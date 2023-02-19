If you want to edit your videos on the go, a tablet can be a lightweight, portable option that gives you many of the same features as a laptop. Choosing the right tablet depends on your editing needs and setup, but the best tablets for video editing all have a powerful processor, a long battery life, a high-resolution display, and sufficient memory and storage space for large files. To narrow down the choices, I’ve spoken with tech and design experts to break down specs and additional accessories to help in the decision-making process.

The Experts

Andy Golpys has been in the design industry for 17 years and is the co-founder and creative director at MadeByShape, a web design studio in Manchester, England.

Jared Floyd is the co-founder and executive producer of the Canadian production studio Ajax Creative.

Phil Vam is a tech expert at Major Droid, a website with how-to tutorials and reviews about smartphones, gadgets, and other industry-related news and articles.

What To Look For When Shopping For A Tablet For Video Editing

Operating System & Processor

There are three main operating systems (OS) to consider: Apple (iOS), Microsoft (Windows), and Android. Picking one will depend on your personal preference and depends on your other devices and the programs or apps you use.

Next, consider the CPU (Central Processing Unit). According to Jared Floyd, founder and executive producer of the production studio Ajax Creative, “The faster the processor, the smoother your footage will be while you're editing.” It also allows you to render video or transfer files more efficiently. When looking at CPUs, choose one that’s the latest generation of the tablet model for the best performance and most up-to-date technology.

Battery Life

According to Adam Golpys, co-founder and creative director at MadeByShape, the battery life of your tablet is one of the most important features to look at. Your tablet should allow you to edit videos anywhere without needing a nearby outlet. Phil Vam, tech expert at Major Droid adds, “If the battery can't last at least five to six hours, look for another tablet.”

Display

Screen size and resolution are two key elements of your tablet’s display and can determine the quality of your video playback. Floyd notes that you’ll want a tablet with a large screen that can help you view your footage and choose your shots, although a bigger tablet means less portability. Note that tablet screens are measured diagonally across opposite corners and can run 10 to 13 inches.

The resolution of your tablet is the amount of detail on the screen, and it’s measured in horizontal and vertical pixels. The higher the resolution, the greater the quality of detail. Floyd recommends a tablet that has at least a resolution of 1920 by 1080, which is considered a full HD pixel resolution.

Memory

What makes your tablet run programs quickly and efficiently is the memory or RAM (random access memory), and this can range from 2GB to 16GB. As a general rule, the higher the RAM, the faster your tablet. “The more memory available, the more smoothly your footage will play back while you're editing,” Floyd adds.

Storage

Storage typically refers to the long-term memory of your tablet and how much you can store on it. It’s measured in Gigabytes (GB) or larger Terabytes (TB), and the larger the number, the more space you have. If you are saving high-definition files and software, Golpys advises choosing a tablet with greater storage.

Accessories To Consider

There are a few accessories you can purchase separately to make video editing on a tablet more laptop-like. Vam likes to use an external keyboard when he’s working with video. You can also use a stylus, which may provide more precision or an alternative to touch-screen navigation.

Whether you’re editing professionally or just cutting together home movies, these are some of the best tablets for video editing on Amazon.

1. Expert’s Pick: The Best Apple Tablet For Video Editing

Pros:

Recommended by all three experts

10-hour battery life

High resolution

Portable size and weight

Cons:

Smaller storage

Price

All three experts recommended the Apple iPad Pro for a few reasons. It contains the Apple M1 chip, which is a powerful processor that can handle most editing software quickly and efficiently. The visuals are excellent — the 11-inch liquid retina display gives you higher brightness and contrast, plus colors look more vivid. And if you want to shoot some video, there’s a wide, high-megapixel camera in the front and the rear and five studio-quality microphones for sound. This model has both Wi-Fi and cellular capabilities as well.

The battery can last up to 10 hours and there’s a Thunderbolt port for adding devices. All accessories are sold separately, but the iPad Pro can support the Apple Pencil (2nd gen), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio.

According To Expert Andy Golpys: “In terms of tablet video editing, this is among the best available. It is without a doubt expensive, but it is worth it. Here, the retina display brings true real colors into every aspect of your design. You have more room to work and move your fingers appropriately with an edge-to-edge display. Because the camera is so powerful, every shot can be beautifully captured. Additionally, the pencil is magnetically attached and functions flawlessly. The ideal option for you to create the best-ever edited content is therefore unquestionably iPad Pro video editing. However, there is no microSD slot and the key accessories cost extra.”

Dimensions: ‎9.74 x 7.02 x 0.23 inches | Weight: 1.03 pounds | Storage: 128 GB | RAM: 8 GB | CPU: M1 | Resolution: 2388 x 1668 pixels | Screen Size: 11 inches | Operating System: iPadOS | Battery Life: Up to 10 hours on Wi-Fi or 9 on cellular data

2. Expert’s Pick: The Best Microsoft Tablet For Video Editing

Pros:

Long battery life

Lightweight

Large screen size

Up to 16 GB of RAM

Cons:

Expensive

If you’re looking for a high-performing Windows tablet, Jared Floyd reported, “The Surface Pro is also another great option because of its versatility and powerful hardware.” There are a few versions of this tablet available, but the Surface Pro 8 has the distinction of being the first built on the Intel Evo platform, giving it the performance, graphics, and battery life that you might find in a PC. Golpys adds that it’s like “a laptop and tablet in one.”

Its other impressive stats are 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and you can even get one with 32 GB of RAM and 1 T of storage. The Surface Pro weighs just 1.75 pounds, has a large 13-inch screen with high resolution, and can hold a charge for up to 10.5 hours. There are two USB-C ports (compatible with Thunderbolt) and a 3.5 mm jack for headphones. If you want to hook up a keyboard, stylus, or mouse, those are sold separately.

Helpful Amazon Review: “Light weight, great screen and very fast with top of line processor and 16 gigs of RAM! Keyboard and mouse just work right out of the box, wifi setup was a snap and it is so easy to move around. Just fold up keyboard, put in backpack and it travels as well as I do!”

Dimensions: ‎12.74 x 9.09 x 1.91 inches | Weight: 1.75 pounds | Storage: 256 GB | RAM: 16 GB | CPU: Intel Evo Platform Core i7 | Resolution: 2880 x 1920 pixels | Screen Size: 13 inches | Operating System: Windows | Battery Life: Up to 10.5 hours

3. An Android Tablet For Video Editing

Pros:

Expandable memory up to 1 T

Fast-charging battery

Large screen size

High-resolution screen

Camera can record video in 4K

Includes stylus

Cons:

Only one USB-C port

For Android users, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is a great choice. With the Snapdragon processor, graphics are fast and smooth and editing programs run efficiently. There’s a solid 8 GB of memory and you can expand the memory up to 1 T with a microSD card (sold separately). It has a high-resolution screen with crisp colors so your videos look sharp and vivid. Wherever you are, it’s equipped with Wi-Fi 6E. The battery charges quickly, and according to reviewers, can last up to six hours. You can even record video in 4K with the ultra-wide front camera. Best of all, it’s the only tablet on this list to include a stylus. For a keyboard and a case, you can get one here.

Helpful Amazon Review: “I have owned an iPad, I will say that the Galaxy tab isn’t quite as fast as the M1 chip in the iPad, but the snapdragon processor [WILL] get the job done and quick and easy, this device is all around better than the iPad and very reliable, the screen is amazing quality, streaming and playing games are absolutely joyful, watching videos and editing videos are great. It comes with an S-pen. For the price it’s worth EVERY penny [...] comes with Samsung dex which lets you turn this tablet into a functional computer, connects well and works seamlessly with other Samsung devices…this is the best tablet money can get you highly recommend this one.”

Dimensions: ‎‎0.22 x 7.28 x 11.22 inches | Weight: 1.27 pounds | Storage: 128 GB (also available in 256 GB and 512 GB) | RAM: 8 GB | CPU: Snapdragon | Resolution: 2800 x 1752 pixels | Screen Size: 12.4 inches | Operating System: Android | Battery Life: Approximately 6 hours

4. Expert’s Pick: An Apple Tablet For Editing On-The-Go

Pros:

Over 7,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

Available in blue, purple, pink, starlight, and space gray

Long battery life

Lightweight

Cons:

Some reviewers report the battery last a little less than 10 hours

For some of the same specs as an iPad Pro, with a lower price tag and more compact size, the Apple iPad Air is the way to go. Vam mostly edits videos on a PC but finds this tablet ideal for editing while traveling. It has the same powerful Apple M1 chip as the Pro and a vivid retina display (with a slightly lower resolution) for crisp video. There’s a solid 8 GB of RAM and storage goes up to 256 GB. There’s a wide camera and ultra-wide front camera that can both shoot in 4K and there are stereo landscape speakers. Reviewers recommend a data hub for the USB-C port so you can add more accessories or connect to a TV or larger screen. Accessories are sold separately, and the iPad Air can support the Apple Pencil (2nd gen), Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Helpful Amazon Review: “When the iPad Air came out with the new M1 chip I decided to take the leap and I’m so glad I did. I use this iPad all the time. I thought I would need a keyboard and mouse (which really adds to the price) for typing but that’s not the case at all. I just put it in the typing position and use the on screen keyboard. [...] I really enjoy video editing and LumaFusion works great on this iPad. If you are concerned about hard drives space you can plug in an external SSD.”

Dimensions: ‎‎‎9.74 x 7.02 x 0.24 inches | Weight: 1.02 pounds | Storage: 64 GB (also available in 256 GB) | RAM: 8 GB | CPU: M1 | Resolution: 2360 x 1640 pixels | Screen Size: 10.9 inches | Operating System: iPadOS | Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

5. An Under $200 Android Tablet For Basic Video Editing

Pros:

Over 100,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Under $200

Long battery life

Lightweight

Cons:

Limited to Amazon apps

Lower RAM and internal storage options

If you’re looking for a reliable tablet for some basic video editing, the Amazon Fire HD Tablet is worth considering. One reviewer, who is also a music video director and editor, reported, “If you don't expect to edit the next Oscar-winning movie with the Fire HD 10, then you'll be more than pleased with its performance.” It has just 3 GB of RAM, but you can expand the storage up to 1 T with a microSD card that’s sold separately. There’s a full HD display and a split-screen function so you can have two compatible apps open side by side. It’s connected to Alexa, the battery can last up to 12 hours and it weighs just 16.4 ounces. Best of all, the price tag can’t be beat.

Helpful Amazon Review: “Absolutely great for the price point and is comparable to most $500 range tablets. With 3gb of ram you can perform all daily tasks as long as they’re not serious ones like trying to game via an android emulator or heavy video/photo editing like in adobe.”

Dimensions: ‎‎‎9.73 x 6.53 x 0.36 inches | Weight: 16.4 ounces | Storage: 64 GB (also available in 32 GB) | RAM: 3 GB | CPU: Octa-core | Resolution: 1920 x 1200 pixels | Screen Size: 10.1 inches | Operating System: Android | Battery Life: Up to 12 hours

6. A More Affordable Microsoft Tablet For Basic Video Editing

Pros:

Adjustable kickstand

Long battery life

Lightweight

Cons:

Limited internal storage

The Microsoft Surface Go doesn’t have the same laptop-like features as the Surface Pro, but it has some excellent qualities and a lower price tag. It features an Intel Core processor that can handle basic computing and editing, a solid 8 GB of RAM, and a reasonable 128 GB of storage. The screen is smaller, it weighs less than the Pro, and the battery can last up to 11 hours, so it’s great for travel. It includes a USB-C port, a headphone jack, a MicroSDXC card reader, and an adjustable kickstand. Accessories are sold separately, but you can get a compatible keyboard and stylus.

Helpful Amazon Review: “Bought the Surface Go 3 as a replacement for main laptop on trips. It not only filled that purpose but is an ideal replacement for my main laptop at work as I use a setup with monitor, keyboard and mouse. Highly recommended.”

Dimensions: ‎‎‎7.98 x 10.82 x 1.89 inches | Weight: 1.2 pounds | Storage: 128 GB (also available in 64 GB) | RAM: 8 GB (also available in 4 GB) | CPU: Intel Core i3 (also available in Intel Pentium Gold) | Resolution: 1920 x 1280 pixels | Screen Size: 10.51 inches | Operating System: Windows | Battery Life: Up to 11 hours

