Comfort is key as you work, and the best desk fans offer just that — especially if you don't want to splurge on an air conditioner. Desk fans are compact, easy to move around, and vary in size to cool all kinds of workspaces.

In fact, when it comes to finding the ideal fan for your space, you'll want to keep a few things — including size — in mind: noise level, speed, and any additional specs you want, like oscillation. If you're looking for the least obtrusive option, quiet desk fans are great because they won't distract you. For cooling a larger area, however, you might want to consider one of the best oscillating fans, as they shift the airflow direction, ensuring the air never feels stagnant. Regardless of the specifics you seek, there's a perfect table fan option for you on the market.

After sifting through customer reviews, product details, and countless online resources for information, I've gathered this list of the five best desk fans. Here, shop them all, from my pick for the overall best to one that screams chic. After you've picked your favorite, upgrade your space even more with the best footrests for under a desk.

1 The Overall Best Desk Fan Considering Price & Functionality Amazon Vornado Flippi V8 $27 Amazon Buy Now Why it's great: The Vornado Flippi V8 is the smaller version of this top rated whole-room cooler, which reviewers say is excellent for cooling larger spaces. With two speeds and a pivoting, oscillating head, the 4-pound fan is compact, powerful, and made for desks. Plus, when it's not in use, its head can be tilted down for an unobtrusive, stylish storage option. What fans say: "I use this on my desk at work on the low setting (without the oscillator) to provide a nice flow of air. It's a good size and reasonably quiet for this purpose."

2 A Highly-Rated Runner-Up With Even More Power Amazon Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan $13 Amazon Buy Now Why it's great: Boasting a quiet and energy-saving airflow, this under-3-pounds option from Honeywell is a close runner-up. The brand's HT-900 TurboForce is slightly more powerful (a positive or negative, depending on your preference). It doesn't oscillate, but with over 15,800 reviews on Amazon, it's still highly rated and comes in either white or black. What fans say: "This fan works great! I bought the smallest size and it is perfect on my desk at work ... So far I’ve only had to use it on the lowest setting and it provides plenty of cool air."

3 An Oscillating Tower Fan That Isn't Too Big For A Desk Amazon Seville Classics UltraSlimline Oscillating Personal Tower Fan $26 Amazon Buy Now Why it's great: This 17-inch Seville tower fan is taller than others on this list and perfect for generating major airflow. It has three speeds — high, medium, and low — and oscillates at 80 degrees for powerful air movement. What's more, it has sleep timer and one-push LED light settings. Weighing just 4.5 pounds, it's a convenient-yet-functional option available in two colors: black and white. What fans say: "What luxury! We purchased these for the office. I can sit at my desk and control with the remote. Powerful or gentle, stationary or oscillating. Not crazy loud. Definitely a great purchase."

4 A Quality Option That Comes With A Remote Amazon Bionaire Remote Control 3-Speed Power Fan $53 Amazon Buy Now Why it's great: With a remote control and a reasonable price tag, this three-speed fan from Bionaire is great for larger spaces. It has the power of a whole-room circulator but is compactly designed to fit on a desk. Like others on this list, it has three speed settings, an LED control panel, and a customizable sleep timer. The 6.6-pound fan comes in a black-silver design and has other useful specs like a retractable cord and an easy-carry handle. What fans say: It's quiet, but users say it's not as quiet as some of its counterparts and might work better under your desk. "Love this fan ... perfect for under my desk at work, and the remote allows me to change selections or turn off and on without crawling under desk. It's exactly was I was looking for and so reasonably priced."