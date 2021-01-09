Whether you opt for the understated elegance of hotel bedding or prefer something opulent, the best luxury comforter sets come in soft, smooth materials and intricate textures that make your home feel like a haven. Below you'll find plenty of options that will completely transform your space — and at plenty of price points, too.

For luxury hotel-style bedding, elegance is refusal: the Saint Regis makes up their heavenly beds with a crisp white cotton duvet cover. To get a similar feel that’s a little less stark and more, well, luxurious, consider the classic hotel stripe in cotton sateen. It’s iconic but still minimal and clean. Those in search of a high-end yet accessible look might prefer a waffle weave in cotton percale. Likewise, a French linen set takes farmhouse style up a notch for that upscale heritage appeal.

However, if you want to create a truly opulent look and feel, seek out gorgeous textures and patterns. Tufting and pleats all require extra fabric that implies excess. Meanwhile, satin and velvet are visually gorgeous and tactile. The patterns most likely to elevate your space will have a bit of old-world flair to them, like damask.

In terms of color, neutrals rule the day for an unhurried feel that encourages tranquility, which is exactly what you want in a room meant to be a refuge. If you love bolder hues, try jewel tones for stately impact, or disregard my advice entirely and buy what you freaking love: a custom space is the ultimate luxury.

While comforter cover materials can be as varied as luxe mulberry silk to rough-hewn linen and crisp cotton, almost all of them will rely on a vegan down alternative fill (usually polyester) that has the added bonus of being hypoallergenic. That said, some sets here include only the cover itself and you'll have to provide the insert, which requires a little extra legwork on your part but allows for the ultimate customization.

Whatever your aesthetic and no matter your budget, these are some of the most gorgeous bedding sets for seriously sweet dreams.

1. A Cotton Waffle Weave Comforter That Looks Boutique

For a posh hotel finish with a little texture, this waffle weave comforter set is made from crisp cotton percale (a material that's also popular in hotel sheets) that features a smooth backing for a comfortable feel. Polyester down-alternative fill offers year-round warmth, and the entire thing is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified to be free of toxic chemicals. Two sham covers are also included in this boutique-quality set.

2. This Gorgeous Jacquard Comforter Set With An Elegant Bed Skirt

An intricate jacquard appliqué over subtly textured backing with velvet trim and embroidered throw pillows makes for a beautiful bedding set. The comforter pairs with two matching standard shams, in addition to Euro pillow covers and two decorative pillows, with a tailored bed skirt for a clean finish. The comforter is made from polyester with vegan down-alternative fill that's heavy enough to keep you bundled up at night. "Wow! What a triumph! This bedding is so lovely, modern, and chic," one fan gushed. "The detailed design and quality is great...This product is a winner."

3. A French Linen Duvet Set That’s On Par With Pottery Barn

Multiple shoppers compared this linen duvet cover set to West Elm and Pottery Barn for its ultra-high quality and minimalist-luxe appeal. All-natural linen is stonewashed for a soft, broken-in feel that's pure French farmhouse — and it only gets better with time. The fiber is stronger than cotton and silk and will actually help you feel significantly cooler if you're a hot sleeper, although much of that will also depend on the type of insert you choose (Note: this set does not come with a comforter). Inside the duvet cover you'll find corner ties to secure a comforter, and a hidden zipper closure (as opposed to buttons or ties) is well worth the investment for extra ease. "I spent over $700 on pure linen sheets from Europe for my master bedroom and these feel like better quality for a fraction of the cost," one fan confessed. "The zipper closure is amazing as buttons always come undone...There is not four but EIGHT ties inside to keep the duvet in place, something my overpriced linens doesn't even have. I am obsessed with these and will definitely purchase again."

The duvet cover comes with two matching shams, and you can pick up the matching linen sheets here.

4. A Plush Tufted Comforter That Practically Drips Off The Bed

With intricate pleating and sweeps of luxe fabric, this neutral comforter set is understated yet sumptuous. The microfiber exterior is brushed for added softness with pillowy polyester fill in an all-season weight that's overstuffed for a lush look. The comforter comes with two standard shams as well as Euro pillow covers and three decorative pillows with pintucks and embroidery. "None of the pictures do it justice. It truly is beautiful. I expected it to feel rough or cheap due to the low cost, I was pleasantly surprised that it was actually of great quality. I’ve paid 5-6 times this for comforter sets and been less pleased with the quality," a reviewer noted.

5. The Sleek Velvet Comforter Set That’s Luxuriously Modern

Paging Z. Gallerie — this bedding set is 21st century luxe in a crushed metallic velvet with a geometric accent pillow thrown into the mix. The seven-piece set includes a comforter and two standard shams in addition to three smaller decorative pillows and a crisp bed skirt. Notably absent from the mix is a set of Euro pillow covers, which you may not miss thanks to this set's sleek aesthetic. The polyester velvet is ultra-soft and easy to care for, and the crinkle finish means you don't have to care about wrinkles coming out of the dryer ever again. "LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this comforter set! I had been looking for something similar in the department stores but they were all $200 and up," a shopper pointed out. Looking for more colors? You might also want to consider this velvet comforter set that looks nearly identical but comes in the richest shades.

6. This Hotel Bedding Made From Pure Cotton

This hotel stitch duvet cover set offers Restoration Hardware style for a fraction of the price, and it boasts an impressive 4.4-star rating on Amazon, too. The 100% cotton sateen duvet cover, in a 400 thread count, is the same fabric used to make those wonderful sheets at high-end hotels like the Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons, and that's exactly what you'll find here. What's more, it's made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, so you can rest easy knowing that it was manufactured in an environment free of harsh processing chemicals. The set comes with two shams, although several shoppers were ready to buy more. "I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the duvet cover. The fabric was soft to the touch, and the design has a simple elegance to it. The closure uses buttons, not a zipper, in case anyone is having trouble finding that information. I do wish that supplementary shams could be ordered to match the set," one fan reported.

While the brand doesn't carry individual shams, this set from a different manufacturer looks remarkably similar if you wanted to add on.

7. A Reversible Duvet Set Made Of Pure Silk

It doesn't get much more luxurious than a silk duvet cover set that is naturally temperature-regulating and hypoallergenic, in addition to being the most decadent thing ever. It includes a duvet cover and two pillow shams — both fully reversible — in high-quality mulberry silk with a solid 19 momme weight. The four corner ties inside the duvet cover easily accommodate the insert of your choosing. Certified to the OEKO-Tex Standard 100, it's a luxury option that's good for you and the environment, too. Given that a set of silk pajamas easily costs a third of this set, you'll find this is one investment that really pays off in the long run. If a bed full of silk isn’t in the budget, then I highly recommend some silk pillowcases for an affordable luxury that’s super-gentle on your skin and hair. I personally own this set of silk pillowcases, which has survived one year and two cats with nary a snag and is a fantastic value for a set of two.

8. A Faux-Silk Tufted Comforter Set That Comes With Everything, Even Curtains

This bed in a bag set has it all — and then some. A comforter, microfiber sheet set, standard and Euro shams, four decorative pillows, a 15-inch bed skirt, and layered curtains all add up to a "one and done" decorating solution you don’t have to coordinate. The comforter, which features a polyester filling, comes in tufted faux silk with a clean border that is opulent yet not too fussy and that motif is carried through the rest of the set. "Absolutely love this comforter set!" one shopper praised. "The quality is great and great price for everything it includes. It ties our master bedroom together with a nice elegant look. I would highly recommend." You might also like the line's damask comforter set with curtains for a pop of jewel-toned color.