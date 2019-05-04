Whether you're cuddled up on the couch watching TV or tucked into bed going to sleep, having the right blanket makes all the difference when it comes to your coziness factor. Amazon is full of great options, but it can be hard to narrow them down. To help you out, I've researched tons of choices to find the best blankets on Amazon.

Of course, the best blanket for your home will largely depend on where and how you plan to use it. If you want something strictly for your bed, there are options below that come in twin, full, queen, and king sizes. Few things are cozier than a big fluffy duvet, but for bedding minimalists, there are thinner blankets made with soft materials like cotton and polyester.

If you are looking for a blanket that will mostly live on your couch, there are a range of styles to choose from, like a faux-fur throw with a luxurious sherpa lining or a puffy camping blanket that’s beautiful enough to reside in your living room. And there are also the more niche categories, like weighted blankets that can up your relaxation level and wearable blankets that you pretty much never need to take off.

Check out my list below of the best blankets on Amazon to find the right option for you.

1 This Popular Faux-Fur Blanket With Two Cozy Sides Chanasya Faux-Fur Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for something cozy to curl up with, this soft throw blanket is the perfect couch-side companion. Lightweight and free of excess bulk, it offers medium warmth, so it's not too hot or too cold. The silky faux fur blanket, which is made from smooth microfiber polyester, is machine-washable and doesn't shed fuzz all over the place, according to reviewers. It boasts more than 4,000 fans on Amazon and comes in 21 colors to go with any room. Editor’s take: “This blanket is one of the coziest additions I’ve made to my couch. Both sides are incredibly soft and comfy, yet it has an elegant look that makes me feel much fancier than I actually am.” —Danielle Kraese Available sizes: 50 by 65 inches, 60 by 70 inches, Twin, Queen/Full, King

2 A Weighted Blanket That’s Editor-Approved ZonLi Weighted Blanket Amazon $74 See On Amazon What's great about it: Whether you have anxiety, insomnia, or simply prefer the cozy, calming effect of a high-quality weighted blanket, this one is an excellent option. It's made from breathable cotton, so you won't get hot underneath the extra weight, and it's soft to the touch, too. The filling is constructed with hypoallergenic polyester padding that's mixed with odorless glass beads. With nearly 20,000 perfect ratings, it's specifically designed for adults and offered in a range of weights, from 5 to 30 pounds. The brand recommends choosing the option that's roughly 7 to 13% of your own weight. Editor’s take: “I've had my ZonLi weighted blanket for years and I love it. It's made with fine glass beads that don't make any noise when I move the blanket around, and its exterior is 100% cotton that's soft and super comfortable.” —Amy Biggart Available sizes: 41 by 60 inches (7 pounds) — 80 by 87 inches (25 pounds)

3 A Lightweight Cotton Blanket That’s Perfect For Hot Summer Nights Utopia Bedding Cotton Blanket Amazon $29 See On Amazon What’s great about it: This ultra-lightweight cotton blanket — which has almost 20,000 positive ratings on Amazon — makes a fantastic choice for hot summer nights. It’s extremely lightweight and breathable so you won’t overheat. Not only that, but it’s comfy, too. Best of all, the knit blanket is available in nine versatile colors so it could work with virtually any room of your home. One reviewer wrote: “I love this blanket. It is of very good quality, the size perfect. It is not ‘flimsy’ at all. I live in Arizona and need a lightweight blanket in the summer. I washed and dried it before using and it had very little shrinkage if any at all.’ Available sizes: Throw, Twin, Queen, King

4 This Splurge-Worthy Weighted Blanket That’s Made For Hot Sleepers Nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket Amazon $225 See On Amazon What’s great about it: If you’re a fan of weighted blankets and you feel like splurging a little, this full-knit handwoven blanket is an excellent option. Offered in nine colors, the soft, ultra-comfortable Nuzzie is designed with hot sleepers in mind. It showcases a loose, breathable fabric that allows air to circulate through its chunky knit weave. The blanket comes in four different size and weight combos, ranging from 8 to 25 pounds, and it’s made with 100% polyester. Editor’s take: “This is one of my favorite weighted blankets. The chunky, open-knit design makes it cozy, but still allows airflow, so I can sleep underneath it even in the summer. It’s great for snuggling under on the couch while watching a movie, and it really helps me fall asleep faster when I use it on my bed.” —Carina Finn Available sizes: 40 by 56 inches (8 pounds) — 80 by 87 inches (25 pounds)

5 A Down-Alternative Comforter That’s Soft & Fluffy Royal Hotel Down-Alternative Comforter Amazon $55 See On Amazon What's great about it: With thousands of reviews and a 4.7-star rating overall, this down-alternative comforter is well-loved on Amazon thanks to it’s design, which is soft and cozy without being overly bulky. It has all of the benefits of real goose down — it’s warm, lightweight, and plush — without the hefty price tag. This is due to its fluffy microfiber filling that mimics the consistency of real down. The warm comforter also features box stitching to keep the filling from shifting or bunching up, as well as corner loops to secure it inside a duvet cover. It's hypoallergenic and machine-washable (just note that it may take two dryer cycles to get it completely dry). One reviewer wrote: “Soft, fluffy, and warm without being too heavy. It's like lying in clouds. We were inspired to upgrade our bedding after a recent visit to a hotel with a similar duvet/comforter and we made a great choice with this one [...] Couldn't be happier!” Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, Queen-Oversized, King-Oversized, California King

6 This Extremely Cozy Sherpa Throw That Comes In 34 Colors & Patterns Amazon Basics Ultra-Soft Micromink Sherpa Blanket Amazon $37 See On Amazon What’s great about it: If you're seeking an exceptionally comfortable blanket that screams soft and cozy, look no further than this micro-mink sherpa blanket. The plush option, which is offered in a wide range of sizes and designs, is made from 100% polyester sherpa and micro-mink. The wrinkle-resistant fabric is good at warding off lint and pet hair — and, as a bonus, it’s reversible. Even more impressive is that it comes in 34 colors. One reviewer wrote: “This is a great blanket - I’m considering getting the throw also. I read so many reviews on other blankets complaining of shedding and pulling so as soon as I received it, it went into the wash on cool, and into the dryer on no heat. No shedding, no pilling just soft, soft, and pretty.” Available sizes: Throw, Twin, Full/Queen, King

7 A Luxurious Goose-Down Comforter With 600 Fill Power Three Geese Lightweight Down Blanket Amazon $100 See On Amazon What’s great about it: For folks who love the unique comfort of a down blanket, this lightweight comforter is just the ticket. Constructed with 600-fill-power goose down, the soft and luxurious option is a great way to pamper yourself (while also staying really warm). It has high-quality baffling to prevent the down from bunching up, and it’s super breathable, too. One reviewer wrote: “We bought another one! I want 2 more so our bed can be a huge pile of fluffy comfort! These comforters are amazing.” Available sizes: Lightweight King, Year-Round Queen, Year-Round King

8 This Electric Blanket With 25 Different Heat Settings Sunbeam Heated Blanket Amazon $110 See On Amazon What’s great about it: Cold winter nights call for extra warmth and this heated velvet blanket delivers. Boasting 25 different heat settings, the cozy electric blanket lets you fully customize your temperature. What’s more, the material is super soft and feels amazing against your skin. One reviewer wrote: “I received this at the beginning of the year and I LOVE IT! I am even going back to my bed for short naps, because I can get under this blanket and keep warm. It heats quickly, and the control is hanging near my head, so I can easily change the settings if I awake and feel too warm.” Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

9 A Colorful Camping Blanket That Feels Like A Big Puffy Coat Rumpl The Original Puffy Printed Outdoor Camping Blanket Amazon $99 See On Amazon What’s great about it: This warm and comfortable Rumpl option feels like a cozy puffy jacket in blanket form. Made for outdoor uses like camping, picnics, and beach days, it’s extremely durable yet it works great indoors too. The machine-washable blanket, which features synthetic insulation wrapped in a silky ripstop shell, is breathable and ultra-packable. Not only that, but it comes in a dozen pretty colors and patterns. One reviewer wrote: “Cozy for a very cold winter day. Works as well on the couch as in a tent.” Available sizes: One size (75 x 52 inches)

10 This Fleece Travel Blanket That’s Easy To Take On The Go Travelrest Premier Class Travel Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon What's great about it: This multi-use travel blanket is a wonderful choice if you're on the go a lot. It's super compact (you can stuff it into its own pocket) and it weighs just 20 ounces. Best of all, the built-in strap makes it easy to attach to your luggage. The poncho-style blanket can also be stuffed into the included sack and used as a neck or lumbar pillow. Made with soft fleece, it's a great travel option that reviewers love. One reviewer wrote: “I am in love with this travel blanket. The design is unique and the overhead feature makes it stay on perfectly. I watched the video to learn how to fold it back up and it was very helpful. I highly recommend watching it. It folds nicely into [the] pouch and I can pop it into my carry on. I have had other travel blankets and this is the best by far. Highly recommend!” Available sizes: One size