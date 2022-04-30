When warm weather rolls around, you’ll want one of the best patio coolers to keep your drinks icy cold during your next backyard hangout. Top picks will be large enough to hold all of your favorite beverages plus ice without taking up more space than you need. Cooler capacities are usually described in quarts (this list includes smaller coolers with 36-quart capacities and larger ones that hold up to 80 quarts), and most even list the number of cans or bottles they can hold, too. Top-rated patio coolers will also be insulated enough to keep food or drinks cold for as long as you need; the manufacturer may list how long you can expect, though Amazon reviews can also provide insight on this, too.

You’ll also want to think about the material you’d prefer for your cooler’s exterior, considering both aesthetics and practicality. Sleek and modern metal coolers tend to be the most durable overall — if you need to keep your cooler outside year round, this material is probably your best bet. Natural materials like wood or wicker may not hold up as well in the elements, though they’re both super stylish. (And if you like the woven look of wicker but can’t get past the durability issue, be on the hunt for picks made from a weather-resistant plastic that’s woven to mimic wicker.)

Patio coolers can also boast a wide variety of features, so consider which ones align most with your needs. If you are seeking extra storage, some coolers have baskets or shelves attached to stash extras like a corkscrew or towel, and some even have hidden storage compartments. Attached bottle openers with cap catchers are super convenient, as are built-in drains to easily get rid of water. The majority of patio coolers are connected to an elevated stand, which allows you and your guests to reach without bending over. Some even double as patio furniture, like a bar, table, or even a spot for gaming. Picks designed for patios don’t usually prioritize mobility in their design, but some patio coolers feature wheels that allow you to push them around when needed (and sometimes lock them in place when you don’t). Handles can make a cooler easier to move as well.

These seven patio coolers can keep drinks cold for a shockingly long amount of time — bring on the patio hangouts, parties, and barbecues!

1. A Metal Patio Cooler In A Range Of Bright Colors

Capacity: 80 quarts or 110 cans

Size: 36.5 x 18 x 33.5 inches (length x width x height)

Available in a range of fun, bright color options (like mint, orange, red, lime, and more), this patio cooler will surely bring the fun to your next backyard hangout! The 80-quart pick is made from powder-coated steel — so it’s ultra-durable, weighing about 34 pounds when empty — and it’s insulated enough to keep approximately 110 cans cold for up to 36 hours. The split double lid allows for easy access, and the bottle opener with a cap catcher means your party guests won’t ever have to fumble around looking for a way to open their drinks. When the party's over, you’ll love that you can remove any excess water at the bottom of the cooler using the built-in drain. The entire cooler is on a stand, and it features four wheels for mobility (two of them actually lock when you don’t want it to move) as well as two large, easy-to-grip handles.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “The quality is super high since it's all powder-coated steel and I bought a cover for it to keep it in ship shape offseason. [...] I love this thing and it makes the patio really pop.”

2. A Fan-Favorite Patio Cooler & Table Combination

Capacity: 36 quarts or 40 cans

Size: 19.5 x 19.5 x 33.2 inches (length x width x height)

With an incredible 4.7-star rating overall on Amazon after 18,000-plus reviews, this patio cooler is clearly a hit on the site — and it makes sense that people are loving it for their patio, because the cooler is super convenient. For one, this pick is multifunctional since it serves as a handy side table when closed (measuring around 22 inches tall), but transforms into a 33-inch-tall bar table and cooler combo when opened up. The insulated cooler component can hold around 40 cans, and keeps them cold for up to 12 hours. A drainage plug will allow you to easily empty any water sitting in the cooler as needed. Reviewers also love the fact that this pick is made from durable, weather-resistant plastic that’s woven to mimic wicker.

Choose from gray or brown color options. The weight capacity of this pick is 110 pounds. And while this cooler is not on wheels, it only weighs about 15 pounds when empty, so it should be fairly easy to move around should you need to. The brand also makes a large cooler and table combination, if you need something a bit bigger.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “We bought this for our outdoor patio because it can be used as a side table, a cooler, or both. It is normally a table beside out patio furniture to put drinks on. When we entertain, we put ice in the cooler portion to minimize trips into the house for more refreshments. With the ice in the cooler, you can still use the table in the lower position or lock it in the upright position to make a table to stand around and place your drinks on . I bought this after seeing it on a friend's patio and it is well worth the price for me! We love it.”

3. A Rustic Wooden Patio Cooler

Capacity: 45 quarts or 45 cans

Size: 27.6 x 31 x 14.75 inches (length x width x height)

The rustic vibes of this wooden patio cooler has Amazon reviewers totally infatuated with it. The cooler is smaller in size than some of the others on this list, which means that it’s perfect for smaller spaces or if you just want something a bit more compact. That said, it still is able to hold about 45 cans plus ice — and it can keep everything cold for up to an incredible 48 hours, thanks to its steel lining and foam insulation. Other features of this pick include a built-in bottle opener, a drainage spout, a prop-open lid, and side handles that make for easier transport. It weighs 32 pounds when empty.

This cooler is available in two other designs — a gray and teal one with a nautical theme, and one with an American flag. Also, if you need a larger cooler, you can opt for 57- or 87-quart versions; the 87-quart cooler even comes with built-in side shelves.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “A great combination of functionality and style. Many comments from friends on how nice it went with rest of patio.”

4. A Wicker Patio Cooler With Lots Of Storage

Capacity: 80 quarts, 100 cans, or 50 bottles

Size: 17 x 51.5 x 35.8 inches (length x width x height)

When it comes to storage capacity, it's almost impossible to beat this wicker patio cooler — it boasts a sizable bottom shelf for larger items, plus dual side shelves (which FYI can fold down and out of the way when not in use) that are perfect for drink-making or holding smaller accessories. In terms of functionality as a cooler, this pick is top notch. The 80-quart capacity can hold up to 100 cans or 50 bottles, and the refrigerator insulation is designed to keep drinks cold up to 48 hours or warm up to 8 hours. The convenient drain plug makes for easy water removal when the party is over.

This pick weighs about 38 pounds when empty, but it has four wheels on the bottom (two of which can lock) to allow you to transport this pick as needed.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Quality seems to be very good. Some of the rattan type items are so cheap looking. This one is sturdy, moves easily. Interior is holding up great!”

5. A Metal Patio Cooler With A Foosball Top

Capacity: 68 quarts or 80 cans

Size: 15.1 x 30.5 x 33 inches (length x width x height)

Fun and functional, this patio cooler is a must for an outdoor get together. The top of the cooler features a working foosball game for lots of competitive fun, and the bottom is the insulated cooler component that can keep about 80 cans cold for up to 30 hours (or warm for up to 8 hours). Made from bright red aluminum, this pick is sturdy and durable. Features like a bottle opener with cap catcher, double-sided lid, drain plug, and storage tray at the bottom will also all come in handy. If you need to transport this pick, the weight isn’t provided by the manufacturer, but it has handles and four wheels (two of which can lock) to make it easier to move around.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This was the talk of our home opening party. Filled it up with ice and beer/wine. The vintage look is great, everyone loved it, it didn’t leak and the hose to drain worked great when it was outdoors. The wheels are good quality and was easy to move indoors.”

6. A Taller Faux Wicker Patio Cooler

Capacity: 77 quarts or 72 cans

Size: 22 x 26 x 34 inches (length x width x height)

Unlike other picks on this list, this patio cooler boasts a taller vertical shape so it takes up less room on your patio. But just because it's a space-saving option doesn’t mean it won’t be able to store plenty of drinks. The cooler has a 77-quart capacity to hold about 72 cans. And Amazon reviewers confirm the insulated pick can keep beverages cold for a long time. “The cooler works great, we had a party on the 4th, it was blazing hot and sunny all weekend, and there was still ice in there over 24 hours later!” one customer wrote. Made from plastic that’s woven to mimic wicker, the weather-resistant cooler will be plenty durable to last the long haul. Other helpful features of this pick include a drainage tube to release excess water, a hinged lid, and four wheels (two of which lock). You’ll also love the storage options that this pick boasts — utilize the side wire baskets for small accessories, as well as the hidden storage below for larger items. This pick weighs 31 pounds when empty.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Added this product to our patio it has been great. Stores ice for up to three days, bottom hose drains perfectly, holds a variety of drinks, stores extras in the bottom and is a very attractive addition to our patio! Even my husband could assemble with a smile which automatically qualifies it for five stars!”

7. An Ultra-Portable Cooler On Wheels

Capacity: 80 quarts or 96 cans

Size: 14.9 x 30.3 x 26.7 inches (length x width x height)

If portability is a high priority of yours, this patio cooler features four wheels that are extra-large in size (10 inches in diameter, to be exact) for use in the yard and beyond. Plus, its long handle makes it very easy to maneuver around. The insulated cooler can keep about 96 cans cold for up to 48 hours or warm for up to 8 hours. Other features include a two-sided lid for easy access, a drain plug (with a detachable pipe) to remove excess water, and a built-in bottle opener with a cap catcher. This pick comes in just one color — black — and it’s made from heavy-duty aluminum, so it weighs about 48 pounds when empty.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Keeps drinks cold and refreshing! It’s the talk of the town- I always receive compliments on how “cool” it is. The big wheels allow you take the cooler anywhere literally”

8. A Cooler That Can Keep Drinks Cold For Up To A Week

Capacity: 52 quarts or 42 cans

Size: 16 x 29 x 30 (length x width x height)

If you want a cooler that works just about anywhere, including on the patio, you have to go YETI. YETI coolers are known for their ability to keep drinks cold for an exceptionally long period of time, and the Tundra 65 cooler from the brand is no different. With about three inches of polyurethane foam insulation, the cooler can keep about 42 cans ice cold for up to an entire week, fully justifying its higher price tag. And it’s safe to say Amazon reviewers agree it’s worth the price: They give this pick an impressive 4.8-star rating overall on the site, after 2,600-plus reviews, with tons of reviewers noting that this pick is also virtually indestructible, thanks to a sealed lid design and heavy-duty rubber latches. Other features of this pick include non-slip feet, a built-in drainage system, tie down slots, and useful handles.

Choose from a variety of color options. This pick weighs 29 pounds when empty.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “It's a [Yeti.] So its tough, keeps everything cold for a long time and it's perfect for our camping & boating, or just having out on the deck or in the back of the truck.”