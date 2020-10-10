When you’re lounging outside — whether it’s a picnic, camping trip, concert, or beach day — a comfy blanket is essential. Not only are the best outdoor blankets portable and stylish, but some of them are water-resistant to withstand wet grass or rain, and others are made with insulating materials like down to keep you warm and cozy.

Your choice of outdoor blanket mainly depends on how and where you plan to use it. If you're primarily looking for a picnic or beach blanket, you can get away with something lightweight and thin for ultimate portability. You may also want to consider one with a water-resistant backing to help keep you dry on wet grass, and if you want extra protection from the elements — like unexpected downpours — choose a 100% waterproof blanket. On the other hand, if you want to wrap up in your blanket while you're camping or on your back patio, look for a blanket with an insulated interior or one that's made with soft fleece to keep you toasty and warm. And of course, keep an eye out for ease of care — many of these options are machine-washable, but some you'll have to wash by hand.

Besides functionality, style will also play a role in your choice. A checkered pattern will make for a timeless look, but if you're looking for summer beach vibes, opt for a fun blanket in watermelon or pineapple prints. Whatever your ideal al fresco day looks like, these are the best outdoor blankets on Amazon — and they're all big enough for several adults to sit on, and easy to roll up and carry when it's time to head indoors.

1. A Classic Checkered Blanket

For classic picnic vibes, you can’t go wrong with this gray and black checkered outdoor blanket. The blanket is roomy enough for several adults, and it features a three-layer design with soft fleece on top, spongy padding in the middle, and waterproof PEVA backing. And when outdoor time is over, the blanket is easy to roll up and carry using the included faux leather buckle straps and handle. It’s also available in two striped versions.

Size 59 x 69 inches

Machine-washable: No

An enthusiastic reviewer wrote: “I bought this for an outdoor concert and it was perfect! It’s easy to transport, lightweight and soft. It’s pretty large and there was more than enough room for my husband and I to lounge on it with all our belongings. I would say it could easily fit 4 people sitting. Highly recommend.”

2. An Affordable Blanket With Ground Stakes

This wallet-friendly outdoor blanket is made from lightweight ripstop material, so it’s water-repellant and super portable. Even better, the large blanket features corner loops and four stakes, so you can secure it to the ground to keep it from shifting or blowing away on breezy days. And if you're really dealing with wind, there are four corner pockets where you can stash weights or small items (rocks, quarters) to keep the blanket in place. Once folded, the thin blanket is easy to tote using the included drawstring pouch and carabiner. Choose from five patterns and colors, like bright green and blue and white stripes.

Size: 71 x 55 inches

Machine-washable: No

An enthusiastic reviewer wrote: “We used it at the beach, used the stakes and it was great. Shook off sand super easy and squishes back into the pouch easily. Highly recommended.”

3. A Waterproof Blanket With A Fleece Top

For extra protection against wet ground, opt for this 100% waterproof outdoor blanket with a double-coated backing to withstand the elements. Boasting high ratings, the lightweight blanket has a plush fleece top, so it's soft to lie on and will keep you warm if the weather is chilly, and it offers plenty of space for lounging. When you're ready to pack it in, it rolls up easily and can be placed in the compact, waterproof carrying bag. Color options include stormy gray, volcanic red, and royal blue.

Size: 79 x 58 inches

Machine-washable: Yes

An enthusiastic reviewer wrote: “I bought 3 of these blankets for picnics and attending games when it gets cold. We all love them. The fleece is soft and warm and if the grass is wet, no problem. Thinking I'll leave them in the trunk year round because they are just so handy.”

4. The Best Camping Blanket To Keep You Warm In Cool Weather

When you’re in chilly conditions, this down camping blanket can help keep you warm. It features a wind-blocking, water-repellent ripstop nylon shell and 650-fill power down insulation for warmth. And while it's quite big, the blanket folds into a stuff sack and weighs only 1.1 pounds, so it’s easy to carry while hiking. Plus, the blanket converts into a poncho — just use the snaps so you can wear it and stay cozy while sitting around the campfire. It’s available in six colors, including olive green, black, and orange.

Size: 80 x 54 inches (70 x 50 inches when puffed)

Machine-washable: Yes

An enthusiastic reviewer wrote: “I used this as a top quilt while hammock camping. It only got in the low 60's at night, but was very windy. The wind made it feel like it was 50 degrees F out, but this trapped in the heat and no wind passed through it. This blanket compresses down to almost nothing, and is so lightweight that there is almost no reason not to bring it.”

5. A Woven Blanket That’s So Versatile

If water-resistance isn’t a concern, consider this handwoven falsa blanket. The soft, thick blanket offers plenty of space for lounging and features white fringe at the hems. It comes in 11 colors and patterns patterns, in shades like sand, sunrise, and pink lemonade. Best of all, the blanket gets softer with every wash.

Size: 65 x 40 inches

Machine-washable: Yes

An enthusiastic reviewer wrote: “This blanket is warm, pretty big, totally perfect for any occasion or location (couch, car, beach, bed, you name it)!”

6. These Fun Patterned Blankets

Available in seven eye-catching patterns — including watermelon, pineapple, and floral — these water-resistant outdoor blankets add some fun style to your al fresco hangout. The blanket features a soft polyester surface, cotton interior, and water-resistant aluminum backing, so it's perfect if your picnic finds you on wet grass. Plus, it rolls up and comes with a convenient carrying strap, so you can hang it on your wrist and free up your hands for your picnic or beach gear.

Size: 71 x 59 inches

Machine-washable: Yes

An enthusiastic reviewer: “The quality is very good, lightweight, and durable. It is also easy to clean due to the smooth top and under layers--just shake or wipe it.”

7. A Stadium Blanket That Doubles As A Hoodie

Yes, you can lay this fleece blanket on the ground and use it as a picnic spot, but it also doubles as a poncho hoodie you can wear to keep warm and dry. It features soft fleece fabric on one side with a waterproof and windproof nylon backing, and there’s a drawstring and Velcro fasteners if you want to wear it as a poncho. This versatile blanket comes in five colors, including black, blue, and orange.

Size: 79 x 59 inches

Machine-washable: Yes

An enthusiastic reviewer wrote: “High quality nylon, solid value, soft fleece, waterproof and lightweight, super great to have out camping or hunting.”