Whether you’re shooting a makeup tutorial or an outdoor interview, capturing high-quality audio will make a big difference to the production value of your YouTube videos. In order to get the best microphones for YouTube videos, you’ll want to keep in mind the type of audio you’ll be capturing and where to make sure the sound is crisp and background noise is kept to a minimum. The best microphone options for in-studio use are quite different from the mics that can screen out ambient noise or be worn for wireless on-the-go recording.

What To Consider When Shopping For Microphones For YouTube

Choosing the right microphone for your YouTube videos depends on how close the subject will be to the mic and how much ambient noise there is.

Quiet Environments

If you’re in a space that’s generally quiet or has soundproofing, a condenser microphone will give you detailed and crisp audio. This can be ideal for voiceover, commentaries, gaming, singing, podcasts, and other in-studio applications. However, they can pick up background noises, which is why they’re better suited for studio environments.

Noisy Environments

When you find yourself in a loud space or need to pick up several people at once, a dynamic microphone will likely be the best option. They tend to have a more rugged build than condenser mics and are effective at rejecting background noise. Consider these kinds of microphones for gaming, group conversations, comedy, or videos in a live venue setting.

Capturing Moving Talent

You can go anywhere with a small, lightweight, and portable lavalier or lapel microphone. They can be clipped to your shirt or attached to your body and they’re easy to hide. Because wireless options are available, lavaliers are ideal for moving subjects in a tutorial, interview, or shooting a subject on location. Just note that they can pick up rustling clothes or background noises, so be careful with placement.

Recording Talent Facing The Camera

When your on-camera talent is directly facing the camera, a shotgun microphone can easily be placed out of frame, making it a solid hands-free option that can reduce noise from other directions. You can also use it as a boom mic by placing it in the direction of the sound you’re picking up. They can be used indoors and outdoors, but you might also want a windscreen for outdoor use and/or a boom pole if your subjects will be moving.

Other Features To Consider

Connectivity

Most microphones will connect directly or wirelessly to your computer or smartphone via a USB or Lightning connector, which is great for portability and easy setup. However, some dynamic microphones must first be connected to a USB audio interface or mixer (sold separately) using an XLR cable. This option might take more equipment but can have more compatibility with other pieces of professional audio gear.

Polar Patterns

Your microphone’s polar pattern (aka recording pattern) tells you how a microphone is picking up sound. Most YouTube creators go with a cardioid pattern because it picks up what’s directly in front of the microphone. But other patterns can be helpful in other situations, like one-on-one interviews (bi-directional), live-action (supercardioid), or in cases where you’ll need 360 degrees of surround sound (omnidirectional). Some microphones also include the option to change your mic’s pattern, which can be a great choice if you’re recording different kinds of video.

Whatever kind of video you’re creating, here are some of the best microphones for YouTube videos available on Amazon.

1. A Wildly Popular Condenser Microphone

Pros:

Over 52,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Adjustable polar patterns

Compatible with Macs and PCs

Includes adjustable desktop stand

Cons:

Expensive

With over 52,000 reviews and a stellar 4.7-star rating, the Logitech Blue Yeti is a popular choice when it comes to computer microphones. The setup is easy: Just plug it into your Mac or PC and you can start recording via USB, using controls directly on the mic to easily adjust the headphone volume, instant mute, and mic gain. You even have the option to change polar patterns, depending on what kind of video you’re shooting. It’s a condenser microphone, so you’ll get crisp, detailed audio in quiet spaces, which is great for TikTok or YouTube videos, Twitch, podcasting, Zoom, music recordings, ASMR, and more. Plus, it comes with an adjustable desktop stand for convenient positioning and software with enhanced effects and it’s available in eight colors.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I do YouTube videos and I don't have a studio to record in, so I do most of my videos at my dining room table. The cheapo mics I used before did their job, but there was always this slight echo in the audio. I finally decided to get a Yeti and it's made a huge difference. No more echo and I love the different settings of the mic based on what I'm doing. My viewers stated they noticed a huge difference so I recommend a Yeti!”

Microphone Type: Condenser | Connectivity: Wired | Polar Pattern: Cardioid, Omni, Bi-directional, and Stereo | Connection: USB | Compatibility: iOS and Windows

2. A Pro-Quality Dynamic Mic With Stellar Ratings

Pros:

Over 8,000 reviews and a 4.9-star overall rating

overall rating Includes a detachable windscreen and switch cover plate

2-year limited warranty

Electromagnetic shielding blocks the hum from other electronics

Cons:

Price

Doesn’t include a mic stand or XLR cable

This dynamic microphone might seem like a bit of a splurge for YouTube videos, but over 8,000 reviewers have given it a near-perfect 4.9-star overall rating. One fan raved, “All the hype you will read about this mic is real, and it is worth the investment.” It includes a detachable windscreen and a switch cover plate, plus a two-year limited warranty that might help soften the blow of the price tag. It’s a dynamic microphone, which means it’s ideal for noisy environments and has a cardioid pattern, so it picks up sound directly in front of it. There’s also electromagnetic shielding that blocks the hum from nearby electronics. There’s an XLR connection, which means it needs a separate audio interface to connect to a computer, but that also gives you more control over your recording. The Shure mic doesn’t come with the XLR cables or a mic stand, but you can pick up the cables here and buy a bundle package of the mic with a stand here.

One Reviewer Wrote: “The Shure SM7B is pretty much the best microphone on the planet for studio work. This microphone is absolutely incredible. I ran a recording studio for the past 20 years period. I also create content on YouTube and I am a live game streamer. There is no other microphone that is up to these tasks so perfectly. My most recent singles on Spotify were all recorded with the Shure SM7B. I have used hundreds of cardioid, hypercardioid, dynamic and ribbon microphones, and none of them can produce the natural sound of the Shure SM7B.”

Microphone Type: Dynamic | Connectivity: Wired | Polar Pattern: Cardioid | Connection: XLR

3. A Shotgun Mic For Recording On The Go

Pros:

Includes a shock mount, wind cover, and microfiber cleaning cloth

Slim, lightweight, and compact

Cons:

Will require extra equipment if recording onto a phone

Coming in at 2.5 ounces, this shotgun microphone is slim, lightweight, and portable for shooting YouTube videos on the go. It has a supercardioid pattern, which means it can pick up whatever is in its immediate direction, while cutting down on background noise, but the subject should be positioned in front of the camera. You can attach the mic to your camera, but if you’re connecting it to your iPhone or Android you will need a separate adapter for the 3.5-millimeter input and an extra cable for it to work. It includes a shock mount to protect the mic from bumps and vibrations and if you’re looking for something bigger, RØDE also makes a larger microphone with a boom pole and extension cable. This bundle also includes a wind cover to further muffle noise and microfiber cleaning cloth.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This mic is by far one of the best quality and easy to use mics I've had. Many YouTube vloggers have had this mic because of its incredible audio and noise cancellation quality. Everything sounds so clear and crisp and your voice WILL be heard even if in a crowded or noisy place. It is super easy to use and set up because of its plug and play. No batteries are needed for the microphone. All you do is mount it onto your camera, plug it into your camera, and you're ready to record.”

Microphone Type: Shotgun | Connectivity: Wired | Polar Pattern: Supercardioid, according to the brand | Connection: 3.5 millimeter | Compatibility: iOS and Windows

4. A Budget-Friendly Condenser Microphone

Pros:

Over 34,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Available in white or black

Easy to set up

Cons:

Picks up a lot of background noise, according to reviewers

Another popular microphone for your computer is the Logitech Blue Snowball, which has over 34,000 reviews and a solid 4.6-star overall rating. It’s easy to set up for YouTube videos: Just plug it into your computer and start recording. There’s a cardioid pattern for picking up sound directly in front of it, and since it’s a condenser mic, it’s great for quiet spaces. It comes with an adjustable desktop stand and the mic is Skype and Discord certified. Reviewers report that it can pick up background noise, so many recommend a pop filter and shock mount for clearer audio. You can get a Snowball mic in black or white — and best of all: It’s under $50.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This product lives up to the name and reputation. I’ve heard about this brand and microphone specifically for years. Nearly every YouTuber/Streamer I’ve watched in the past 8 years has used this or recommended it at some point in their career. I have to do the same. Everything is great about it, sound quality, the ability to pick up just your voice, and the customization options of wide to fit your perfect setup.”

Microphone Type: Condenser | Connectivity: Wired | Polar Pattern: Cardioid | Connection: USB | Compatibility: iOS and Windows

5. A Quick-Pairing Wireless Lavalier Microphone For iOS Devices

Pros:

6-hour battery life

Noise-reducing

Includes a portable charging case

Transmission up to 65 feet

Cons:

Only for iOS devices

If you plan on moving around in your YouTube video and don’t want any cords in the way, a wireless lavalier microphone is the way to go. Just plug the lightning receiver into your iPhone or iPad and it will automatically pair with the microphone that can be placed on a lapel or other piece of clothing. You know it’s working when the mic’s green light is on and the red light is on the receiver. It comes with a portable charging case that can fully charge the mic up to five times, and you can get six hours of battery life off of one charge. The microphone is omnidirectional, so it can pick up 360 degrees of surround sound and can transmit up to 65 feet away from the receiver. It can also reduce some background noise and comes in at less than $40.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Easy to set up, pairs instantly once charged, night and day difference from what your phone can do. Test it out, record a video of you talking with it in and mid-video pull out the receiver and you will notice how incredible the sound quality is. Set your expectations appropriately, you're not buying a professional sound system, but it sure sounds pretty darn close!”

Microphone Type: Lavalier | Connectivity: Wireless | Polar Pattern: Omnidirectional | Connection: Transmitter | Compatibility: iOS

6. A Quality Handheld Mic For Less Than $40

Pros:

Over 3,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Includes stand adapter and storage bag

Includes a built-in pop filter to reduce breath and wind noises

Cons:

Doesn’t include XLR cables

This dynamic microphone can be placed on a stand or you can hold it in your hand to capture audio for YouTube videos. You can record in noisy environments and with a cardioid pattern, it will pick up sound directly in front of it. The mic has a built-in pop filter to reduce breath and wind noise, plus a shock-mounted cartridge to reduce handling noise and increase durability. Because it has an XLR connection, you’ll need a separate audio interface to connect to a computer and an XLR cable, but that will give you more options for sound adjustments. Coming in at less than $40, this is a budget-friendly pick.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I personally use my mic for YouTube and streaming. It serves its purpose greatly. Considering that it is a Dynamic mic it is great for noisier environments. Streaming, podcasts, Singing, YouTube, and more. The build quality on the mic is outstanding.”

Microphone Type: Dynamic | Connectivity: Wired | Polar Pattern: Cardioid | Connection: XLR

7. A Fan-Favorite Condenser Mic

Pros:

Over 16,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Includes a stand mount, adapter, and protective pouch

Reduces sounds from the sides and rear

Cons:

Expensive

Does not include a stand or XLR cable

Fans have given this condenser microphone over 13,000 five-star ratings, and it’s easy to see why. It has a wide dynamic range and with a cardioid pattern, it reduces sound from the sides and the rear. The mic comes with a stand mount, an adapter, and a protective pouch for easy storage. There’s an XLR connection, which means you’ll need a separate audio interface and an XLR cable if you want to hook it up to your computer. This may seem like extraneous equipment, but the separate audio interface also means you can achieve more professional-sounding recordings. Just note that the microphone weighs almost two pounds, so look for a stand that can hold that weight.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Works very well. Crystal clear (with light EQ through a DAW) and I don't see myself changing mics anytime soon. I use this for podcasting, YouTube videos as well as meetings etc. and after 1 year of use, it has never failed me once, crackled, popped or otherwise. Love the quality of AudioTechnica. Just be mindful, this thing is HEAVY and the mic arm you use will need to be able to support it.”

Microphone Type: Condenser | Connectivity: Wired | Polar Pattern: Cardioid | Connection: XLR

8. A Condenser Mic Specifically Designed For Gaming Videos

Pros:

Includes a red lighting effect

Built-in dynamic shock mount

Flexible polar patterns

Adjustable mic sensitivity

Cons:

Expensive

If you’re looking for a condenser microphone that will give your gaming YouTube videos solid audio, then the HyperX QuadCast is for you. It has a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, so bumps or vibrations don’t disturb the sound, and it’s certified by Discord and TeamSpeak, and works on major streaming platforms like Streamlabs OBS, OBS Studio, and XSplit. Plus, it has four polar patterns that you can switch between, from cardioid (in front of the mic) to omnidirectional (surround sound). The mic comes with a red lighting effect, an internal pop filter to help block plosive sounds, and there’s a convenient tap-to-mute sensor for times you don’t want to capture audio. On the mic itself, you can adjust the sensitivity and connect your headphones via the 3.5-millimeter jack. Connecting it to your computer via USB is easy — just plug it in and record. The bundle includes a Kwalicable Micro SD card and adapter and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I use this for streaming on YouTube and it is a great product. The sound quality is top notch and it does a great job of not picking up much noise. Paired with steelseries sonar application and some filters no background noise is picked up and it sounds amazing.”

Microphone Type: Condenser | Connectivity: Wired | Polar Pattern: Cardioid, Omni, Bi-directional, and Stereo | Connection: USB | Compatibility: iOS and Windows

9. A Wired Lavalier Mic With A Slim Profile

Pros:

Long 6.5-foot cord

Includes a small carrying pouch

Weighs just 1 ounce

Under $15

Cons:

Need an adapter for USB-C or Lightning connection

This lavalier microphone is great for attaching to your clothes and picking up 360 degrees of sound in a YouTube video. It also has a long 6.5-foot cord, so you can have some movement in front of the camera. The mic has a 3.5-millimeter jack, which means you may need an iPhone or Android adapter if you want to connect it to your phone. It weighs only one ounce and comes with a small carrying pouch, so it’s slim and portable. Plus, it’s a budget-friendly pick at less than $15.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I use this microphone for my crafting YouTube channel videos. It works really well. The cord is long enough for me to take a couple of steps to grab the supplies I need without removing the microphone, which is a plus.”

Microphone Type: Lavalier | Connectivity: Wired | Polar Pattern: Omnidirectional | Connection: 3.5 millimeter | Compatibility: iOS and Windows

10. An Under-$75 Dynamic Microphone With An XLR & USB Connection

Pros:

Features an XLR and USB connection

Includes a tripod desk stand, stand clamp, and cables

Built-in headphone jack

Adjustable volume control on the microphone

Cons:

Reviewers suggest using a sturdier USB cable and mic stand

What sets this dynamic microphone apart is its connection versatility. It has a USB digital output for setting it up directly on your computer and an XLR analog output, so you’ll need a separate audio interface. The mic also includes a stand clamp, a tripod desk stand, a mini USB cable, and an XLR cable, but reviewers suggest using a sturdier USB cable and mic stand for recording. On the mic itself, there’s a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack and volume controls for easy adjustments. Since it’s dynamic, the mic is ideal for loud environments and its cardioid pattern makes it perfect for picking up sound right in front of it.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Overall, this microphone is one of the best "cheap" microphones (Under $100) that you can use for amateur voice work, youtube content, etc. and can function both as a USB mic for starting out, and as an XLR mic for more advanced use cases. While it's nothing like a professional studio mic in quality, it is definitely ‘above average’ for what you'll find in similar price ranges if you're looking for directional audio. The only major suggestion I would have would be to purchase a longer and sturdier USB cable if you are going to be using it via USB.”

Microphone Type: Dynamic | Connectivity: Wired | Polar Pattern: Cardioid | Connection: USB and XLR | Compatibility: iOS and Windows

Also Nice: A Condenser Microphone Starter Kit

Pros:

Over 11,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating

Includes a scissor arm, pop filter, foam windscreen, cables, and shock mount

Easy to set up

Cons:

Scissor arm support can be weak according to some reviewers

If you’re looking for a starter kit to get you set up for YouTube video recording, this MAONO mic kit is a great option. It includes a condenser microphone with a cardioid pattern, plus a pop filter, foam windscreen, cables, and a shock mount. It also comes with a scissor arm that can fold up, be moved 135 degrees back and forth, or 180 degrees up and down for just the right placement. However, reviewers report that the arm support can also be weak, so make sure to test it out with your mic before recording. The whole kit is easy to set up, just plug it into your computer via USB and start recording.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This mic is very good for a beginner's set up. It will greatly improve your audio input if you were using a headset or a built-in mic. It is a simple plug and play USB mic and comes with everything to get started. You may want to get some kind of equalizer to fine tune it, but overall it is a decent mic for the price. I use it for gaming, recording podcast audio, live streaming, and recording youtube videos.”

Microphone Type: Condenser | Connectivity: Wired | Polar Pattern: Cardioid | Connection: USB | Compatibility: iOS, Windows, Linux