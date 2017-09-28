Whether it's sweltering hot or you're just a sweaty sleeper, cozying up with a comforter may seem counterintuitive. But believe it or not, there are comforters that keep you cool at night. Although some comforters may be super comfortable or ideal for easing allergy symptoms, most blankets are designed to keep you warm. Luckily though, cooling comforters aren't only temperature-regulating, they can be incredibly comfy and hypoallergenic, too. So if you're a hot sleeper, it's time to get better acquainted with comforters that are just right for you.

Similar to how certain bed sheets can keep you cool at night, the material used to make your comforter affects how hot you'll sleep. Breathable bamboo comforters and organic cotton are ideal, but sweaty sleepers needn't stick to these materials. Even a goose down-style comforter, assuming it's light or medium weight, can provide comfort without too much insulation, but there's also silk and wool-filled options to consider, especially for those wanting a hypoallergenic options. If you have a tendency to perspire at night, there are even comforters made with moisture-wicking technology to help cool you off.

All of the picks below, except one, can function as duvet inserts; so if you can't find a color that suits your decor, white isn't your jam, or you're just concerned about keeping your duvet clean, you can purchase duvet covers to keep over your cooling comforter.

One of the ways you can sleep more deeply is by investing in a comforter that suits your body temperature. These seven comforters come in all sizes and are guaranteed to keep you cooler for longer at night.

1. A Comforter That Promotes Deep Sleep: ClimaBalance Goose Down Alternative Comforter

According to the company this comforter not only keeps hot sleepers as cool as cumbers, it's also been proven to improve deep sleep phases by 50%. This 100% hypoallergenic comforter features patented ClimaBalance technology with Sensofill, which transports humidity away from your body three times faster than other comforters.

Promising Review: "It’s the best blanket I’ve ever used. It keeps me cool and comfy all night long. I’ve ordered 2 of these, one for the guest room. I use it directly and not as a duvet insert. I love it!"

2. A Moisture-Wicking Comforter: Codi AIR All Season Comforter

The temperature controlling fibers in this moisture-wicking comforter are designed to keep you comfortable as you sleep. Made with smooth eucalyptus-derived lyocell fabric, it's filled with a sweat-wicking filling that echoes the cooling effects of this pick while the exterior fabric keeps you dry. This comforter has a quilt design and comes in full/queen and king/California king sizes. The manufacturer recommends dry cleaning this comforter.

Promising Review: "It really makes a difference for my night sweats, and is super comfortable."

3. A Lightweight, All-Season Comforter: LINENSPA All-Season Comforter

If you live in a hot or warm climate but can't quit your down comforter habit, this all-season down alternative comforter is the ideal compromise. It's moisture-resistant, 100% hypoallergenic, and has a lightweight, 300 gsm filling that's just enough to keep you warm, but never overheated. The microfiber cover is breathable, the box stitch keeps the filling in place, and one reviewer describes this comforter as the "Perfectly weighted for heavy and light duvet lovers!" And with nearly 9,000 reviewers giving it a 5-star rating, you can be sure this will be a great solution to your overheating concerns.

Promising Review: "This is perfect for summer months. I need a fluffy blanket when I sleep, but I will get hot if it is too heavy or doesn't breathe. This is great for hot sleepers!"

4. A Goose Down-Alternative Comforter: Meritlife Bamboo Comforter

This goose down-alternative comforter is made with eco-friendly bamboo that keeps you warm, but cool and dry. This hypoallergenic and wrinkle-resistant blanket is machine washable and it has eight corner tabs to keep it secure on your mattress when used as a duvet. It comes in three sizes: twin, queen, and king.

Promising Review: "It's warm but also cool at the same time...I'm never sweating under it and for my husband to find it comfortable is a miracle because he runs incredibly hot. I would 100% recommend this to anyone."

5. A Luxurious Silk Comforter: LilySilk All Season Comforter

If you crave luxury, but never at the expense of feeling cool and comfortable at night, try this all-season silk comforter, which is both made with 100% mulberry silk and filled with long strand mulberry silk floss. This comforter wicks away moisture and sweat and helps regulate your body temperate at night so that you'll always feel comfy.

Promising Review: "Beautiful, lightweight and comfortable. Warmth without the weight."

6. A Cooling Weighted Blanket: WONAP Bamboo Weighted Blanket

Despite its weight, this pick can give you the same security and therapeutic benefits of a typical weighted blanket but will still keep you comfortably cool while you sleep. It's hypoallergenic and constructed with glass beads, a cotton filling, and a 100% natural bamboo fabric that will help wick sweat away. It's available in five sizes and weights ranging from 7 to 30 pounds, so there's a combination that should work for nearly everyone. Bonus: This blanket is machine washable and safe to go into a low-heat tumble dry cycle in your dryer. Just note that this pick is not intended to be used with a duvet cover.

Promising Review: "This is the perfect weighted blanket! The material stays cool to the touch, so it provides the calming weight I want without making me hot. LOVE it!"

7. An Alpaca Wool-Filled Comforter: Ave Maria Down Alternative Duvet Comforter

Searching for an alternative to bamboo or cotton? This duvet comforter has a cotton outer but the inside is made with 100% alpaca wool, which is a natural fiber that is known to help regulate body temperature. Alpaca, from Peru, is a lighter and more durable wool — and it's lanolin free and clinically tested to be hypoallergenic. This is a great option if you suffer from allergies or congestion.

Promising Review: "I was looking for an alternative comforter after using a Camel filled one my whole life. I am so glad I went with this one!! The comforter had absolutely no smell and has great weight. Perfect for NY weather and doesnt leave me super sweaty."