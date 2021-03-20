Do you hate manually sweeping or lugging around a bulky vacuum cleaner to clean bare floors? The best electric brooms are often pared-down vacuums with lightweight, easy-to-maneuver designs that can effectively clean hard floors such as wood and tile. However, you can find basic electric sweepers that collect debris without suction, too. No matter which style you prefer, opt for an electric broom that’s equipped with bagless technology so that it is easy to maintain.

The best electric brooms come in corded and cordless varieties. Since they don’t need to be plugged into an outlet, cordless options can be more convenient for quick, everyday clean-ups than corded models. However, you won’t have to worry about the battery dying partway through cleaning with a corded electric broom, and they also tend to be more powerful for the price.

While a built-in brush roll (which has rotating bristles that loosen debris from soft surfaces) is a bonus in a standard vacuum, it’s not typically required for hard flooring. And in some cases, the bristles can even scratch delicate flooring. If you think you might use your electric broom across softer surfaces such as carpets and area rugs, opt for one with a brush roll with bristles that are soft enough to use on hard flooring or with multiple settings that you can adjust between various types of flooring. Alternatively, if you have pets, consider trying an electric broom equipped with an odor-trapping filtration system and a brush roll that’s removable, which will make it easier to get rid of any loose fur caught in the bristles.

Some of the best electric brooms also offer a variety of nozzles, which can allow you to better target corners, crevices, and other hard-to-reach areas. Swivel heads that rotate add a nice touch, as do lay-flat designs that allow you to reach under furniture. LED headlights can also help you identify hard-to-spot messes.

Read on for the best electric brooms you can buy on Amazon — plus, they all clock in at under 7 pounds to offer you a (nearly) effortless cleaning experience.

1. The Overall Best Electric Broom

Type: Corded

Weight: 6.3 pounds

This Eureka electric broom is equipped with a super-long 30-foot cord for easy maneuverability, while the LED headlights will help you spot hidden dirt and debris. The advanced swivel steering allows you to clean in corners, crevices, and other hard-to-reach areas around your home. One reviewer wrote, “It swivels and is lightweight and it gets further under the furniture than the other vacuums in my house!”

This electric broom converts into a hand vacuum, and it comes complete with a portable storage base, crevice tool, and two-in-one dusting brush. It even offers two brush roll control settings that let you easily switch between bare floors and rugs. The 1-liter dust cup makes cleanup a breeze, too.

One reviewer wrote: “Lightweight, easy to maneuver, great suction, works equally well on carpet and hardwood floors. Very easy to clean the filter section and convert to the handheld vacuum. Basically does everything as advertised. The cord is extra long so you don’t have to keep track-plugging into outlets as you move around the house.”

2. The Best Budget Electric Broom

Power source: Corded

Weight: 2.6 pounds

With more than 39,000 Amazon reviews and counting, Bissell’s fan-favorite Featherweight Stick Vacuum is a wallet-friendly electric broom that offers everything you need for quick, everyday cleaning. In addition to a bagless design and 0.7-liter dust cup, it has what reviewers have described as "great suction." The Featherweight can convert into a hand vacuum and comes with a crevice tool for cleaning hard-to-reach areas. It loses some versatility points because it has a cord (which measures 15 feet) and doesn’t feature a brush roll feature, but it’s still a great deal with its under-$30 price tag. While the manufacturer claims it works well on multiple floor services, some reviewers have reported that it works best on bare floors. Choose from four different colors.

One reviewer wrote: “I kind of love this little machine. I mostly use it in my kitchen. I have a lot of tile and sweeping crumbs and dog hair and dirt from grout lines is so annoying It is light and easy enough to whip out any time and it takes up very little room. It is also nice for the stairs [...] I would buy again and I would recommend.”

3. The Best Basic Cordless Sweeper

Type: Cordless

Weight: 5 pounds

Looking for a cordless option that won’t break the bank? Try this cordless electric broom. Unlike a traditional vacuum, this floor sweeper doesn’t rely on suction — instead, the brush roll rotates to collect debris. While the brush roll can’t be turned off, it’s designed to be used across multiple floor surfaces, and reviewers have attested that it’s safe on hard flooring like wood and tile. One fan raved, “Works well on carpets but most recommended for wood or tile floors. I use it more than my 400 hundred dollar roomba!”

Its streamlined design allows you to lay it flat, making it perfect for cleaning under furniture or hanging upright in a storage closet. It can run up to 60 minutes at a time on a full charge, and the removable dust cup captures just under 0.5 liters of debris. And one huge perk of this suction-free electric broom is that it’s really quiet, according to reviewers. A charger is included with your purchase.

Promising Amazon review: “Obviously not a vacuum, but a sweeper with rotating brush. Does a good job sweeping up small bits, debris, etc on wood & tile. I purchased it to sweep up cat litter around my kitty’s litter box. Easier than using a broom and dust pan.”

4. The Best Cordless Vacuum For Hard Floors

While Dyson’s V7 Fluffy vacuum is more of a splurge than the others on this list, it has a powerful motor and a soft-roller cleaning head that was constructed specifically to clean hard flooring. The dust cup holds 0.2 gallons (or 0.7 liters) of debris, and the vacuum can run for up to 30 minutes, depending on the attachment and settings you use. One reviewer described, “It’s incredible how much power and suction this little vacuum has.”

In addition to having more suction, this vacuum is a lot more versatile than the above cordless electric sweeper. You can convert into a convenient handheld vacuum. Plus, it comes with a mini soft dusting brush for cleaning more delicate items in your home, as well as a mini motorized tool with nylon bristles that are ideal for cleaning furniture and other harder-to-reach areas of your home. The docking station charges the vacuum and keeps the additional attachments organized.

Promising Amazon review: “I’ve had several Dyson vacuums and I’m not disappointed in this one. We have wood floors and for quick cleanings it’s great. Picks up everything. Lightweight and easy to handle.”

5. An Under-$100 Electric Broom For Pet Hair

Type: Cordless

Weight: 5.2 pounds

If you’re constantly cleaning up after your pets, this cordless Dirt Devil might be the answer. It has a 15-minute run time, a dust cup that holds 0.7 liters of debris, and swivel steering that makes it especially convenient for cleaning around corners. It features an odor-trapping carbon filter that’s designed to help reduce pesky pet smells.

According to the manufacturer, the brush roll is safe for both bare floors and carpeting. While untangling hair caught in brush rolls can be a challenge with many vacuums, this one’s removable to make the task simpler. One reviewer described this Dirt Devil’s brush roll as “super easy to clean,” a huge plus whenever you’re dealing with fur.

Promising Amazon review: “Absolutely love! Very easy to maneuver around the house. Great for sweeping your stairs, couches, rugs and dog beds. I even love this for sweeping up in those small spaces in the bathroom. Not only great for pet hair, but also great for everyday messes. 110% recommend!”