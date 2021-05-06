Anyone who bites their nails is not happy about the habit. It wrecks your manicure, first of all, and sometimes it leads to bleeding
cuticles or painful hangnails. But kicking the tendency to gnaw on your fingertips can be really tough — especially if you’re a lifelong finger-biter. Are your current attempts to suppress the urge not cutting it? If you’re looking for intel on how to stop nail biting, these TikTok hacks could help you kiss those painfully short nails goodbye.
If you eat at your fingers, you’re not the only one — about
20 to 30% of Americans regularly bite their nails, according to 2017 research published in the Journal of Dermatological Treatment. The habit is often a reaction to feeling stressed, restless, or bored. Besides reducing your fingertips to tender, unsightly nubs, too much of it can lead to nail damage, infection, and even dental problems from all the biting or from transferring harmful bacteria on your fingers into your mouth. Suffice it to say: It’s not a healthy habit.
Unsurprisingly,
TikTok is here to help. One scroll through the hashtag #nailbiting amasses 69 million views on the platform in part thanks to users’ tips and tricks to beat the impulse. So if you’re ready to finally put your nail-nibbling urges to rest, check out these 12 TikTok hacks for how to stop nail biting. 1 Wear Bitter Nail Polish
There’s a reason
this hack is so popular: You’ll find plenty of TikTok users that broke their nail-biting habit with the help of bitter polish (you can grab some on Amazon, BTW). Just apply the clear solution to your nailbeds — suddenly, chomping on your fingertips won’t seem so appealing. 2 Spray Perfume On Your Nails
Another option? If you don’t have bitter polish,
this TikTok user says spraying your nails with perfume will accomplish the same goal. The idea is you’ll smell the perfume before your fingers make it to your mouth, working as a reminder to stop your nail biting before it starts. 3 Tape Your Fingers
You could also just make your fingernails inaccessible, according to
this TikTok user. Simply wrap clear tape around the tips of your fingers to block any picking or biting. Though it may feel funny, your nails will thank you down the line. 4 Eat Some Candy
One sweet solution? According to
this TikTok user, biting the chocolate shell off of a candy bar could satisfy the same urge that chewing your nails does (and as an added bonus, it tastes a whole lot better). 5 Use A Habit-Breaking Bracelet 8 Carry A Nail File
Picking at your nails is all the more tempting when there’s a jagged edge to tug at. That’s why
this TikTok user recommends keeping a nail file on hand so that you can smooth out any bumps before you resort to pulling or biting. 9 Chew Gum
Sometimes the best way to prevent nail biting is to chew on something else, according to
this TikTok user. One easy alternative? Gum. Pick your favorite flavor and chow down whenever you feel the itch to eat at your nails so you can get that fix without doing damage to your fingers. 10 Take Progress Pics
If
growing out your nails is the ultimate goal, this TikTok user found success by taking pictures of her fingertips every day. Watching the progress can motivate you to go a little longer without biting down. 12 Wear Finger Caps
Sometimes a physical barrier is what it takes to prevent
Sometimes a physical barrier is what it takes to prevent nail biting. This TikTok recommends wearing rubber finger covers to literally block your nails until the urge dwindles enough that you feel comfortable resisting the habit on your own. They may not be your favorite fashion accessory, but they'll be worth it in the long run.