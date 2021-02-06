Whether you sleep cold or warm, the best king-size comforters create a cozy and comfortable sleeping environment. King-size comforters should measure more than 80 inches long by 76 inches wide, as this is the typical size of a standard king mattress. But the ideal comforter for you should also suit your personal sleeping preferences — whether you prefer a lightweight option to stay cool, a medium-weight pick for all seasons, or a thick and heavy option with plenty of fill for colder weather.

Before you choose a comforter, consider the materials used both inside and out. For the exterior, materials like cotton and bamboo are both soft and breathable, while polyester (often microfiber) is durable and budget-friendly, though not usually as breathable. When it comes to filling, your most common options are down, feathers, or a down alternative. Down comes from the plumage of ducks and geese, and goose down tends to be fluffier and warmer. Feathers provide more structure and less warmth. While down alternative is more budget-friendly, and a great option if you’re allergic to feathers or want to avoid animal products. It’s typically made from cotton, polyester, or rayon and can feel heavier than down.

While there’s no industry-standard way to rate warmth, most comforters are described as lightweight, medium weight (or all season), or heavyweight. Fill power is the best way to judge the warmth for down (and sometimes down alternative) comforters. Generally speaking, the higher the fill, the warmer the comforter; a fill power of 600 or higher will be toasty warm, and anything with lower fill will be better for slightly warmer weather. Alternatively, some comforters may list a GSM (aka grams per square meter) to describe the fill. The higher the GSM, the thicker and warmer it’ll be; a GSM of 500 to 700 is perfect for chilly nights.

These seven comforters are all available in king (and many other sizes, too!) to fit your bed perfectly. Bonus points — some even come with extra bedding pieces so you have everything you need for a good night's sleep.

1. A Fan-Favorite Comforter For All Seasons

With a whopping 72,000 and growing reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.6-star rating overall, this comforter from Linenspa is a total favorite on the site. And for good reason — the down-alternative comforter is filled with 300 GSMs of polyester microfiber, so it’s a good medium-weight option for year-round use. A box-stitch design keeps the fill evenly distributed, and the exterior shell of the comforter is also made from microfiber for plenty of durability.

If you choose to pair this pick with a duvet cover, it has eight built-in corner and side loops to secure it.

This king comforter measures 106 by 92 inches in size, but this pick is also available in a range of other sizes, including California king and oversized king. Choose from a bunch of different color and pattern options, some of which are reversible so you can change up the look of your bedding in a snap. This pick is machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "It is so soft and comfortable!!! I’ve had down comforters all my life but this one is the best and I couldn’t believe the quality for the price. I’m going to buy more for the other bedrooms in my house too! So very happy."

Also available in: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, Oversized Queen, California King, and Oversized King

2. A Lightweight 3-Piece Bedding Set In A Range Of Patterns

This bedding set from Southshore Fine Living comes in a range of stunning pattern options, so it'll be easy to find the perfect match for your bedroom. The three-piece set includes a comforter and two coordinating pillow shams, all of which are made from microfiber that can be tossed into the washing machine for easy cleaning. The comforter boasts 240 GSM of down-alternative filling (that's made from microfiber, too), so it’s more of a lightweight option for warmer nights.

This pick comes in three different sizes, including King/California King, which measures 108 by 98 inches in size.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "WOW!! I am so impressed for the price! I can’t quit rubbing my hand across it because of how nice it feels. Arrived exactly on time and it looks exactly as pictured. Light weight which is what I wanted. Absolutely beautiful."

Also available in: Twin/Twin XL and Full/Queen

3. A Reversible Comforter For Less Than $50

If you don’t want to fork over big bucks for a king-size comforter, this one from Homelike Moment is around $40; and honestly, it’s exceptional when it comes to quality for the price. But don’t just take my word for it; Amazon reviewers give this pick a knockout 4.7-star rating overall on the site after more than 10,000 reviews.

The comforter features an exterior shell that's made from durable microfiber polyester. And the inside is filled with 180 GSM of the same material, making this a lightweight option that’ll work well for warmer months. When temperatures drop, this comforter would also make a great layering piece — pair it with additional bedding for toasty warmth. A box-stitch design keeps the fill evenly distributed, so you won’t have to worry about it getting clumped.

While a duvet cover isn’t necessary with this pick, if you choose to pair it with one, there are four corner tabs to secure it.

Choose from a range of solid color options, the majority of which are reversible — so basically, two looks for the price of one! The king comforter is 104 by 88 inches in size, though other sizes are also available. Luckily, all sizes of the comforter are machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This was such a good buy! I’m impressed with the quality for such a low price. It is very light weight. I’ve washed it several times now and the material is not beading or pilling at all. Color is bright and true to pictures as well. Very pleased. It is better than what I expected at that low of a price."

Also available in: Twin, Full/Queen, and California King

4. A Luxurious Goose Down Comforter For Cold Sleepers

The pinnacle of luxury, this comforter from APSMILE will make you feel like you’re sleeping in a fluffy cloud — and who doesn’t want that? The outside of the comforter is made from a combination of soft Egyptian cotton and polyester (with a 400 thread count), while the interior is filled with premium goose down. The 750 fill power means this pick is heavy — the perfect comforter for naturally cold sleepers or when temperatures drop, though if you don’t need quite as warm of a comforter, this pick is also available in a medium-weight option for year round use. A 3D baffle-box construction keeps the fill evenly distributed.

In terms of care, it’s recommended by the manufacturer to spot clean or dry clean the comforter, so you may want to consider pairing it with a duvet cover that’s machine washable for easier in-between cleanings (eight corner tabs allow you to secure it in place).

The king-size comforter is 106 by 90 inches, though it's also available in Twin or Queen.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This comforter makes you feel like you are sleeping in a 5 star hotel and sleeping on a cloud. I used to have a very expensive cuddle down comforter and this is a 1/4 of the price of that one and is just as luxurious. The tie tabs help to hold it in place inside of the cover. For the night sleep I get with this I can’t believe the price tag isn’t higher."

Also available in: Twin and Queen

5. A Bamboo Comforter For Hot Sleepers

Hot sleeper knows the struggle of finding a cozy comforter that won’t cause a sweaty and uncomfortable night’s sleep. Luckily, this comforter from HOMBYS is the perfect solution, and the reason for that is twofold. For one, the exterior of the comforter is made from cool-to-the-touch bamboo (with a 1200 thread count), which is known for being breathable, quick-drying, and temperature regulating — all plusses for hot sleepers. Secondly, the comforter is supremely lightweight, with just a 130 GSM and a hollow microfiber fill that features holes for even more airflow. Amazon reviewers absolutely stand by this pick, giving it a 4.7-star rating overall on the site.

The king-sized comforter is 106 by 90 inches (though it's also available in other sizes), and it's machine washable. Choose from two colors — white or gray. If you need a little extra warmth, this pick comes in a medium-weight option, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "My husband and I are both hot sleepers that often wake up sweating. This duvet is cool to the touch and super lightweight. It kept us cool while still being cozy! Well worth the price!"

Also available in: Queen, California King, and Super King

6. An 8-Piece Bed-In-A-Bag Set

This bed-in-a-bag set from Elegant Comfort has everything you need to create the bed of your dreams. The eight-piece set includes a comforter with a lovely pintuck design, a bed skirt, two pillow shams, a flat sheet, a fully elasticized fitted sheet that’ll fit mattresses up to 16 inches thick, and two pillowcases, all of which are made from super durable microfiber polyester that's machine washable. The comforter is filled with microfiber as well, and it’s described as "all season," so you can expect it to have a medium weight for year-round use. Another cool perk to this pick is that the fitted sheet has storage pockets on both sides to stash small items like your phone.

The set comes in three size options, including King/California King, which features a comforter that's 102 by 86 inches in size. Choose from eight solid color options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love this bed set! We bought the king set and every thing fits perfectly! The pockets in the fitted sheet set is AWESOME! We put the tv remote or our phones in them at night. They are surprisingly good sized pockets! The sheets and comforter are super soft! The pillow cases are large enough that you can put bigger pillows or average sized pillows into them. I am very very pleased with this purchase and highly recommend."

Also available in: Twin/Twin XL and Full/Queen

7. A Lighter Weight Duck Down Comforter

If you love the idea of a down comforter, but don’t want something super heavy or thick (or expensive), this pick from WhatsBedding is truly your best bet. The comforter pairs a supremely breathable and soft cotton outer shell (with a 233 thread count) with a lightweight duck down and feather filling — it has a 230 fill power, to be exact — and the end result is simply heavenly. Amazon reviewers are wild about this comforter, giving it a 4.5-star rating overall after more than 5,000 reviews, with many people championing it for its high quality and relatively low price tag. Feathers are not always an ideal filling, as the quills can poke through the fabric, but multiple Amazon users report that this has not been an issue with this comforter.

This pick features a box-stitch design to prevent the filling from shifting. There are also loops and corner tabs if you want to pair it with a duvet cover. Plus, the comforter is machine washable.

The king-sized comforter is 102 by 90 inches, though multiple other sizes are available, including California king and oversize king. Choose from a couple of colors. It's also available in winter weight and all-season varieties in addition to this lightweight one.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Just what I was looking for - VERY lightweight down comforter and for affordable price ! I live in California and it works great in summertime with an AC on. It is generously sized and with good stitching. No feathers / down are sticking out or anything of that kind. I am very happy with my purchase."