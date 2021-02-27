Whether you're looking for a specialized hot yoga mat or something to roll out in your living room for an at-home practice, there's probably a Manduka mat that offers everything you need. The best Manduka mats are made from durable rubber or high-quality PVC that will last for years, and come in a size and weight that suits your individual needs.

Manduka mats are either made from PVC, which is a durable, moisture-resistant plastic, or all-natural rubber, which is great for those who are looking for a more eco-friendly option. Both materials offer excellent traction and won't absorb sweat, which will keep your mat looking and feeling fresh for years. Manduka is also committed to sustainable manufacturing practices, and their PVC mats are guaranteed to last a lifetime.

Beyond materials, you'll also want to consider thickness, weight, and length. If you have an on-the-go lifestyle, you'll want a mat that is relatively lightweight, which means it will also be thinner — likely in the 3- to 5-millimeter range. If added support and stability is more important to you, look for a mat closer to the 5- to 7-millimeter range.

Finally, consider the length of your yoga mat in relation to your own height. Standard yoga mats tend to be around 68 inches in length. Manduka mats are typically a bit longer, with most starting at 71 inches in length, though longer options are also available for taller yogis.

If you're ready to take your yoga practice to the next level and upgrade your mat, here are three of the best Manduka mats you can buy on Amazon.

1. The Best Overall

Material: PVC

Dimensions: 71 x 26 x 0.24 inches

Thickness: 6 millimeters

Weight: 7.5 pounds

This Manduka Pro yoga mat is extra-thick, and made from durable PVC that's guaranteed to last a lifetime. If you have any hesitations about purchasing a PVC yoga mat, this one meets the OEKO-TEX Standard 100, which means it has been tested for harmful substances and has been found safe to use. The Manduka Pro mat has a nonslip grip and a closed-cell surface that prevents moisture absorption. The 6 millimeter thickness provides excellent cushioning that's good for both yoga and pilates/fusion practices, though at 7.5 pounds, it's a little heavy to carry around. I've had this mat for over six years, and even though I use it on a near-daily basis, it still looks and feels exactly the same way it did when I first bought it. It boasts over 4,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, so even though it's on the pricier side, you can feel confident in your purchase. It's also available in an extra-long 85-inch length.

One fan raved: "I teach yoga. Seven hours a week. This mat is the second one I've owned and the other one was mortally wounded in a washing machine incident, don't trust the hubby. I've used regular, closed cell mats. I've used a YogaRat natural rubber mat. They didn't hold up to my practice. I've had this mat since September 2016 and it looks brand new. Yes, you have to break these mamma jammas in. Yes, I use resin on the reg. Yes, it's heavy to carry. I LOVE it.This isn't for the faint of heart. But then again, neither is yoga."

2. The Best Manduka Mat For Travel

Material: natural tree rubber

Dimensions: 71 x 24 x 0.06 inches

Thickness: 1.5 millimeters

Weight: 2.2 pounds

If portability is the most important factor in your yoga mat, the Manduka eKO Lite is the best choice. At just 2.2 pounds, it's incredibly lightweight, and the thin, foldable design means you can toss it in the bottom of your tote bag rather than needing to carry it with a strap on your back. It offers excellent traction and moisture resistance, especially when paired with one of Manduka's Yogitoes towels, making this a great option for extra sweaty practices. However, it doesn't provide a much cushioning, so if you practice on hard surfaces or do a lot of kneeling postures, this might not be the best choice. This mat is made from natural rubber and boasts over 1,200 five-star ratings on Amazon. I also own one of these mats, and typically use it for travel or on-the-go hot yoga classes.

One fan raved: "My favorite yoga mat at home and for traveling. It's been with me to Antarctica, Hawaii, and on many quick overnight trips.I've rolled it up in a backpacking backpack, folded in the bottom of my suitcase and found that it's actually easier and more compact to travel with than the yoga towel I used to bring to put on top of borrowed mats! Much "stickier" than any other mat I've owned, yet it doesn't pick up dog hair or sand the way I dreaded it would. I set it up on a beach blanket to keep sand off while practicing on the beach, but I was easily able to brush the inevitable sand that did get on [there] off. Even dog hair brushes off easier than it does off my pants. At first I thought I'd only use this for travel, but now I use this at home on top of a thin rug or on the floor (the only pose I relocate for due to its thinness on the hard floor is shavasana) and leave my thicker mat in the car for the yoga studio. Having a separate and easy to transport mat has helped me dedicate myself to home practice in a way I had never thought I'd have the discipline for."

3. The Best Mid-Weight Manduka Mat

Material: PVC

Dimensions: 71 x 24.17 x 4.49 inches

Thickness: 4.7 millimeters

Weight: 2.2 pounds

The Manduka Prolite mat is perfect for those who want a more lightweight option, but don't need the extreme portability of the super-thin eKO Lite. Made from OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified PVC, this mat is just under 5 millimeters thick, and weighs only 2.2 pounds, so while you'll still probably want to carry it in a sling, it won't weigh you down. Its grippy, sweat-resistant surface improves with regular use, and like Manduka's other PVC mats, it's guaranteed to last a lifetime. Over 2,500 Amazon shoppers have given this yoga mat a perfect five-star rating, and it's also available in a 79-inch length.

One fan raved: "Ok I finally bit the bullet and committed to buying a new yoga mat. This one stings the wallet, but this is a classic case of you get what you pay for. It arrived today and I immediately noticed a difference. I feel grounded standing on this mat. The material is far denser than the typical sticky mat I've been using for the last several years. I am doing a 30 days of yoga program, which is morphing into 60 days. And I need something that will hold up to daily at-home practice. Highly recommended. I didn't even need to do the sunshine and sea salt break in procedure."