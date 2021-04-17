Whether you use it for video calls at your desk or for viewing recipes in the kitchen, few gadgets offer as much versatility as the iPad. But if you find yourself propping up your iPad for a better angle, or just get tired of holding it, the best iPad stands offer a hands-free, ergonomic way to engage with what’s on the screen.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best iPad Stands

Ease of Viewing & Portability

Finding an iPad stand that’s right for you will depend on how much flexibility you want when it comes to adjusting the viewing angle and height. If you use your iPad at a desk or tabletop, look for a tablet stand that allows you to turn your iPad 90 degrees, and that can be tilted to make viewing the screen comfortable for your eyes and neck. For situations when you’re standing or using your iPad as part of a multi-screen display, an extendable, rotating iPad stand will allow you to adjust the height and switch between vertical and landscape views. And if you’re often out and about with your iPad, an affordable but protective case that doubles as a stand might be the perfect two-in-one solution.

Stability

iPads are an investment worth protecting, so look for a stand that’s stable and won’t slip around. A spring-loaded mechanism can keep your iPad secure, and some stands can even be adjusted to hold smaller devices like smartphones. However, make sure the stand lets you access your iPad’s charging port so you can keep it powered up.

The best iPad stands offer a convenient and secure way to view your iPad, no matter what size you have or where you plan to use it.

Shop The Best iPad Stands

In a hurry? These are the best iPad stands

1. The Overall Best iPad Stand

Highlights:

Near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating

Straightforward design

Tilt-adjustable

Lamicall’s highly rated iPad stand has a simple design with a secure resting place that is deep enough to hold iPads with protective cases — or smaller devices like readers or mobile gaming consoles. Depending on your height or the space where you’re using your iPad, this tablet stand can be tilted to customize the viewing angle, and the freeform design lets you position your iPad horizontally or vertically with easy access to charging and headphone ports. Two hands hold the bottom of your iPad in place securely, and since this stand can be used for devices measuring between 4 and 13 inches, you can use it for almost any phone or tablet you own. This stand comes in three neutral metal tones.

According to one reviewer: “I use this stand with my 12.9" iPad Pro, and it holds the weight perfectly and has plenty of room even with a case on. It's easy to adjust the angle while being tough enough to not move when accidentally bumped or touched. The stand allows for the tablet to be completely vertical, horizontal, or any angle in between.”

2. The Runner-Up

Highlights:

Height-adjustable to 5.5 inches tall

Angle-adjustable

Rotates 360 degrees

With a similar shelf mechanism for holding your iPad, this stand from AICase has a weighted base and a tilting feature that allows you to change your viewing angle from vertical to nearly flat. The stand’s telescoping rod rotates a full 360 degrees, and has a tension dial that allows you to loosen and extend the height of the stand (from 3.5 inches to 5.5 inches) to make it comfortable for all users and settings. Devices measuring between 4 and 13 inches can rest freely on the generous fixture ledge, which has a rubber cushion to protect your iPad and prevent it from slipping in case you touch or swipe it. The design of this stand makes it easy to access the port, and because of its sturdy design you can stand up your iPad horizontally or vertically.

According to one reviewer: “I bought one for my bathroom to keep my iPad up off the bathroom sink while I'm putting on my makeup. I loved it so much that I also bought one for my desk that I use with my phone. I got tired of taking it back and forth every day. They are surprisingly well made for such an inexpensive helper.”

3. The Best Stand With An Adjustable Arm

Highlights:

Height-adjustable to 15 inches

Angle-adjustable

Rotates 360 degrees

If you frequently switch up where you use your iPad, this fully adjustable stand from AboveTEK would be a great option. The aluminum stand features a hinged arm that can be adjusted to three positions, and rotates, tilts, and extends as tall as 15 inches, making it perfect for use at a standing desk, in the kitchen, or for extended viewing sessions. The clamp holder keeps your device secure and is deep enough to fit encased iPads or other thicker devices.

The brackets that clamp down on your iPad are lined in a nonslip, protective material that won’t damage your device. Though the base has a small footprint, the stand weighs a generous 3 pounds, so it’s capable of supporting devices as large as 11 inches. One note: If you plan to use this stand for smaller items like smart phones, depending on your viewing angle, the clamps may partially obscure your device’s screen. You can use this iPad stand both vertically and horizontally, though you’ll have better access to the charging port when it’s oriented horizontally, so keep this in mind.

According to one reviewer: “This stand is awesome. Zoom exercisers rejoice. It is sturdy, not too big, and nice looking. (I got the black.) It easily holds my iPhone 11 or my 9.7" iPad Pro at almost any angle- and either vertically and horizontally. You can use this versatile little stand (base is only 6" square) practically anywhere- and it's especially (nice) on the floor for Zoom exercise classes that require a view of my body on my mat. In fact, I have found no other stand that can hold my iPad low enough and at such an angle that will show me on my mat and allow me see the instructor as well. Finally! Highly recommend.”

4. The Most Affordable

Highlights:

Portable and compact

Angle-adjustable

Budget-friendly

This portable iPad stand from Amazon Basics has a clever design that, when folded, is small enough to fit in a pocket or bag. At under $12, it’s an affordable and compact option, and is ideal for bringing to meetings, traveling, or keeping on hand for streaming your favorite movie no matter where the day takes you. The tilt angle is slightly limited compared to the other stands featured here, but can be adjusted slightly to suit your preferences up to 90 degrees, according to reviewers. One thing to note about the size, the stand is a little too tall to hold small or compact smartphones, but is compatible for use with a variety of iPads, e-readers, and gaming consoles. You can set up your iPad both horizontally and vertically with this stand.

According to one reviewer: “Bought for traveling to use my iPad with a keyboard for Zoom meetings so I wanted it portrait positioned. Didn't have to take the case of my iPad and was able to have the charger in while on the stand. Love that it adjusts backward and forward! Great product for the price, packs easily. Lightweight for how sturdy it is.”

5. The Best Case & Stand In One

Highlights:

Doubles as a protective case

Portable

2 viewing angle options

If you’re looking for a low-profile iPad stand that will also protect your device from damage through drops or scratches, this stand from ProCase has you covered. Linked here is the case that fits the 7th and 8th Generation iPad models, but it comes in a bunch of options including a size for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, plus the 4th Generation iPad Air. The flexible, protective cover has magnets to secure it closed which also works with the iPad’s sleep/wake feature. The slim, lightweight cover helps keep out particles that can scratch or damage the screen, and folds onto itself to form a sturdy stand that can be positioned at two separate angles for comfortable viewing. The ProCase is a great option for anyone who takes their iPad on the road, or keeps it in a purse, briefcase, or backpack. This case comes in six different colors, ranging from the navy pictured here to pale pink to red.

According to one reviewer: “This is a great case, it’s not super thick or durable but I just wanted something to carry it and keep the screen protected. Great value for an iPad case.”