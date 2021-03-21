When you're looking to avoid a hot, heavy, bulky blanket, the best lightweight comforters both look great and feel soft. But especially when you're shopping online, they're not all that easy to narrow down. There are two primary factors that'll affect the weight of your comforter: the exterior fabric and the interior filling.

Unless you opt for a duvet cover, the exterior fabric will be making direct contact with your skin, so you should ensure that it's soft, breathable, and skin-friendly. Most high-end options use lightweight, breathable, and natural materials like cotton, bamboo, or eucalyptus. More affordable options, on the other hand, often use synthetic materials. (Synthetic fabrics can be fine, but hot sleepers should consider something cooling and sweat-wicking, like microfiber.)

Then there's the filling, which is typically made from either real down or down alternative. If you're willing to spend the extra money, real down from goose or duck feathers is highly sought-after because it's temperature-regulating and breathable — and is lightweight, especially if the comforter has a fill power lower than 600. Synthetic down or down alternative, however, is often made from polyester. It's usually affordable, durable, and hypoallergenic, but unlike a real down comforter, it's harder to pinpoint the weight or fullness of synthetic options because they're not always advertised.

As a result — and especially when you're shopping online — you should always consult the reviews section to make sure that real buyers found their comforter to be lightweight and breathable. These options have some of the highest ratings of all lightweight comforters, and they come in tons of sizes and styles.

1. The Overall Best Cooling Comforter

Because it's made with silky-soft eucalyptus fabric on the outside and air-fluffed fill on the inside, this Pine and River comforter naturally adjusts to the shape and temperature of your body. As a result, reviewers note that it's like "being wrapped in a cloud" and it always "feels like the cool side of the pillow." Thanks to the chosen materials, it's hypoallergenic, eco-friendly, and 100% Oeko-Tex certified (which means that every component has been rigorously tested for harmful substances). The white has a stylish black piping around the border, but it's also available in several other colors.

Shell material: 80% Lyocell eucalyptus/20% polyester

Filling material: Air-fluffed poly-fill

Available colors: White, Cool Gray, Slate Gray, Light Blue, Pink, and Taupe

Available sizes: Queen/Full, Queen, King, King/Cal King

One reviewer wrote: "This is one of the best purchases I've made in a long time. This comforter has STOPPED night sweats, it's so cozy and literally feels like being wrapped in a cloud. I've already washed it once and it still perfect."

2. The Most Affordable Option

Looking for a bargain? The Bedsure comforter is a best-selling option on Amazon because it provides any-season comfort with thoughtful materials that remain soft, lightweight, and breathable. Due to the under-$30 price tag, you won't find any cotton or down here — but silky microfiber and a low 300 grams per square meter fill power down alternative offer the next best thing, especially for the price-conscious shopper. It's also machine-washable, offered in various solid colors and sizes, and can be used alone or with a duvet, thanks to the corner tabs.

Shell material: Microfiber polyester

Filling material: Down alternative

Available colors: White, Black, Navy, Burgundy, and Dark Gray

Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King, Twin XL

One reviewer wrote: "It’s so lightweight, but soft and keeps you warm while not overheating. The price is even better, for the same quality this brings, I paid 70 dollars for my last duvet insert that was basically the same!"

3. The Best Real Down Comforter

For those willing to splurge on genuine down, the Royoliving's premium comforter sets itself apart in various ways: For one, it comes in winter, all-season, and lightweight options, with varying weights. For another, the shell is made of 100% Egyptian cotton, and it is filled with high-quality down that was collected, washed, disinfected, dried, and separated in 6 hours or less to produce the freshest, most hygienic product. Last but not least, it's designed to be quiet and breathable so you can have the most comfortable sleep possible. It's only available in white, but the corner tabs make it easy to place into a duvet.

Shell material: 100% Egyptian cotton

Filling material: Down

Available colors: White

Available sizes: Twin, Queen, King (in lightweight, winter, and all-season)

One reviewer wrote: "We live in AZ so ordered the lightweight king. We both love it due to that down comfort feel, but not suffocating. The material is a good thread count and very soft."

4. An Affordable, Stylish Set

It's affordable and made from cooling materials like microfiber and lightweight polyfill, but this comforter set from Bedsure has more than 4,000 five-star reviews because buyers love how it looks as well as how it feels. It's available in three colors, all of which use a cationic dyeing process that resists fading and has a stylish, canvas-like appearance. Each order also comes with two matching shams, too.

Shell material: 100% microfiber

Filling material: Microfiber down alternative

Available colors: Gray, Khaki, Light Green

Available sizes: Twin, Queen, King, California King

One reviewer wrote: "So happy I bought this blanket! It's soft and fluffy but still lightweight. The pattern is gorgeous. Great buy!"

5. The Thinnest Bedspread Set

I don't like the feeling of excess fluff on my bed, which is why my go-to comforter is the Mellanni bedspread coverlet. It's thin and without fill, so I can use it with cooling sheets in the summer and flannel sheets in the winter. Either way, it keeps me comfortable without adding unwanted weight. Since it's made from microfiber, it wicks sweat and feels extra-soft. Plus, it comes in over a dozen color and pattern options. Each three-piece set includes the quilt and two matching shams.

Shell material: 100% microfiber

Filling material: None

Available colors: 14, including Navy, Beige, Black, Medallion Coral, Olive Green, Rosette Gray, Spa Blue, Spa Mint, and White

Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, King/California King

One reviewer wrote: "The color was exactly as pictured. It is thin and lightweight, which I like. It's not meant to be very warm. It is soft and comfortable and fits my king bed perfectly. I like the thinner blankets because they seem to last longer, especially since I have a giant dog that likes to sleep on the bed sometimes."

6. The Best Value Bed-In-A-Bag Set

Available in 14 different patterns, the Amazon Basics bed-in-a-bag set takes all the guesswork out of dressing your bed. The full/queen set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, two pillowcases, two shams, and (you guessed it) a microfiber comforter that reviewers call it "super soft," "fluffy," and "lightweight." (The twin set comes with all the sheets but just one pillowcase and one sham.) As a result, it's a great value.

Shell material: 100% polyester microfiber

Filling material: Polyester down alternative

Available colors: 14 including Burgundy Simple Plaid, Industrial Teal, Purple Mod Dot, Red Simple Stripe, Reversible Grey Stripe, and Teal Trellis

Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen

One reviewer wrote: "Something I'm so thrilled that I found on Amazon and will be buying again if I ever need to. Super lightweight, easy to sleep under, easy to make one's bed in the morning. I love that my comforter comes with matching sheets and I can flip the comforter over if I get bored with one particular design."

7. A Stylish Set With A Cotton Shell

If you're looking to invest in a comforter that's well-made from great materials and looks high-end with its versatile colors and subtle textures, consider the INK+IVORY mid-century modern set. Reviewers have written that it's "definitely worth the price" and, when styled correctly, results in a room that looks "brand new." The set comes with the comforter itself (in your choice of five designs) and matching shams — but no matter which one you choose, the exterior is made from 100% pure cotton and the interior features lightweight, hypoallergenic down alternative filling for any season.

Shell material: 100% cotton

Filling material: Polyester down alternative

Available colors: 5 including Lennon Taupe, Mill Valley Gray, and Ivory Chenille With Tufted Accent

Available sizes: Full/Queen, King/Cal King

One reviewer wrote: "I love really plush bedding and this comforter set does not disappoint. Since winter is over, I needed something more lightweight to replace my heavy all-white duvet set. I love the pattern, as someone who loves lines and geometry shapes, and I love that this comforter matches with all of my throw pillows and throw blankets."