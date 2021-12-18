Mounting your phone on a tripod is one of the easiest ways to get more professional-looking videos and photos. The best iPhone tripods are compatible with your particular iPhone model, easy to set up, and equipped with an adjustable mount, so you can get the perfect angle.

Most tripods have clamps that hold phones in landscape mode, so compatibility is often specified by phone width. You can look up your specific phone model’s size, but most iPhone widths fall between 2.5 inches and 3.5 inches, so tripods that can accommodate those sizes should work with any iPhone. Some tripods have larger clamps that are also compatible with iPads for greater versatility.

Next, consider what size tripod you need. Some tripods are designed to sit on tabletops and don’t add much height to your phone, but are highly portable and great for video conferencing. Others have taller standing designs that can extend to up to 7 feet in height, so they’re better for times when you need a larger frame or are shooting outdoors.

Like some tabletop iPhone stands, tripods often have adjustable mounts to help you get the best angle. Some tripods have ball joints, which can usually be rotated 360 degrees and tilted 180 degrees. There are also tripods with gooseneck designs, which offer more flexibility as they can be moved 360 degrees in any direction.

Finally, decide if you want any extra features. Some tripods have simple designs that are easy to pack up and travel with, while others come with useful iPhone accessories like ring lights and microphones. There are also tripods with flexible legs that can be set on tables and attached to railings or tree branches. You may want a tripod that comes with a remote, or one that can be converted into a selfie stick, so you can shoot anywhere.

If you’re ready to up your video and photo game, check out this list of the best tripods for iPhones on Amazon.

1 This Best-Selling Tripod With Over 50,000 Fans On Amazon UBeesize 51-Inch Extendable Tripod Stand Amazon $24 See On Amazon A best-seller on Amazon, this extendable tripod has a 4.6-star overall rating and over 50,000 five-star ratings. It can extend from 17.5 inches to 51 inches, and it comes with a Bluetooth remote that can activate the shutter from up to 30 feet away. It’s also easy to extend thanks to the quick-flip system, which is designed to prevent the tripod from wobbling. This tripod is also compatible with most phones, as the clamp can extend from 2.25 inches to 3.75 inches in width. One fan raved: “Love it! It’s very stable and versatile. Pairing the remote shudder button was effortless. I’ll be using this tripod/selfie sticks for a while!!”

2 Editor’s Pick: This Budget-Friendly Tabletop Tripod UBeesixe Phone Tripod With Universal Clip Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you want a well-reviewed tripod but you don’t want to spend over $20, this is the pick for you. It’s a best-seller on Amazon with over 15,000 five-star ratings and a 4.5-star average. One thing reviewers love is that it has a tabletop design, which is great for streaming at home, and it makes it easy to pack up and take with you anywhere. The phone clamp can rotate 360 degrees and tilt 180 degrees, and the legs are flexible, so it’s easy to put the tripod in any position you need to get the perfect photo. Editor’s Note: “This was the first tripod I ever bought to use with my iPhone, and even though I have a few different models now, I sill return to this one over and over again! I love how easy and quick it is to set up, and the remote button pairs seamlessly and has no delay.” — Carina Finn One fan raved: “I love this brand! This one is even nicer than previous models we have had. It’s very sturdy and the swivel action on the head is fantastic. I had to call the company on a previous model we bought and they immediately sent out a replacement. I appreciate that they stand behind their products.” Available colors: 2

3 A Lightweight Tripod That’s Also A Selfie Stick BZE Extendable Selfie Stick Tripod Amazon $22 See On Amazon This lightweight tripod is a perfect pick for anyone who likes to travel because it can transform into a selfie stick. When you find a good place to take a photo, you can extend the tripod to 40 inches to take a traditional group photo, or turn the three legs into a handle to take a selfie from a high angle. Another reason this tripod is a great choice for traveling is that it can collapse to just over 8 inches in length, so it’s easy to pack. Like the previous picks on this list, this tripod has an adjustable clamp, so you can rotate your phone 360 degrees and tilt it 180 degrees. It’s compatible with iPhones 2.05 to 4.13 inches wide One fan raved: “This tripod came in handy so much. I went on a solo adventure and was worried on how I would capture pictures. This tripod was easy to assemble and to use. It has a nice little remote that connects to your phone via Bluetooth. Your phone is also very secure with the tripod hold. I was able to capture so many great images. Definitely would buy again”

4 This Tripod That Comes With A Ring Light SENSYNE Store 10-Inch Ring Light With Extendable Tripod Stand Amazon $40 See On Amazon Getting a great photo isn’t just about the angle — it’s also about good lighting, which is why this popular tripod stand comes with a 10-inch ring light. Designed to attach to the top of the tripod, the ring light has an adjustable angle, 10 levels of brightness, and three color temperatures, which makes it easy to get your settings just how you need them. The tripod is extendable too, reaching a maximum height of 51 inches, and the phone clamp can be rotated 360 degrees. It’s also a hit on Amazon, where it has over 30,000 five-star ratings. It’s compatible with phones 2.3 to 4.5 inches wide One fan raved: “I am a journalist and for a long time I have been looking for a tripod and a light ring that would meet all my demands until I finally found it! It's just perfect, lightweight, practical, and the perfect size. 100% recommended, it also arrived super fast. excellent attention. The ring has several light temperatures to suit what you need, the tripod extends almost to my size, I am 5.2 ”so it is perfect.”

5 This Extra-Long Standing Tripod Aureday 62-Inch Phone Tripod Accessory Amazon $22 See On Amazon Another classic tripod accessory, this option extends to 61 inches but still costs under $20. The adjustable head is compatible with most phones from 2.2 to 3.75 inches wide, and it can be rotated 360 degrees and tilted 180 degrees. It also comes with a remote that works from up to 30 feet away, so you can take a wide-framed photo without having to race the self timer. If you’re still not sold on this tripod, check out the reviews section on Amazon, where it has thousands of five star-ratings, and an overall rating of 4.6 stars. One fan raved: “Really easy to set up and use...works great with my iphone.”

6 A Portable Tabletop Tripod That Weighs Only 4 Ounces Square Jellyfish Cell Phone Tripod Stand and Mount Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re taking videos or photos from your desk, kitchen counter, or vanity table, this tripod stand and mount is a great choice. It has a tabletop design with three nonslip feet, so it’s less likely to slide around on unstable surfaces. It also allows you to tilt your phone 90 degrees and rotate it 360 degrees, so whether you set it below you on a table or place it on a raised desk, you can find an angle you like. This tripod is also super lightweight, weighing only 4 ounces, so you can easily put it in your backpack and take it with you anywhere. It’s compatible with phones between 2.25 and 3.63 inches wide. One fan raved: “I wanted something I could put on my desk to hold my phone but I have a case and a pop socket on it already. No problem with this baby and my iphone11. The grip is amazingly solid and there is enough room to accommodate just about anything you might stick on the back of your phone (within reason). The phone holds any position, solid as a rock! I love this thing so much I tend to just leave my phone in it and carry it with me everywhere I go when I am home!! Absolutely could not be happier with this product!! I use it for office work, gym workouts and in the kitchen.”

7 This Versatile Tripod For iPhones and iPads Lusweimi 60-Inch Camera Tripod Amazon $37 See On Amazon With this camera tripod, you can easily use your phone to take a photo, then swap it out for your tablet to record videos, since it can hold up to 8 pounds of equipment and has an extra-wide jointed clamp that holds phones lengthwise and tablets widthwise. It also has a cold-shoe mount on the top of the clamp, which can be used to attach additional mics, lights, and other accessories. Like some of the other picks on this list, this tripod has an extendable design that can reach up to 61 inches, and it’s compatible with phone and tablets between 4.7 and 9 inches wide. One fan raved: “Very happy with this purchase! The tripod folds up and is quite light to carry, but is very sturdy as long as you use all three of the locking clips on each leg. The remote was very easy to set up and worked perfectly. We have tried three previous tripods for use with the phone, but all were much heavier and didn't have their own remote. So this just turned out to be a really good value.”

8 This Tabletop Tripod That Comes With A GoPro Mount Xenvo SquidGrip Flexible Cell Phone Tripod Amazon $30 See On Amazon Even though this cell phone tripod has a tabletop design, it can be used in way more places than just your desk or counter, thanks to the three flexible legs that can stand up straight or wrap around a railing or pole. The phone clamp is on a ball joint, so it can be turned 360 degrees and, although the specific compatible phone widths aren’t listed, the manufacturer does note that it can hold any phone. On top of working with any iPhone model, this tripod also includes a GoPro mount. The manufacturer does cite that if the tripod breaks or you’re not happy with it, you can get it replaced or refunded, so you can feel good about your purchase. One fan raved: “It's utterly perfect. The squid legs are strong but flexible and, unlike some of the other squid-like apparatus, retain their straight legs and are easy to pack in a camera gear backpack or bag. The design is streamlined and stylish as well. It's super cool and looks great on any desk/device/bike arm/balcony. Highly recommend watching the instructional video as the various moving parts need a slight tutorial -- but that's not because they're complex -- it's because there's a lot of functionality built into three things that work together! This is fantastic and I can't wait to get it on the road.” Available colors: 3

9 A Tripod With A Shotgun Mic And LED Light Movo iVlogger Vlogging Kit Amazon $80 See On Amazon Shoot professional-looking videos with this tripod kit, which comes with a shotgun mic and an LED light. The tripod has a classic tabletop design with legs that can be snapped together to form a handle, so you can use it as a selfie stick too. The clamp is on a ball joint that can be rotated 360 degrees, and while the compatibility isn’t listed, many reviewers stated that they have used this tripod with their iPhone. The included light has 30 LEDs with three brightness levels, and the microphone can be connected to your iPhone with the included lightning port cable. One fan raved: “I am totally in love with this product. I can now stream on twitch and Vlog on YouTube all while using my iPhone. I love the microphone and light features that comes with. It’s totally worth the money. Love the travel case, easy to Vlog while on the go”

10 This Extra-Tall Tripod That Extends To Over 7 Feet HAITENT Phone Floor Tripod Stand Amazon $35 See On Amazon Need to take a photo from an extra-high angle? Check out this floor phone tripod, which can extend from 2.3 feet all the way to 7.2 feet. It’s compatible with phones ranging from 2.48 to 4 inches wide, and it has a versatile gooseneck that can be turned in any direction. Even though this tripod is large, it’s still fairly portable since it weighs under 2.2 pounds and comes with a convenient carrying bag. One fan raved: “I needed a sturdy iPhone stand to record my Zumba classes and this does the trick! Sturdy, flexible, lightweight and versatile! I needed it to be very tall, and it is. It worked perfectly!”

11 A Micro Tripod You Can Use Anywhere Joby GripTight ONE Micro Stand Amazon $26 See On Amazon [If you highlight this one in the social hed, suggest moving it into the top 4 so it doesn’t get lost] As useful as it is small, this mini iPhone tripod weighs just 2.56 ounces and can fold up small enough to fit in your pocket. In fact, it’s so small that you could even attach it to a key ring or lanyard to keep it with you wherever you go. This tripod has a wide, spring-loaded clamp that can fit any phone, according to the brand, and it’s set on a mini ball head, so you can adjust the angle easily. Another thing to love about this tripod is that it can not only fit iPhones, but also small cameras. One fan raved: “A great Little portable tripod for my iPhone. Nice to have on hand to take group photos. Also could be used to take selfies.”

12 Also Great: An Auto-Tracking Phone Mount Pivo Pod Red with Remote Control Amazon $129 See On Amazon The Pivo Pod Red is not only a holder for your phone — it also connects to it through an app to provide all sorts of special features. One of the best features is the auto-tracking, which can follow moving bodies, faces, and objects, so you can record yourself in action without worrying about being out of frame. This Pivo also comes with 12 special effects that you can use to create GIFs, time lapses, and more. Even with so many features, it’s still small enough to take with you anywhere, so you can use it in your office, outside, or just around your home. This device can be used while video conferencing to make working from home that much easier. It’s compatible with iPhone models 8 and newer that are equipped with iOS 13.0 and higher. One fan raved: “First and foremost, everyone and anyone needs this product. I create content for a living so I own all the bells and whistles, or so I thought. I have a tripod, I also have a remote for my DSLR but the Pivo is all in one. This device is tripod compatible, has voice command (perfect for pics and video if you're solo), blue tooth pairing and you can share. All I need to create content now is my new iPhone and the pivo. [...]”