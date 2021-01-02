To cool down your space easily, the best portable air conditioners without a hose are technically not air conditioners at all, since the hoses are necessary for getting rid of the heat and humidity pulled by an air conditioner. However, vent-free coolers — also known as swamp coolers and evaporative coolers — are an easy way to bring down the temps. But since these units use a fan along with water or ice to operate, they tend to work best in low humidity, so they're best suited to those who live in drier climates.

When shopping for a cooler, be sure to note its tank size and how much water your cooler can hold. Having a larger tank will help it operate effectively for an extended period but will also take up a lot more space and be heavier to move. You'll also want to investigate how many square feet your cooler can handle, and if it's best suited for spot cooling, small rooms, larger areas, or outside. Features for added convenience include remote controls and timers. When it comes to outdoor models, some even hook up the a garden hose so you never have to worry about the tank going empty. So consider which ones make the biggest difference for you.

These evaporative coolers will help keep you and home cool and comfortable from the heat while also keeping energy bills low whether you're looking to cool the area around your desk or a whole home.

1 The Best Personal Portable Cooler Honeywell Fan & Humidifier With Detachable Tank Amazon $192 See On Amazon Perfect for small rooms or spot use, this air cooler reduces temperature through water evaporation and works for spaces up to 150 square feet. It has a 2.6-gallon water tank that detaches for simple cleaning and refilling and also comes equipped with an easy-to-read display and remote. Wheels make transporting the unit super convenient, while the low water-alarm offers user-friendly flexibility every time you switch it on. The manufacturer notes that it works best for spaces with less than 50% humidity. According to fans: "I happily used this unit for the summer months this year and it performed above my expectations. Even with some pretty humid nights (>80%), I still felt like I benefited from the evaporative cooling."

2 The Best Evaporative Cooler For Smaller Rooms Honeywell CL201AEW Indoor Evaporative Air Cooler Amazon $235 See On Amazon Cool your bedroom, bathroom, or other small living spaces in minutes using this powerful evaporative air fan and humidifier from a tried-and-true brand. It is equipped with four adjustable fan speeds and can cool a room up to 280 square feet. With an ice tray and a 5.3-gallon water tank that's easy to detach for simple cleaning and refilling, this wheeled device additionally comes with a remote control, energy-saving timer, and low-water alarm. It doesn't have a lot of reviews yet, but the Honeywell brand is well-regarded in the category. According to fans: "Cools off the room."

3 The Best Unit For Large Rooms COSTWAY Evaporative Cooler Amazon $140 See On Amazon With three fan speeds and wind modes that are meant to simulate "natural" and for "sleeping," this powerful air cooler unit can cover approximately 700 square feet, according to reviewers. With a 2.1-gallon tank, it's relatively lightweight (though you might have to refill it more often). It comes with a remote control and lets you use ice cubes. According to fans: "I got this for my bedroom and I’m so happy with it. We have really hot summers where I live and I usually sleep in the living room by the swamp cooler. But with this I’m able to sleep comfortably in my room and it even gets a little cold. The best purchase ever and worth every penny!"