If you’re going to be on Zoom meetings for any amount of time, you want your laptop to be positioned in a way that aligns your neck and spine. The best laptop stands for Zoom meetings are adjustable and have the right height and weight for your needs, whether you’re looking for a light, ultra-portable option or a sturdy metal model that’ll last for years to come. Keep an eye out for features like a stand that doubles as a laptop table or one that has a specific area for your mouse or phone, which might make your stand extra convenient. And when it comes to compatibility, the following stands all fit laptops up to 17.3 inches.

What To Look For When Shopping For A Laptop Stand

Adjustability: If you share a workstation with others, are working from different locations, or just want the right fit, adjustability is key. Most of the laptop stands on this list feature a range of tilts so you can get the best angle for your Zoom meeting.

If you share a workstation with others, are working from different locations, or just want the right fit, adjustability is key. Most of the laptop stands on this list feature a range of tilts so you can get the best angle for your Zoom meeting. Height: You’ll want to make sure your laptop stand is at a height that feels right for you. It’s recommended that your screen is at eye level, without having to bend your neck or continuously look down. This allows you to look directly into your camera and the eyes of everyone on screen, and so your laptop will look at you from a recommended, front-on angle. If you plan on standing in a meeting, make sure the laptop stand gives you enough extension for your eyes at that level.

You’ll want to make sure your laptop stand is at a height that feels right for you. It’s recommended that your screen is at eye level, without having to bend your neck or continuously look down. This allows you to look directly into your camera and the eyes of everyone on screen, and so your laptop will look at you from a recommended, front-on angle. If you plan on standing in a meeting, make sure the laptop stand gives you enough extension for your eyes at that level. Weight: Figuring out the best weight for your laptop stand depends on where it’s going to be placed. If you are traveling with your laptop or just moving around different places within your home, you’ll want a laptop stand that’s lightweight and possibly collapsible. Plastic stands typically weigh the least, but they’re not always the sturdiest options. On the other hand, if your laptop stand is going to be kept in one spot, you might prefer a model with a little more heft and durability. Metal stands can give you a sturdier feel but might not be as portable.

Scroll on for the best laptop stands on Amazon that won’t make your Zoom meetings a pain in the neck. Some also have a recommended external keyboard or mouse for compatibility, so keep that in mind if those extras are of interest.

1. A Wildly Popular Aluminum Laptop Stand

Pros:

Over 13,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

Available in five colors

Less than $35

Cons:

Reviewers report the stand can be hard to adjust

Over 13,000 reviewers have given this laptop stand a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating, and it’s easy to see why. Made of an aluminum alloy, which is sturdy without being as heavy as some other metals, it weighs just 2.43 pounds and features a ventilation hole, so your laptop doesn’t overheat. The stand can extend up to approximately 10 inches high and collapses to 2.6 inches thick, which can be helpful for Zoom meetings at home or on the go. There’s also an adjustable tilt, plus protective hooks so your laptop won’t slide off and slide-proof pads on the bottom so it won’t scratch your desk. Some reviewers have reported that the stand is hard to adjust into position, but other reviewers liked that it felt secure once it was set and even felt sturdy when you typed on it.

Helpful Amazon review: “I purchased this for my laptop to replace a loud fan and to be able to adjust the angle for the ever increasing zoom meetings in my life. I was able to move the stand into the position that worked best for me and my laptop, and it hasn't moved since. Holds well in place and feels sturdy enough that I am not worried about my laptop. The two silicon stoppers at the bottom keep the laptop secure so I can still use the touchscreen option without worrying about any movement. Having the laptop raised removed the need for the cooling fan underneath.”

Height: 1.97 — 10.24 inches | Weight: 2.43 pounds

2. A Sleek Laptop Stand With Adjustable Tilt

Pros:

Easily adjustable

Sturdy aluminum build

Stylish design

Cons:

Works best with external keyboard and mouse

The Rain Design iLevel 2 laptop stand is a sleek option that allows you to adjust the height and angle of your laptop screen by adjusting the computer’s tilt. The stand is easily adjustable with the slider knob, and at its maximum height, measures 7.9 inches tall. Plus, there are rubber pads on the stand to keep your computer in place. It’s made of anodized aluminum, which makes it stylish and durable, and there’s a ventilation hole so your laptop has some airflow. Rain Design recommends using this stand with an external keyboard and mouse for best results.

Helpful Amazon review: “After years of living with a sore neck from my poorly positioned laptop, I took the plunge and purchased this stand. My laptop screen is at eye level, and the ergonomics of my desk setup are greatly improved. The stand is sturdy and adjustable. My only regret is that I didn't get it sooner.”

Height: Up to 7.9 inches | Weight: 3.52 pounds

3. A Laptop Stand With A Cell Phone Holder For Under $15

Pros:

Over 15,000 reviews and a 4.4-star overall rating

Collapsible

Can rotate 360 degrees

Phone holder

Under $15

Cons:

Can get wobbly if you type on it, according to reviewers

This lightweight, ABS plastic laptop stand is a budget-friendly choice for Zoom meetings. Weighing in at just 1.58 pounds, it measures 9.8 inches wide and 10.7 inches tall and collapses down to 0.9 inches thick for easy storage in a bag or luggage. It tilts your laptop from 5.5 to 7 inches and features a design that helps your computer stay cool. Best of all, the bottom has a 360-degree turntable so you can rotate and share your screen, plus the nonslip rubber surface pads make sure your desk is protected. There’s also a side bracket to hold your cell phone, which can be folded into the stand when not in use. However, according to reviewers, the stand can get wobbly if you’re typing on your laptop, so might work best with an external keyboard and mouse.

Helpful Amazon review: “This is a great purchase if you are on a budget and have several laptop users in your home/office. It does exactly what it advertises and the swivel function has been of great help in Zoom music lessons and work meetings, alike. It’s a little creaky but not unstable. There has been no point at which we’ve feared it would collapse even when set so the laptop is almost vertical. Good venting system for back of laptop and the phone tray is nice and can also be used for other attachments.”

Height: 5.5 — 7 inches | Weight: 1.58 pounds

4. A Metal Laptop Stand That’s Great For Standing

Pros:

Over 4,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating

Foldable

Highest extension on this list

Cons:

Some reviewers report it can feel wobbly when typing

Heaviest stand on this list

When you want to go from sitting to standing in your Zoom meetings, look no further than this metal laptop stand. It extends up to 20 inches tall, and the angle is adjustable so you can comfortably see your laptop screen. One reviewer reported, “Very easy to adjust the height and use with confidence.” The stand has a sturdy weight of 4.38 pounds, but it also folds down to 1.6 inches tall, so it’s relatively portable. Additionally, there’s a vent so your laptop doesn’t overheat and protective hooks to keep your computer in place. It’s made of metal, however, the specific type isn’t specified.

Helpful Amazon review: “This laptop stand is one of my best investments. I was so over piling books to create a platform for my zoom meetings. The stand is super sturdy, well built and very mobile. I travel a lot for work, so having something that I can pack and travel with has been a life saver! I have zero complaints. If you are looking for a laptop platform, look no further.”

Height: Up to 20 inches | Weight: 4.38 pounds

5. An Aluminum Laptop Stand With A Mouse Pad & Built-In Fans

Pros:

Optional USB-powered cooling fans

Removable mouse pad

Collapsible

Cons:

Can get wobbly when extended to full height, according to reviewers

There’s a lot of variety with this aluminum laptop stand, which can be used to lift your laptop for Zoom meetings or be used as a tray. The auto-locking joints rotate 360 degrees and feature angle measurements, and a card is included that shows you how to achieve the different angles, tilts, and positions. The maximum height is 19 inches, according to the brand, but several users report it can get a little wobbly when fully extended. When collapsed, it’s a height of 2 inches and weighs 3.94 pounds for relative portability. The removable external mouse stand works with any kind of mouse, and the dimensions of the pad are 6.2 by 5.8 inches. It also comes with built-in cooling fans to prevent your laptop from overheating, which are powered via a USB cord (included) that connects to your computer.

Helpful Amazon review: “This is a very handy laptop stand. It’s light weight and I really like how it comes with a diagram page to show the different positions and angles to set each arm at. As well it has a built-in cooling fan which is perfect for long zoom meetings (just plug the cord into your laptop). It’s sturdy and very suitable for a sit/stand option at a fraction of the price. Definitely recommend this product.”

Height: 2 — 19 inches | Weight: 3.94 pounds

6. This High-Quality Portable Laptop Stand

Pros:

The lightest stand on this list

Includes carrying sleeve

Collapsible

Cons:

Most expensive stand on this list

When you need a laptop stand for on-the-go Zoom meetings, you need the Roost. When collapsed, it measures 1 by 1.5 by 13 inches, according to the brand website. When opened, the Roost offers seven adjustable height settings between 6 and 14 inches. It’s also sturdy, with rubber inserts and clamps to secure your laptop and keep it in place. According to the seller, the stand is made of glass-filled nylon and Delrin, a high-performance resin, that combine to give it stability, durability, and structural integrity.

Helpful Amazon review: “I have a small table and this stand raises my laptop which allows more room for my keyboard and mouse on my small truck camper table. Zoom calls are at the perfect height now too! When traveling, it folds up into their bag (supplied) and is easily tucked away. So glad I bought this!”

Height: 6 — 14 inches | Weight: 5.8 ounces

7. An Aluminum Laptop Stand That Can Also Serve As A Laptop Table

Pros:

Can be used in multiple ways

Can extend and tilt

Folds down

Cons:

Reviewers report that its lowest height can still feel a little high

For a laptop stand that extends and tilts but can also serve as a makeshift desk or a tray table, the NEARPOW is a solid choice. It’s made of aluminum with silicone nonslip feet, and the surface measures 20.5 by 11.8 inches. The adjustable stoppers make sure nothing slips off the tray and can be removed when you don’t need them. The legs can be set to five different heights (9.4 to 12.6 inches) with auto locking buttons, and the two clamps can be used to adjust the surface angle from 0 to 30 degrees. The whole tray folds down to a height of about 2 inches for convenient storage. There are three colors to choose from, and if you need extra surface area, a large option is also available.

Helpful Amazon review: “This is such a great buy! Didn't have room for a desk and had been using cushions to prop up my laptop on the couch which kept wobbling during Zoom calls. Now everything is on a solid base - I LOVE the tilt feature and the adjustable height means I can also put it on the kitchen bench and use it like a standing desk! Also fab for breakfast in bed (even though that is more of a bonus function!).”

Height: 9.4 — 12.6 inches | Weight: 3.13 pounds