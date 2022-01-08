Outdoor furniture is exposed to all kinds of weather from rain storms to blazing sun and heat. The best outdoor furniture covers can keep your favorite deck and patio furniture looking like new by providing protection from the sun, rain, and wind while also preventing the development of mold and mildew.

When shopping for a cover for your outdoor furniture, make sure the cover you're considering is made from durable materials that are water-resistant and UV stabilized or resistant to ultraviolet rays to prevent fading. It's also important to make sure that the cover you choose is breathable. Built-in mesh vents or panels allow air to circulate underneath the cover, which can help prevent mold and mildew from developing. If you live in an area that’s prone to heavy winds or storms, you'll want a cover that attaches securely — so look for ties, straps, or drawstrings to help them stay put on windy days. For extra durability, you should also look for sturdy covers that have taped or double-stitched seams, so they won't easily tear, even when used in harsh conditions or over longer periods of time.

If you're concerned about protecting your patio furniture at all times, or if you simply don't feel like taking protective covers on and off every time you want to sit outdoors, there are also cushion covers designed to protect your patio chair and sofa cushions even when they're in use These types of covers can usually be easily machine-washed when they're in need of cleaning, but since they aren't terribly heavy duty, you might want to put them away for the season before it snows.

Here's my roundup of the best outdoor furniture covers durable enough to protect your patio furnishings all year round!

1. The Overall Best Outdoor Couch Cover

This Duck Covers' sturdy cover is a top pick among reviewers, with a standout 4.7-star overall rating from more than 7,000 Amazon reviewers. Made from a highly durable polyurethane material that's waterproof and UV stabilized, it protects your furniture against rain, UV rays, snow, dirt, and dust. This cover is also wind-resistant, with click-close straps in each corner to securely hold it in place, plus a drawstring cord lock in the hem to adjust for a tighter fit. The seams are double-stitched to prevent tears and leaking. It also features a breathable wraparound panel, which acts as a vent to help circulate airflow, preventing mildew and mold buildup. The cover comes in nine different sizes to fit large and small outdoor couches alike.

Positive Amazon review:: "Toggle cord helps secure bottom from being lifted by the wind. I live in a VERY windy area, and the covers are remaining very secure even on the windiest days.. I bought the loveseat and two chair covers, and happy I did. Much better quality than any previous covers I've had."

Available Sizes: 54 x 37 x 35 inches (width x depth x height) — 104 x 40 x 35 inches (width x depth x height)

2. The Overall Best Patio Chair Cover

The Vailge patio chair covers are made of Oxford 600D fabric with a UV-stabilized and water-resistant coating to protect against rain, snow, and sun damage. This heavy-duty cover features an adjustable belted hem with click-close straps so you can get a secure fit that will stay put on even the windiest of days. Each large cover features a padded handle on the front that make them easy to remove. Mesh air vents help reduce condensation and prevent mildew. The seams aren't double-stitched, so if you frequently get a ton of rain, you may want to try another cover.

These covers are available in a few different colors, and you can choose between a one-, two-, or four-pack. They're available in three sizes (small, medium, and large) to fit chairs ranging from 37 inches by 30 inches by 30 inches (width by depth by height) to 35 inches by 38 inches by 31 inches (width by depth by height).

Positive Amazon review: "We like our new Vailge lounge deep seat outdoor chair covers. There's a handle on the back of the cover to lift it off and an air vent pocket to prevent mold from developing during high humidity periods. There's also a pull cord at the bottom to tighten if needed due to a hard rain or a long rainy period."

Available Sizes: 37 x 30 x 30 inches (width x depth x height) — 35 x 38 x 31 inches (width x depth x height)

3. A Set Of Outdoor Cushion Covers

If you want to protect the cushions on your favorite outdoor chairs or sofa, the CozyLounge patio chair cushion cover set is a great option, especially since you can leave the covers on while the furniture is in use. This set of four cushion covers is made from waterproof polyester fabric to prevent damage from outdoor elements and spills. The fabric has enough UV resistance to withstand 500 hours in direct sunlight without fading, and the covers feature double-stitched seams, so you don't have to worry about tearing.

These covers are available in five sizes and 10 colors including gray, yellow, and teal. They come in sets of two, three, and four.

Positive Amazon review: "I am blown away by the quality and fit. The fabric is even nicer than what was on the cushions, to begin with."

Available Sizes: 20 x 18 x 4 inches (width x depth x height) — 24 x 24 x 4 inches (width x depth x height)

4. A Heavy-Duty Patio Table Cover

This patio table cover is made from 600D polyester canvas with a waterproof backing and taped seams — so it's no surprise that the cover is guaranteed to keep water out. It features plastic clips and elastic drawstring cords for a secure fit that blocks out even heavy winds. Air vents on the side prevent mold, mildew, and air lofting. It comes in three square and three rectangular sizes, but should also work with oval patio tables. More than 9,000 shoppers have given this outdoor table cover an overall rating of 4.6 stars.

Positive Amazon review: "This product is made with very durable fabric that is water proof and winter proof. We just received 8 inches of snow and this table cover laughed it off. I went out to the patio and just used my hands to brush the snow off the table and it was dry underneath."

Available Sizes: 56 x 56 x 28 inches (width x depth x height) — 138 x 76 x 28 inches (width x depth x height)

5. A Large Cover For Furniture Sets

This HIRALIY outdoor furniture cover is big enough that you can use it to protect patio sets ranging from a dining table and chairs to a sectional and coffee table. This cover is made from 420D Oxford fabric with a water-resistant coating and PVC interior lining to ensure your furniture stays dry in wet weather, and it’s UV resistant as well. The hems are double stitched. It features an elastic drawstring with an adjustable toggle and four buckled straps for a secure fit no matter what you're covering. Choose from three rectangular sizes.

Positive Amazon review: “Loved that it covered a lot of my patio furniture and it’s thick and durable, plus it has the straps you can tighten so it doesn’t go flying off with the wind."