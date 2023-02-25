Candle making is one of those hobbies that can get expensive fast, since you’re literally burning through your materials. Luckily, the best jars for candle-making are attractive and functional without costing a ton. Once I started shopping for my candle jars on Amazon, I found that they cost significantly less than what I’d spend at a craft store — and, in some cases, even a dollar store. However, size and quality can be difficult to gauge from just an image on your computer screen, so be sure to consider the exact dimensions, capacity, materials, and extras, since these will impact not only the aesthetics but also how well your completed candles burn.

What To Look For In The Best Candle Jars

Dimensions: First and foremost, it’s hard to tell the size of a jar from a picture alone, so be sure to check the measurements. That way, when it arrives, you won’t be disappointed and your wicks will be a good match. I’ve listed the approximate dimensions underneath each product below.

Capacity: The capacity is how much a jar can hold (usually in ounces) and will impact the burn time of your candle. Note that most brands will advertise the maximum capacity, but you’ll likely want to subtract a few ounces of wax in order to leave space for the wick and lid. Typically, the more ounces a jar holds, the more expensive it’ll be.

Materials: No matter what, candle containers need to be heat-resistant. Never use plastic or other flammable materials when making candles. Stick to thick glass, tin, or ceramic vessels. If the lid isn’t flame-resistant (say, bamboo), keep it far away from the candle while it’s burning, and wait for the vessel to cool before putting it back on.

Extras: Some candle-making jars come with bonus items, like matching lids, sticker labels, wicks, and wick holders. If you’re just starting out or making a large number of candles at once, these freebies really add up in terms of value.

1. My Favorite Glass Candle Jars With Wooden Lids

I recently hosted a candle-making night with a handful of friends, so I needed larger affordable jars that would be easy to personalize. These thick glass candle jars with matching airtight bamboo lids delivered, especially since they came with cotton wicks, wick holders, and wick stickers to boot. (They also came with pre-printed VITEVER labels, but I skipped those in lieu of my own custom ones.) My guests couldn’t believe how professional their finished candles looked, and I’m happy to have several jars left over for future projects.

One reviewer wrote: “Nice buy. Well packaged!”

Dimensions: 3.2 by 3.8 inches | Capacity: 10 ounces | Vessel material: glass | Also includes: 16 bamboo lids, 32 wicks, 30 wick stickers, 16 wooden wick holders, 16 printed labels

2. A Budget-Friendly 40-Pack Of Candle Jars

Since they come in a pack of 40 and hold about 5 ounces of wax each, these small, rounded glass jars are great if you’re making a lot of candles such as for party favors. Granted, they break down to less than $1 a jar and include corks, plastic lids, tags, and string, they offer an incredible bang for your buck. While it’s less relevant for candle-making, the glass is also non-toxic, dishwasher-safe, and food-grade if you’d like to use them in the kitchen, too.

One reviewer wrote: “Great quality product. I used these for DIY candles. Worked great for wedding shower gifts.”

Dimensions: 2.83 by 2.8 inches | Capacity: 7 ounces | Vessel material: glass | Also includes: 40 cork lids, 40 PE lids, 40 tags, two string bundles

3. The Fan-Favorite Mason Jars

Mason candles give your space a rustic, homey aesthetic, and these 8-ounce mason jars are a great value. They’re ideal for candle-making due to their squared shape and wide mouths, plus they come with 30 free chalkboard labels and metal lids in your choice of silver or gold.

One reviewer wrote: “I use these jars for my homemade candles and they’re amazing! Will definitely order again, perfect size and look adorable!”

Dimensions: 3 by 3.2 inches | Capacity: 8 ounces | Vessel material: glass | Also includes: 30 chalkboard labels, 30 metal lids

4. The Best Amber Candle Jars

For vintage homemade candles, opt for these amber glass jars. These have an overall 4.7-star rating after more than 1,300 reviewers have weighed in because they’re thick, well-packaged, dishwasher-safe, and include both metal and plastic lids with foam linings for a tight seal. Get them in a pack of 12 or a pack of 24.

One reviewer wrote: “They’re sleek and have a cozy feel. Easy to clean and not once [have they] come broken. Holds up to the heat. And good for labels. Overall a must for my candle-making business and will be buying many many more in the future.”

Dimensions: 2.9 by 3.5 inches | Capacity: 8 ounces | Vessel material: amber glass | Also includes: 12 metal lids, 12 plastic lids

5. These Candle Tins In Fun Patterns & Unexpected Colors

When compared to glass jars, metal tins are lighter, more shatter-resistant, and come in a lot more design options. These Hearts & Crafts candle tins, for example, have a Carrara marble pattern with gold lids for a trendy look — and the brand offers a handful of other designs and colors, too: teal, woodgrain, and zebra, just to name a few. You can get them in three different sizes. No wonder they’ve racked up over 2,500 reviews and an average 4.7-star rating.

One reviewer wrote: “These tins are perfect for candle making! We use glass and tins and everyone prefers the tins. The wax dries better in the tins, they are easy to ship and travel with. We will definitely be ordering more!”

Dimensions: 3.5 by 2.25 inches | Capacity: 8 ounces | Vessel material: metal | Also includes: metal lids

6. These Colorful Mini Metal Candle Tins

Even if you skip the labels and dye, your candles will still make a statement in these compact Starry Sky tins. They come in a pack of 24, which is split into four bright, galaxy-inspired colors. The metal is durable, lightweight, and easy to clean so you can reuse it. (This brand also offers multipacks with patterns.)

One reviewer wrote: “Using these to make beeswax candles and they are just perfect. The designs are vibrant, the material is very sturdy, and they can take the hot wax no problem. They definitely elevate my candles too from being basic to being super giftable/sellable. The packaging is great.”

Dimensions: 2.76 by 1.97 inches | Capacity: 4 ounces | Vessel material: metal | Also includes: metal lids

7. The Best Embossed Candle Jars

Aiming to create an elegant candle that looks store-bought? These embossed glass jars come in a pack of three tinted colors: clear, gray, and yellow — or you can buy sets of one color, including purple. Either way, they hold a good amount of wax and come with patterned metal lids, safety warning stickers, and labels that perfectly fit the jar’s smooth section. (Amazon also has smaller, clear embossed jars, if you prefer.)

One reviewer wrote: “I love these little jars and this is the third set I have purchased (previous in different colors). The embossing on the jar adds an extra special touch. [...] Worth it if you make your own candles!”

Dimensions: 2.48 by 3.54 | Capacity: 8.8 ounces | Vessel material: embossed glass | Also includes: metal lids, warning stickers, labels

8. The Best Ceramic Candle Jars

Available in two sizes and five color options, these ceramic concrete jars have a multipurpose design that works as a succulent planter, flower vase, pencil holder, and more. However, they’re also heat-resistant, gloss-fired, and glazed, so you can use them for elevated homemade candles. While they’re pricey, they’re bigger than most and come with matching lids. (Some have even used them as stylish sleeves for Bath & Body Works’ three-wick candles.)

One reviewer wrote: “This candle jar is very sturdy and excellent quality! Love how big it is!”

Dimensions: 5.12 by 3 inches | Capacity: 14 ounces | Vessel material: concrete | Also includes: concrete lids

9. The Best Mosaic Glass Candle Jars

These mosaic glass jars cast a whimsical rainbow pattern when used for your DIY candles. They come in a set of three with all different sizes, and despite the cracked appearance, the glass is thick and sturdy to withstand heat. The brand also sells other design options, like Christmas cut-out jars and frosted floral patterns, all for surprisingly low prices given how gorgeous they are.

One reviewer wrote: “They're perfect and so beautiful for candlemaking.”

Dimensions: 3.54 by 3.94 inches, 3.35 by 2.75 inches, 2.56 by 2.16 inches | Capacity: n/a | Vessel material: glass | Also includes: none

10. This Cool Graphic Candle Jar

For an extra-special gift or a vessel you’ll reuse over and over again in your own home, there’s the Big Eye Starry Sky jar. The capacity isn’t disclosed, granted its multipurpose design also works well for sugar, cotton swabs, art supplies, and knickknacks — but thanks to its ceramic construction, it can also be used for homemade candles. Each one comes with a decorative lid adorned with a tassel, and if you love the shape but not the design, the brand sells 10 other options.

One reviewer wrote: “Gorgeous. Great looking decorative piece, I am definitely getting the others.”

Dimensions: 3.2 by 3.7 inches | Capacity: n/a | Vessel material: polished ceramic | Also includes: ceramic lid, tassel

11. The Best Frosted Glass Jars For Candle-Making

Available in matte navy blue or pink, these frosted glass jars are sizable, gorgeous, and come with matching airtight bamboo lids. The colors tint the wax while the smooth exterior holds a label well. Most importantly, the brand uses borosilicate glass to ensure that each jar can hold hot wax and withstand quick temperature changes without cracking or shattering.

One reviewer wrote: “These jars are beautiful! [...] I'm a candle maker and these work perfectly. I almost hate to say it because I don't want them to sell out, but I'm definitely happy with them.”

Dimensions: 3.9 by 3.15 inches | Capacity: 10 ounces | Vessel material: borosilicate glass | Also includes: bamboo lids

12. A Selection Of Multicolored Candle Jars

These multicolor frosted jars don’t have a lot of reviewer feedback but the handful of reviews are positive. The frosted glass comes in a huge selection of colors for roughly $2 a jar and the set includes wooden lids, blank stickers, and a marker, they’re pretty hard to ignore. According to the brand, they’re also dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant.

Dimensions: 2.2 by 2.4 inches | Capacity: 6 ounces | Vessel material: glass | Also includes: wooden lids, blank labels, marker, two coasters