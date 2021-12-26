Pendleton is known for its striking wool and cotton blankets, which can come with a hefty price tag. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, the best Pendleton blanket alternatives are made with attention to craftsmanship using a variety of materials like wool, wool blends, cotton, and synthetic fabrics. And in addition to beautiful solid colors, these blankets come in striped, checkered, and herringbone prints.

When shopping for a Pendleton-style blanket, you’ll want to first consider the material. Blankets made from 100% wool are durable, breathable, and temperature-regulating, so they can be comfortable in all seasons. However, they’re usually more expensive than wool blends or other fabrics, and they often need to be dry cleaned or carefully washed in cold water and air-dried. Wool-blend blankets with a high percentage of wool are a cheaper alternative, and many are machine-washable — though they’re often not as insulating as 100% wool blankets. Cotton blankets are lightweight, easy to clean, and breathable, but they won’t keep you as warm as wool. Finally, synthetic fabrics like polyester, nylon, and acrylic are very strong and budget-friendly, though they are not as breathable as cotton or wool.

In addition to being available in a variety of natural and synthetic materials, the best Pendleton blankets alternatives come in a range of price points, colors, and textures to match your home decor and needs. Find your favorite below.

1 A Wool-Blend Blanket At A Great Price Ever Ready First Aid Wool Blanket Amazon $28 See On Amazon This durable, olive green blanket is a fan-favorite, earning more than 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It has an 80% wool content, which gives it longevity and warmth. It’s also machine-washable in cold water, and can even be tumble dried on a low setting. One positive review: “What a fantastic blanket! It's huge and very warm. It saved my underprepared self when I went camping in 20° weather and didn't dress warm enough. This thing kept me very comfortable.” Available sizes: 90 inches x 66 inches

2 A 100% Wool Blanket With A Subtle Herringbone Pattern spencer & whitney Wool Blanket Amazon $96 See On Amazon This cozy blanket is made from 100% Australian wool that’s OEKO-TEX certified. It features a subtle herringbone pattern with delicate satin edging. Because it’s pure wool, the blanket is extremely warm and soft. Though you’ll have to dry clean the blanket, the durable wool is made to last for years to come. It’s available in three sizes and four neutral shades. One positive review: “It is very light weight, deceptively so since it's also very warm. It is extremely soft. The satin trim is a bonus since it soften[s] the edges.” Available sizes: 95 inches x 99 inches, 71 inches x 91 inches, 99 inches x 107 inches

3 This Machine-Washable 100% Cotton Blanket Threadmill 100% Pure Cotton Blanket Amazon $58 See On Amazon Lighter than wool options, this 100% cotton blanket looks elegant and will still keep you warm on cooler nights. It’s available in herringbone or waffle styles in a variety of colors, and you can choose from three sizes. The blanket is machine-washable and dryer-safe, and it’s a popular pick with more than 5,000 five-star reviews. One positive review: “I like this blanket for its softness and durability. Its woven texture is tight so will not snag easily.” Available sizes: twin/twin XL, queen/full, king/California king

4 An Affordable Acrylic Option In A Modern Print Arus Highlands Collection Tartan Plaid Design Throw Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a modern windowpane design, this stylish blanket has a fresh feel that will look just as great on the bed as it would draped over a couch. It’s made from soft, warm acrylic and can be washed and dried in the machine without damaging the fabric. The fringed blanket comes in a variety of prints and colors, including several plaid options. One positive review: “Great throw blanket - bought 4 for my outdoor living area and they’re high quality, thick, fold nicely, durable and very soft butter-like feel.” Available sizes: 60 x 80 inches

5 A Warm, Wool-Blend Blanket With Stripe Detailing Farm Blue Wool Blanket Amazon $48 See On Amazon Made from 70% wool and 30% synthetic fibers, this warm blanket is durable yet lightweight, and it has minimalistic stripe detailing along the edges. The striped version featured above is available in four color combinations, and the blanket also comes in charcoal gray. However, the long-lasting wool-blend blanket is dry-clean only. One positive review: “I got more than I expected in this wool blanket. It is compact and has weight to it. It is exceptionally warm and comfortable.” Available sizes: 80 inches x 62 inches

6 A Colorful Wool-Blend Blanket The Tartan Blanket Co. Recycled Wool Blanket Amazon $100 See On Amazon In addition to being beautiful, this plaid blanket is made with sustainability in mind. The blend contains 70% recycled wool and 30% mixed fibers that have been repurposed. There are over a dozen plaid styles to choose from, and the blanket is machine-washable in cold water or on the wool wash setting. One positive review: “I love it! It's warm and softer than I expected, and it keeps me warm and cozy on the cold winter nights. Washes easily and looks fantastic draped over my chair. Now, I want more in other plaid patterns.” Available sizes: 57 inches x 75 inches

