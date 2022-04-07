When warm weather rolls around, having a go-to way to cool off quickly is essential. The best personal fans will be easy to use where you need them, whether that’s in specific spaces in your home, at work, or on the go. Most are also compact in size, as you’ll likely want to focus the air just on yourself or a small area. As you choose a fan, think about how you’ll use it in your everyday life. It should be powered in the way that’s convenient to you, and it should have the design features and performance settings that you’ll need.

Personal fans come in a variety of styles, so before you purchase, think about where you’ll likely be using one. If you regularly find yourself in need of a little air when at your desk, in a kitchen, or any other corner of your home that tends to get warm, a small stationary fan that plugs into an outlet will be a good fit. But if you’re most in need of some airflow when you’re out and about or at a moment’s notice, consider a portable fan that can travel with you, such as a handheld fan or neck fan. Most portable fans are battery-powered, so consider if you’d prefer a rechargeable fan or one that uses traditional batteries.

The fans on this list also offer a wide range of settings and features which will affect how much you can customize the fan’s performance. Most offer multiple speed settings to choose from, and if you’d like to further customize the air flow, choose one that can be tilted or angled in the direction you need. Most also come in a variety of colors, which is a bonus since the fan will likely either have a permanent spot in your home or, in some cases, be worn by you.

Below you’ll find some of the best personal fans to help you stay cool with ease.

1. A Plug-In Desk Fan With 26,000+ Ratings

For anyone in search of a desk fan or one to place bedside to help you stay cool as you sleep, this basic plug-in fan will do the job with ease. It has three speed settings and can be tilted 90 degrees within its stand so you can aim the moving air at just the right angle. Reviewers have noted that the fan is both powerful and quiet — an ideal combination — and it has garnered more than 26,000 ratings on Amazon so far. The fan features a cord that’s roughly 6 feet long, comes in one color (black), and it is available in a version with a blade diameter of 7 inches and another with a blade diameter of 11 inches.

Available sizes: 10.6 x 6.1 x 10.9 inches, 15 x 8.3 x 14.9 inches

One reviewer wrote: “Works great. Air flow adjustability is good. I use it at my desk, on the floor pointing up on low setting. Just enough air movement to keep the corner of the room cool without having to set the AC on frigid!”

2. This Rechargeable Handheld Fan

A rechargeable handheld fan is a great pick for anyone who needs to stay cool on the go. Whether you live in a super warm area, are prone to hot flashes, or plan to spend the day at a theme park, you can pop this fan in your bag for instant breeze. It offers two speed settings, and it has a battery that can last up to 3.5 hours and is rechargeable in 3.2 hours via an included USB cord. The fan comes in four colors, including a cute blue hue. While it doesn’t stand up on its own, it does come with a lanyard if you’d prefer to carry it around your neck.

Available size: 3.1 x 1.2 x 6.7 inches

One reviewer wrote: “Probably the best purchase I’ve ever made. Super lightweight and easy to charge. Has really good power too, gives off a good breeze!”

3. A Fan-Favorite Option With Light & Flexible Legs

Available in three colors, this compact fan with a light is marketed as a stroller fan, but it can be put to good use just about anywhere. And it’s a popular option on Amazon with more than 26,000 ratings and counting. The three flexible legs can be used as a tripod to stand the fan up independently, or they can wrap around handles, furniture legs, or anything else you can wrangle them around. It has three speed settings, and it can be tilted and rotated a full 360 degrees. The light also offers three brightness settings and reviewers have reported using it for everything from reading to camping.

The fan is powered by a rechargeable battery that can run for 2.5 to 10 hours depending on what settings you’re using. To recharge, just plug it in with the included USB cord. The manufacturer doesn’t list the exact dimensions of the fan, but many shoppers have confirmed that it’s small. And as a point of reference, one reviewer estimated that “diameter of the entire fan is about 5-6 inches.”

Available size: Unspecified

One reviewer wrote: “This little fan has been the most amazingly useful thing I’ve bought in a long time. I tend to be hot-natured, and live in a hot/humid climate, so a fan I can carry with me everywhere is extremely useful. It lasts for a full eight-hour work day without needing to recharge. (On the lowest setting; no light.) I love how I can stand it up on a table, or have it cling to whatever pole or other structure is convenient. Several relatives have stated they want to steal it from me, they loved it so much.”

4. This Bladeless Neck Fan

A neck fan can be a great option for anyone who’s looking for a hands-free, wearable option. This one is bladeless, eliminating the threat of your hair getting caught in it. (Phew!) Styled almost like a pair of headphones and available in five colors, the fan had vents all around its perimeter for a breeze from a range of angles on three speed settings. While many reviewers have attested it’s great for travel, others have noted that it’s a fantastic option for staying cool at work, too. The fan is powered by a rechargeable battery, which lasts for 4 to 16 hours, and can be recharged via its included USB cord.

Available sizes: 7.8 x 2.4 x 7.8 inches

One reviewer wrote: “Love this fan. [...] I’ve purchased other handheld fans, but they were always inconvenient to carry. This is easily wearable and not too bulky or loud. Because it has vents all the way around, it does an amazing job of keeping me cool. I bought a second one to keep at the office. Well worth the money!”

5. This Hands-Free Fan On A Lanyard

This personal fan on an adjustable lanyard has a vent on its top side, so even when it’s hanging from your neck, air will be directed towards your face. Its front vents also allow you to use it as a handheld fan when you wish, making it conveniently versatile. As far as settings go, the fan is fairly basic with just one single speed. It is available in seven colors, and although the manufacturer doesn’t specify whether it’s designed to stand up on its own, one reviewer noted, “I don’t use it as a necklace, rather I put it on a shelf that is the perfect height for my face while sitting at my desk.” (But it’s worth noting that the depth is quite narrow, so it might run the risk of easily tipping over if jostled.) The fan is battery-operated by two AA batteries, which the manufacturer estimates will power it for 12 hours. Batteries are not included, so make sure to snag some separately.

Available size: 3.5 x 4.8 inches (depth unspecified)

One reviewer wrote: “I am currently pregnant in the middle of the summer, and not only do I lay in bed with this pointed at my face, I also wear it while I work in an office setting, This has been fantastic as it leaves my hands free and is not nearly as noisy as my room fan!”

6. A Handheld Fan With A Sturdy Stand

For a best of both worlds approach, consider this handheld fan that comes with a stand, which allows you to easily convert it to a sturdy stationary desk fan. It’s rechargeable, and its battery runs for between 3 and 10 hours on a single charge, depending on which of its three speed settings you use — and if you want it to run longer, you can just plug it in via its included USB cord and keep it running. It’s designed to fully charge in just 2.5 hours, and it’s available in four colors. The fan head doesn’t tilt or oscillate, but its compact size should make it easy to reposition as needed.

Available size: 4.3 x 2.8 x 8.8 inches

One reviewer wrote: I charged the fan and it has been going for 3 days already. I bought it for work because it gets hot. I love how powerful it is. The 3 speeds are amazing. And the best part is that you can take it off the stand and use it hand held if you want. I totally recommend it.”

7. A Sleek & Compact Oscillating Fan

Available in dark gray or this cool vintage white, Vornado’s Flippi V10 fan can fit right in with a range of decor styles, and it’s perfect for anyone who prefers their stationary fan to have oscillation functionality. While it isn’t the most compact option on this list, reviewers have noted that it fits everywhere from their desks to their nightstands. It has three speed settings, a switch to turn oscillation on and off, and can be tilted so you find your perfect angle for air flow. The plug-in fan has a cord that measures 6 feet long for easy outlet reach.

One reviewer wrote: “This is the third fan like this that I’ve ordered. It is amazing how much air it pushes out for such a little fan. It’s nice and quiet and the oscillation and tilt make it perfect for any small space.”