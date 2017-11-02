These Warm & Cozy Blankets Will Get You Through The Coldest Winter Weather

Stocking up on the coziest items possible is the best way to endure blizzards, cold nights, and iced-over windows. And, yes, there's certainly a lot to love about winter — namely, hot cocoa, and needing no excuse to watch every Netflix series out there — but there's a lot more to love about it when your body temperature doesn't match that of the outside world. And that's where these amazing winter blankets come in.

Forget cotton and linen for a minute, or rather, store those babies in the basement for now. Because when it comes to choosing warm blankets for winter that help retain body heat, the focus is fabric, namely fleece, velvet, and thermal fabrics. These winter blankets, below, come in a variety of sizes, colors, and designs to match your décor, and they're guaranteed to hold up well after several spins in the washing machine.

When investing in great bedding, always look for a blanket that is reversible for double the coziness. And, consider if you'll want to transition this blanket into the spring or summer months. If so, you may be better off buying an all-season blanket.

Let's get to it: These five highly-rated winter blankets are going to make hibernating so much fun, your friends will have to drag you out of the house come springtime.

1 The Best Sherpa-Lined Blanket: Bedsure Sherpa Throw Blanket Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Amazon $36 See On Amazon It doesn't get much warmer than this throw blanket, which is reversible and features a flannel face and Sherpa reverse. It's lightweight and cozy and you can choose among 14 shades and six sizes. Toss it in the washing machine when necessary and don't worry about it shrinking — the microfiber retains its shape and was designed to prevent such calamities. According to one reviewer: "Best winter blanket. Warm and comfy as hell, this blanket is my life now. There is no going back to basic blankets once you have fallen asleep with this comfy B on you."

2 The Best Fleece Blanket: Bedsure Microfiber Fleece Blanket Bedsure Microfiber Fleece Blanket Amazon $23 See On Amazon Also from Bedsure, this fleece blanket has a weight of 220 grams per square meter, making it a super warm option for winter. This blanket comes in six sizes and 21 different colors, and is double-sided so it'll be soft and warm no matter how you cozy up with it. Nearly 60,000 Amazon users have added this winter blanket to their homes. According to one reviewer: "We received one for Christmas and bought another after. It is plush and great for snuggling under on a cool winter night. The blanket is warm but not too heavy."

3 The Most Affordable: Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a unique waffle-knit textured design, this affordable blanket is super warm, constructed from a 280-GSM fleece fabric. And, for the price, you'd be hard pressed to find another blanket as warm as this one. This one comes in a bunch of neutral and vibrant colors and four different sizes. Over 5,000 Amazon reviewers have given it a glowing, 4.7-star rating overall. One note: One trade-off for the price is that this isn't the warmest on the list. It'll do for winter, but would also work for transitional seasons like early spring and late fall. According to one reviewer: "This is the softest blanket I have ever bought. Washes perfect and dries without all the lint. I got the dark green and it is beautiful. It will be the only blanket I will need this winter, but I am thinking of buying an other color."

4 The Best Heated Blanket: Sunbeam Heated Blanket Sunbeam Heated Blanket Amazon $80 $66 See On Amazon For the absolute warmest blanket in the game, you'll want one that's electric. This best-selling heated blanket from Sunbeam has 10 heat settings so you can customize to your needs. It's also designed with an auto shut-off feature for added safety. And, since the blanket is also made of cozy quilted fleece, it'll be warm even when it's not off. According to one reviewer: "Why crank the heat in the entire house when you can just turn on the electric blanket. It is worth the investment to purchase a heating blanket. We have two in our house, one on our bed and one in the living room. It is the best to turn the one on in the bed and come back an hour later to a nice warm bed on a cold winter night. Once you get one you wont want to sleep without it."

5 The Best Faux-Fur Blanket: Chanasya Faux-Fur Bed Throw Blanket Chanasya Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $55 See On Amazon This faux-fur microfiber blanket is super soft and warm, comes in a variety of sizes, and boasts thousands of rave Amazon reviews. The textured faux fur of the design makes this the perfect blanket to cuddle up with — it's even double-sided. This blanket comes in 20 different colors and six different sizes, for every room and space. According to one reviewer: "Best blanket for winter! The best throw blanket I've ever had! Much better than the 3xs as expensive Z Gallerie ones that I've bought before. Super soft, warm. I want to buy more of these for every room in my house!"