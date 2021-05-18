Likely more so than your full-house vacuum, the best kitchen vacuums should be compact, lightweight, and easily accessible. Think of it as almost like a broom, but with way more power and convenience. As a result, the type of vacuum and its power source will probably be the most important qualities to consider as you shop.

Odds are you don’t have carpet in your kitchen, so the best options will be well-suited for hard floors. Vacuums for hard floors don’t usually need quite as much power as carpet or upholstery vacuums, so they can be slimmer and lighter weight — all great qualities for those with small pantries or other tight corners to clean. Consequently, this list is comprised of mostly stick and upright vacuums with kitchen-friendly features (sometimes also referred to as electric brooms), but there’s also a handheld, a stationary, and a canister vacuum to suit all needs.

Between coffee grinds, crumbs, and dirt, kitchen floors require frequent cleaning, so the more accessible your vacuum, the better. A lightweight cordless vacuum (which runs on a rechargeable battery) ensures that you can pluck it from its storage spot, do a quick once-over, and put it back in mere minutes. However, in order to recharge while storing, you’ll need outlets in your pantry or utility closet, which aren’t always available. A corded option, on the other hand, might be a little more restrictive during cleaning, but it likely offers more power — and it will never run out of juice halfway through the job.

No matter the size of your kitchen, these are the seven best vacuums on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Vacuum For Hard Floors

It’s an investment, but reviewers swear that the Dyson Cyclone V10 is the “best money [they’ve] ever spent in [their] entire life.” Using over a dozen concentric cyclones, a soft roller head, and whole-machine filtration, this one picks up both large debris and fine dust particles in a single pass. It’s also shockingly lightweight (less than 6 pounds) and can run for up to an hour on its cordless rechargeable battery. While it has several modes for different floor types (including carpets), its power and portability make it well-suited for the kitchen and beyond.

Power source: rechargeable battery

Weight: 5.88 pounds

One reviewer wrote: “Vacuuming has never been easier! We have 3 dogs and the dog hair piles up. It is so easy to grab this thing off the wall and do our entire living room and kitchen in less than 3 minutes. Now our place is always spotless.”

2. The Best Budget Kitchen Vacuum

Even though it costs less than $60, the BISSELL Hard Floor Expert holds its own in terms of power, portability, maneuverability, and convenience. It also offers one brilliant feature that others don’t: a V-shaped head, which allows you to effortlessly clean around chair legs, baseboards, and pet food bowls. It also sweeps debris right into the center, where the bagless cyclonic technology picks it up — so you can get all that food, hair, dust, and dirt with fewer passes.

Power source: standard wall plug

Weight: 7.5 pounds

One reviewer wrote: “I was looking for one especially for the kitchen, where small messes can be annoying to clean like a few sugar granules, flour, a stray raisin, a pea my toddler flicked off his high chair. This little vacuum gets it all!”

3. The Best Vacuum & Mop Combo

For both dry and wet messes, there’s the BISSELL Crosswave All-In-One, which vacuums and mops with the same tool. It features a brush with both nylon bristles (to sweep up debris) and microfiber (to scrub and soak up spills), plus a two-tank system that keeps the dirt separate from the cleaning water. Last but not least, it has easy-to-use controls on the handle so you can switch between rugs and hard floors with ease.

Power source: standard wall plug

Weight: 11.5 pounds

One reviewer wrote: “I use the Crosswave for kitchen and hardwood floors. Crosswave does a fantastic job on cleaning litter messes and spills. So far one of the best products I’ve purchased; no longer need to sweep and mop separately.”

4. A Budget-Friendly 2-In-1 Stick & Handheld Vacuum

The TOPPIN corded stick vacuum has several features that make it an impressive bargain at less than $50: First, the tube hinges a few feet from the head, so you can reach under tables, chairs, and cabinets without ever having to bend down. Second, it has a 600-watt motor and four-stage filtration system despite its 5.22-pound weight. Finally, the top section pops off to give you a convenient handheld vac, which is super handy for countertop messes and tight spaces. Even though it’s corded, the 23-foot length should get you around your whole kitchen.

Power source: standard wall plug

Weight: 5.22 pounds

One reviewer wrote: “I already have a big and heavy-duty vacuum, but it's not convenient for daily use. Therefore, I bought this and keep [it] in the kitchen.... Even kids can use it to clean by themselves. Very easy to use.”

5. The Most Handheld Vacuum

Powerful enough to suck up cereal, crumbs, pet food, and coffee grounds, but small enough to fit in almost any kitchen drawer, the eufy by anker handheld is my go-to tool for minor kitchen messes. Its wine-bottle size and 1.2-pound weight alongside plenty of suction power earned it a Red Dot design award. It is Micro-USB rechargeable, so you could technically power it up with juice from your laptop, car charger, or external battery, if you wanted. It also comes with two attachment tools, and it has a washable filter and a debris compartment that empties in seconds.

Power source: rechargeable battery (Micro-USB)

Weight: 1.2 pounds

One reviewer wrote: “Awesome. Perfect for the kitchen, desk, car. We might need one on each floor of the house.”

6. The Best Canister Vacuum For The Kitchen

Like most canister vacuums, the EUREKA WhirlWind offers powerful suction and enough versatility for almost any surface — but unlike others, this one is extremely lightweight at 8 pounds and has a bag-free design and washable filters for effortless emptying. As a result, it’s well-suited for your hard floors, but also has attachments for your area rugs. Plus, when you’re done with the kitchen, it can effortlessly transition to clean your carpets and upholstery elsewhere. Finally, since it’s small with a self-retracting 16-foot cord, it’s relatively easy to stash away.

Power source: standard wall plug

Weight: 8 pounds

One reviewer wrote: “I just used it for the first time and CANNOT believe the suction in this little guy! I have hard wood floors, a few area rugs, linoleum in the kitchen and tile in the bathroom. This thing cleaned my house up in a quarter of the time it used to take me with the upright vacuum.”

7. The Best Stationary Vacuum

If your storage space is too limited for a stick or canister vacuum, consider a stationary option like the EyeVac, which lives permanently in any empty corner or open spot. Thanks to its automatic infrared sensors and 1000-watt motor, you can just sweep debris towards the mouth, and it’ll suck it right up into the bagless canister. It also has two high-efficiency filters that freshen the air, and its standard wall plug means you never need to worry about changing or recharging batteries.

Power source: standard wall plug

Weight: 11.2 pounds

One reviewer wrote: “I got this for my kitchen. I have 4 little boys and they can be messy. I clean my floors 5 times a day. This makes cleaning up crumbs easy. No dust pan and chasing crumbs or pulling out the vacuum.”