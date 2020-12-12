Creating the perfect jelly roll is a delicate science. Unlike with other desserts, the pan you use can heavily influence the shape and ultimate outcome of your rolled cake, whether it be a classic jelly roll, a yule log cake, or Swiss roll. The best jelly roll pans heat up evenly with minimal sticking for a perfect bake, but can also withstand higher oven temperatures without warping.

Look for pans made from either pure aluminum or aluminized steel, which is carbon steel that has been dipped in an aluminum alloy. Pure aluminum pans will be a bit more lightweight, while aluminized steel pans will be a little more durable. A nonstick coating will help your jelly roll slide off without damaging its fragile texture, though pans made from pure aluminum (which do not have a nonstick coating) work just as well when used with a parchment paper lining or a silicone baking mat.

When shopping for a jelly roll pan, look for a rim around the edge. Since these pans are typically only an inch deep, you’ll rely on the rim to secure your grip when transporting it to and from the oven. A reinforced edge will also help stabilize the pan to mitigate warping in higher oven temperatures.

When taken care of properly, jelly roll pans can stand up to years of regular use. Most manufacturers will recommend hand-washing your jelly roll pan, but some can be run through a dishwasher if you don’t mind slight discoloration on its surface.

With all of this in mind, here are some of the best jelly roll pans you can buy right now on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best

Dimensions: 14.84 x 9.97 x 1.1 inches

Material: Aluminized steel

This uniquely textured OXO jelly roll pan is both beautiful and highly functional. The mini hatched design on the baking surface encourages airflow for even baking, and there's a two-layer PFOA-free ceramic reinforced nonstick coating to ensure that food releases from the pan with ease. The coating is also scratch- and stain-resistant, so it’ll stand up to years of regular baking and everyday use. The heavy gauge aluminized steel structure will also help promote even baking, as well as support the pan and minimize warping.

This jelly roll pan is slightly smaller than your standard quarter sheet. Its smaller interior (8.49 by 13.37 inches) makes it a great choice if you plan on baking several cakes in the oven at once. The pan also has square rolled edges that make it easier to grip, so you can easily move it without disturbing the contents.

This pan does require hand washing, as running it through the dishwasher can damage the nonstick coating, but reviewers noted that cleaning it is a breeze since food doesn’t tend to stick to the surface.

One reviewer wrote: “What’s not to love about OXO. This Jelly Roll pan is not only lovely to look at, it feels top quality and bakes like a dream. No sticking, easy cleanup, no warping. Quite happy with this baking pan.“

2. The Runner-Up

Dimensions: 14.25 x 9.88 x 1 inches

Material: Aluminized steel

USA Pan Bakeware’s jelly roll pan features a corrugated pattern on its surface to promote airflow for even baking and add strength to prevent warping. The fluted design’s extra airflow is also great for baking foods with crispy textures, like chicken wings or french fries, and the pan features a reinforced steel wire rim that makes it easy to grip and hold.

This professional-grade baking pan is made of aluminized steel, and has a unique silicone nonstick coating that is PTFE-, PFOA-, and BPA-free. While reviewers noted that this pan is very nonstick, USA Pan Bakeware also sells a pan and silicone mat set for the ultimate nonstick baking combo.

USA Pan Bakeware recommends hand washing their jelly roll pan with dish soap and a nonabrasive sponge to preserve its nonstick coating, but reviewers noted that they’ve washed theirs in the dishwasher with few issues.

One reviewer wrote: “I've got several sizes of these, and wanted to wait a while before I wrote a review. I have finally found real quality nonstick sheet pans really ARE nonstick, and really STAY nonstick. I use these for everything, but the original reason was for my Buffalo Wings, which I bake @425°. For decades I did them on a "nonstick" roasting rack in a "nonstick" roasting pan. But I got tired of the not-so-nonstick clean-up. Every other "nonstick" sheet pan I've tried since has allowed the skin to stick so that it actually comes off. These really are well-made, substantial pans. I do not wash them in the dishwasher, but you can pretty much clean them with a paper towel (if you're not in to sink washing!). I really do love these!”

3. The Fan Favorite

Dimensions: 15.13 x 10.63 x 1.13 inches

Material: Aluminum

If you’re looking for a classic jelly roll pan that offers high performance without all the bells and whistles, Nordic Ware’s commercial-grade jelly roll baking sheet has won over nearly 20,000 reviewers on Amazon. Its nonporous aluminum surface heats up evenly and naturally reduces sticking, so there’s no need for a nonstick coating.

The uncoated aluminum may scratch when using metal utensils or scouring pads, but this won’t affect the overall performance like a scratch would on a pan with a nonstick coating.The aluminum construction also resists rust, so you’ll be able to use and wash your pan consistently for years. The flat baking surface area is great if you don’t want any sort of pattern or indentation on your dishes, and the solid core rim made of galvanized steel offers the support needed to prevent pan warping.

To best care for your Nordic Ware pan, you should hand wash it with a gentle sponge. However, you can place it in the dishwasher if you don’t mind slight cosmetic discolorations.

One reviewer wrote: “These are impressive! They don't warp, which is crucial when using to bake cakes. They fit side by side on my oven racks so I can have 4 jelly roll sized sheets baking, roasting, or reheating at once. I typically use parchment paper to line, therefore clean up is a snap. These Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Sheets are indispensable and I wish I found them sooner!”

4. The Best For Bigger Bakes

Dimensions: 18 x 13 x 1 inches

Material: Aluminum

Maybe you want a jelly roll pan that can also stand up to a full batch of cookies, or you’ve been inspired to take on a more ambitious bake after watching the The Great British Baking Show. Either way, New Star Foodservice’s half sheet pan will stand up to any task you throw at it, and it's also a great size for everyday one-pan dinners.

With commercial-grade aluminum construction, the pan heats up easily and evenly, and it also has a wire-reinforced rim to resist warping and support the heft of heavier items. When you’re done cooking for the day, the tapered edges of these pans stack together to effectively save storage space in your home. And if you like the features of the New Star pan but would like a tiny or giant jelly roll size, they come in eighth sheet and full sheet sizes as well.

To best preserve this natural aluminum pan, you should hand wash it with a gentle sponge, as dishwasher detergent will degrade the glossy finish.

One reviewer wrote: “Superb quality pan for cooking cookies, macarons, and even for jelly rolls and coffee cakes. Great quality - heavy and durable.”