Corner” secures your iPad on a countertop or table, “Protect” covers both the screen and the keyboard for travel with a durable hard shell, and “Laptop” gives you access to the keyboard and trackpad for use as a computer. There are also shortcut keys and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 90 days. Plus, it comes in lots of colors both classics like black and brights.

Compatible with: 10.2-inch iPad (7th, 8th, 9th generation), 10.5-inch iPad Air (3rd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Available colors: black, Pacific blue, violet, midnight green, rose gold, light purple, ocean blue, space gray, silver, seafoam, pink, peridot, emerald

One reviewer wrote: “This keyboard case works VERY well! I’m not exactly an expert typer, actually quite the opposite. But this still makes typing and navigating on the iPad MUCH faster and easier! I’ve only been using mine about a month, but the hinge seems pretty sturdy. It works really well as a versatile stand, pretty much how the description says it does. Overall very happy with it!”

4. The Best For Travel

According to reviewers, the ZAGG case has precise, raised keys that “feel like a computer keyboard,” while the seven-color backlight is “not overly bright” but still convenient for typing in the dark. As a result, it’s a great option for someone who’s looking for a tactile, laptop-style feel when they’re typing in their iPad. That said, since the battery lasts for up to a year on one charge, the keyboard and the case both detach with ease, and the outer cover offers 6.6-foot drop protection, it’s also the best pick for travel. Last but not least, this one allows you to connect to the keyboard via Bluetooth on up to two devices simultaneously for easy toggling back and forth. Get it with or without a trackpad.

Compatible with: 10.2-inch iPad (Pro or 9th generation), 10.9-inch iPad (Pro or Air), 11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Available colors: black

One reviewer wrote: “Exactly what I wanted. First of all, it can replace my case, which I put my pad in to travel. This is both a case, and a high-quality keyboard. Setting up is easy, and works well with my new gen 9 IPad.”

5. A Budget Case In Tons Of Designs

Finally, if you’re looking for a stylish keyboard case that makes a statement, this one is available in a large selection of eye-catching designs, including colorful geode patterns, pretty florals, and intricate mandala illustrations. There’s even one that looks exactly like a classic marble composition notebook. Despite the lower price tag, it has a magnetically detachable Bluetooth keyboard with a battery life that’s “long-lasting,” according to reviewers (though the exact time is not specified by the manufacturer) — and the case itself acts as a tablet stand with three different viewing angles. There’s also a built-in holder for your Apple Pencil and a protective TPU back for some protection.

Compatible with: 10.2-inch iPad (7th, 8th, and 9th generation)

Available colors: black, gray, rose gold, sky blue, Starry Sky, Cloudy, Composition Book, Don’t Touch, Emerald Illusions, Emerald Marble, Galaxy, Glittering Marble, Hibiscus, Marble Pink, Marble White, Ocean Marble

One reviewer wrote: “I love this keyboard and case set! The fact that the keyboard is magnetic is awesome. I was a little iffy about the Bluetooth connection, but it’s so easy, you don’t have to go into Settings every time — the keyboard connects on its own. The keyboard itself is also very sturdy, despite how thin it is. I’ve already dropped it, but it survived and is still in perfect condition. And the case is beautiful! I get so much more work done using it.”