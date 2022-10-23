TikTok trends can come and go at warp speed, but good sound quality will always elevate your videos. Luckily, the best microphones for TikTok are easy to set up, give you stellar audio, and are suited for the content you’re making. You’ll also want to make sure the mic is compatible with your computer, phone, or camera, and decide whether you’d like a wired or wireless microphone before buying.

What To Consider When Shopping For Microphones For TikTok

Picking a microphone for your TikTok video depends on what kind of video you’re creating. They also come in multiple connectivities: If you need freedom of movement, a wireless microphone can be a solid bet, or you could go with a wired microphone that’s reliable and easy to use for an extended period of time — just make sure the connectors work with your setup.

A Lavalier Microphone That Clips Onto The Performer

Small, lightweight, and portable, a lavalier or lapel microphone can be clipped to your shirt or attached to your body. It’s easy to hide, and since wireless options are available, it’s the easiest option if you plan on moving around in your TikToks. Just be careful with placement, as it can pick up rustling clothes or background noises.

A USB Microphone

These mics can pick up high-quality audio by plugging directly into your laptop, computer, or phone (via USB-C or Lightning connector). They’re easy to set up, don't require extra tools, and can be used for recording music or singing, interviews, voiceovers, or ASMR videos. However, they’re usually best for solo recordings and if you’re not moving around too much.

A Handheld Or Mini Microphone

A handheld mic (and its cute mini microphone counterpart) is affordable, can pick up great sound, and gives you a classic reporter vibe. Just keep in mind that mini microphones are usually connected to a phone by cord, so it’ll limit your mobility.

A Shotgun Microphone That Stays Out Of Frame

Often used as a boom mic, you can aim a shotgun microphone in the direction of the sound you’re picking up while reducing background noise. It can be placed out of the frame, making it a great hands-free option that’s well-suited to capturing audio indoors and outside. However, these mics typically require extra equipment, like a windscreen if you’re going to be outside or a boom pole if there’s going to be movement. You’ll also likely need equipment to connect the mic to your phone.

Whatever kind of sound you’re recording, these are some of the best microphones for TikTok.

1. A Mini Microphone That Comes In 5 Colors

Pros:

Includes mic stand and foam cover

Lightweight

Portable

Cons:

Needs an adapter to connect to a phone

If you get this mini microphone in silver, black, blue, golden, or red, you’ll be part of a TikTok trend. Measuring just 2.55 inches long, it’s durable, tiny, and will pick up some clear audio. The cord is approximately 60 inches with a 3.5-millimeter jack, so if you’re connecting it to your iPhone or Android, you will need a separate adapter. But once you’re connected, it’s ready to use without an app or software. It includes a mini mic stand and a foam cover, which protects the mic from picking up wind or other ambient noise. This mini microphone only weighs 6.4 ounces, so it’s super lightweight, easy to carry around, and really, really cute.

A helpful review: “I love this little dude for my TikTok videos and Snapchat stories. It adds a more dramatic effect to it all. It’s a whole lot of fun to whip this bad boi out at a social event, everyone wants to play with it!”

Connectivity: Wired | Connector Type: 3.5 millimeter

2. A Wireless Lavalier Microphone For Moving Subjects

Pros:

Noise-reducing

Includes foam covering and clip

Up to 4.5 hours of battery life

Cons:

Only compatible with iOS devices

If you plan on moving around in your TikTok but still want to record great sound, this wireless lavalier microphone is for you. Just plug the receiver into your Lightning port, clip the mic to your clothes, and it will capture your audio up to 50 feet away from the receiver while reducing background noise — but unfortunately, it’s not for Androids. One reviewer reported, “It works! Even with AirPods connected so it can be used as a substitute to the microphone built in the earphones.” There’s no software or Bluetooth, the mic pairs with the receiver instantly. A full charge takes about two hours and will last for up to 4.5 hours of use. However, you can also use the mic while it’s charging. Cables are included, along with a clip and foam covering.

A helpful review: “Really impressed with the sound quality and how easy it was to set up. I do a lot of videos on instagram, tiktok and youtube and looking forward to how this can enhance my content. In my testing, the mic performed in windy conditions and stays attached to my shirt easily. it also came with a convenient carrying case for all the parts. Overall i’m highly impressed for the cost.”

Connectivity: Wireless | Connector Type: Lightning receiver

3. This Wildly Popular USB Microphone

Pros:

Over 47,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating

Available in 7 colors

Compatible with Macs and PCs

Includes adjustable desktop stand

Cons:

Expensive

With over 47,000 reviews and a stellar 4.7-star overall rating, the Blue Yeti is a popular choice when it comes to microphones for its sound quality and ease of usage. Four pickup patterns capture sound on all sides, delivering clear audio for TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, podcasting, Zoom, music recording, ASMR videos, and more. On the microphone itself, you can control headphone volume, pattern selection, instant mute, and mic gain, plus the included desktop stand is adjustable, and you can pivot the mic as needed. It instantly connects to your computer with the included USB cord and is compatible with Macs and PCs, with no further setup. If you’d like to play around with enhanced effects, modulation, and HD audio samples, you can download the free Blue VOICE software.

A helpful review: “I’m extremely impressed with the quality of this mic. [...] The sound quality is crystal clear and the different settings are incredible. It’s great for podcasts, singing, interviews, streaming, asmr and much much more. [...] Also this is not cheaply made. The entire thing is made of metal except for a few knobs. The base is rubberized so it won’t fall off the table. It’s really heavy but it’s a quality piece.”

Connectivity: Wired | Connector Type: USB

4. A Budget-Friendly Lavalier Microphone

Pros:

Over 16,000 reviews and an overall 4.2-star rating

Noise-canceling

Includes clip, two mic muffs, carrying pouch, and 6.5-foot long cable

Under $20

Cons:

Needs an adapter to connect to a phone

Clip this lapel mic to your clothes or hold it in your hand, and it will start picking up sound from all sides. Just plug it into your device, and there’s no software or batteries required to start recording. It has a 6.5-foot cable and a 3.5-millimeter jack, so if you’re connecting it to your iPhone or Android, you will need a separate adapter. The clip is included, as well as two mic muffs to cut down on ambient noise. It’s also noise-canceling, so it’s great for interviews, vlogging, live streams, and other kinds of TikTok videos.

A helpful review: “I love this microphone. I use it for my YouTube and my TikTok videos. I helps to make my voice heard and not drained out or over powering. I also use it for my Lives on TikTok and all my followers can hear and understand every word. It’s a must have for people who do voice overs.”

Connectivity: Wired | Connector Type: 3.5 millimeter

5. A Mini Shotgun Microphone That’s Compact & Lightweight

Pros:

Over 18,000 reviews and an overall 4.6-star rating

Includes a furry windshield and shock mount

Slim, lightweight, and compact

Cons:

Will require extra equipment if recording on a phone

Weighing just 1.5 ounces, this mini shotgun microphone is ideal for picking up clear audio in its immediate direction while cutting down background noise. It’s lightweight and compact enough to attach to a camera, phone, or on top of a gimbal. However, if you’re shooting your TikTok on your iPhone or Android, you will need a separate adapter for the 3.5-millimeter connector and a patch cable for it to work. It includes a furry windshield to cut down on wind if you’re outside and a shock mount for connecting it to your device. And if you’re looking for something a little bigger, RØDE also makes a larger microphone with a boom pole and extension cable.

A helpful review: “This is my little “go everywhere” mic. It lives in my go bag next to a little tripod so I’m always ready to do a quick video. This microphone is 100% RODE, so a huge leap in quality from using your built in mic on your camera/phone and the shotgun style does a great job of picking up only what’s in front. Great little mic.”

Connectivity: Wired | Connector Type: 3.5 millimeter

6. A Lavalier Microphone With A Super Slim Profile

Pros:

Over 6,000 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating

Includes mic clip, foam pop shield, and carrying pouch

Slim and lightweight

Cons:

Cable is only 3 feet

Needs an adapter to connect to a phone

This slim, lightweight lapel microphone will get you crisp, clear audio for your TikTok. Just clip it to your clothes, and it will pick up your voice while shielding against radio frequency interference that can cause hums and clicks. One reviewer reported, “The sound quality is excellent [...] the external lapel mic takes out ambient room noise. Jumps the quality of the sound drastically.” The Kevlar-reinforced cable is durable and won’t kink, and it measures approximately 3 feet long — but reviewers recommend getting a 12-foot extension cable for extra length. While this microphone is designed for your phone, laptop, or tablet, it has a 3.5-millimeter connector that will require a separate adapter for an iPhone or Android.

A helpful review: “Everything is just as described. Works perfectly with my cellphone! I use this product to record videos on tiktok. This mic quality is just what i was looking for! Great product as always Rode.”

Connectivity: Wired | Connector Type: 3.5 millimeter

7. A Budget-Friendly USB Microphone For Your Computer

Pros:

Over 31,000 reviews and an overall 4.3-star rating

Compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux

Includes foldable tripod, shock mount, and pop filter

Under $40

Cons:

Not compatible with phones, tablets, or Xbox

This USB microphone connects right to your computer with no drivers or software required and comes with an attractive price tag. It has a cardioid pickup pattern that will capture sound 6 to 12 inches in front of the mic, however, it will also pick up any background noise. But if you’re recording in a quiet room by yourself, this is great for getting audio for your TikTok. One reviewer reported, “This one has very natural, stable sound quality. Low noise that is easily removed with Audacity.” There’s also a pop filter which smoothes out your audio, a foldable tripod for portability, and a 5-foot cord. You can even unscrew the shock mount and attach the microphone to a boom stand if you’d like to use it a different way.

A helpful review: “I did find the sounds quality of this mic to be quite good for a mic at this price point. Your voice will come in clear and you will be able to adjust a few settings in your program and eliminate all bg noise.”

Connectivity: Wired | Connector Type: USB

8. A Mini Microphone 2-Pack For Less Than $20

Pros:

Available in eight color combinations

Includes foam tops, microphone stands, and carrying pouch

Cons:

Needs an adapter to connect to a phone

For those who like a backup on hand, this mini microphone two-pack is a solid pick. Each mic measures 2.75 by 0.64 inches and weighs 0.65 ounces, and there are eight color combinations available. You can hold it in your hand or put it in the mini mic stands, which are included and can also be used as clips to attach the mic to your clothes. The mics are omnidirectional, meaning they can capture sound from all directions, and the 57-inch durable cord gives you enough slack. Just keep in mind that if you’re connecting it to your iPhone or Android, you will need a separate adapter.

A helpful review: “I LOVE these! You don't need to download an app. Just plug it in to your device and record. You won't be able to hear it until you unplug the mic and play it back. I use them for my Tik Tok videos.”

Connectivity: Wired | Connector Type: 3.5 millimeter

9. A USB Microphone That Connects Directly To Your iPhone

Pros:

Over 5,000 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating

Can tilt, flip, and rotate up to 90 degrees

Includes detachable foam windscreen and carrying case

Cons:

Only compatible with iOS devices

Expensive

The Shure MV88 is a pocket-sized microphone that connects directly to your iPhone (sorry, Androids). It can tilt, clip, and rotate up to 90 degrees, and pick up the sound wherever you point it. The mic is made of all metal, so it’s durable, and includes a removable foam windscreen to cut down on ambient noises, a hard shell carrying case, and a headphone monitor adaptor cable. Plus, it comes with a two-year warranty. And if you download the ShurePlus MOTIV Audio and ShurePlus MOTIV Video apps, you can customize your TikTok’s audio and video.

A helpful review: “I use this for making cooking videos and its perfect for picking up detail noises like chopping, slicing and grilling.”

Connectivity: Wired | Connector Type: Lightning

10. A Cult-Favorite Wireless Karaoke Microphone

Pros:

Over 74,000 reviews and an overall 4.4-star rating

Available in 13 colors

Includes echo sound reverberation

Cons:

Reviewers report that the vocal volume is a little low

Make your own karaoke TikTok videos with this popular wireless handheld microphone, which is available in 13 colors. Just pair it with your device via Bluetooth to play music from your phone’s library or an app. Or, connect it to your phone using the included 3.5-millimeter audio cable and use a recording app to capture your vocals. One reviewer raved: “It’s a vibe giver!” The batteries are rechargeable, and a two-hour charge will give you up to 10 hours of usage. On the mic, you can control the echo mode for an immersive sound, volume, and mode buttons. It also uses noise filtering technology to remove airflow and wind. And you can even use it as a wireless speaker or as an mp3 player by inserting a micro SD card (not included).

A helpful review: “You don't understand TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year old woman I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did when I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better.”

Connectivity: Wireless or Wired | Connector Type: Bluetooth, micro USB, and 3.5 millimeter

Also Nice: A TikTok Video-Making Kit With Multiple Cables

Pros:

Includes shotgun microphone, LED light, adjustable tripod, extension bracket, and hard shell carrying case

Rechargeable LED light includes three levels of brightness

Lightning, 3.5 millimeter, and micro USB cables included

Cons:

Expensive

If you’re looking for more than just a microphone, this video-making kit for your phone can raise your TikToks to the next level. It includes a shotgun microphone to capture crisp and clear audio without picking up background noise, an adjustable and collapsible tripod with a phone mount, and a rechargeable LED light with three brightness levels. Plus, there’s a hard-shell carrying case and cables with 3.5 millimeter, micro USB, and Lightning connectors, so it’s compatible with many devices. The whole kit is lightweight, portable, and easy to set up for shooting on the go or recording at home.

A helpful review: “Perfect for small video projects and easy to set up and use.”

Connectivity: Wired | Connector Type: Lightning, 3.5 millimeter, and micro USB