This nail-biting polish is easy to carry and apply whenever you have the urge to bite your nails. It comes in the form of a handy click pen that fits conveniently in your purse or pocket and can be brushed on quickly and repeatedly throughout the day. This polish — with over 2,600 reviews — has no sheen and is virtually invisible, which is great for people who don’t want the look of clear polish on their nails. It contains the key ingredient denatonium benzoate as well as lots of organic, anti-inflammatory botanical extracts like aloe leaf juice and ginger root to soothe nails. It’s free of parabens and formaldehyde, too.

Helpful Review: “This product did the trick, I have been a nail-biter most of my life [...] I couldn't stop until I found Nail Quail. I did try biting after applying it but the taste was so bitter, I can honestly say it worked. My nails look great again. Sometimes I still get the urge, so I keep one in my pocketbook, one by my bedside, and one near my TV chair. When the urge kicks in, I use my applicator and the urge passes.”