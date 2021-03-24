Portable bidets are not only great for travel, but also offer a way to test out a bidet before committing to a home bathroom setup. The best portable bidets have an angled spout and a compact design that’s easy to store.

Portable bidets with angled spouts are easy to aim, and some spouts are even adjustable for extra precision. You can choose from either electric or manual styles, both of which have their advantages. Electric bidets provide a steady stream of water, and can be easier to use for people with mobility issues. Manual bidets tend to be cheaper, and are often simpler to travel with since they don't require batteries or an outlet.

If you plan to frequently use your portable bidet on the go, look for one that comes with a convenient travel bag for easy packing. Some bidets can also be taken apart, either by screwing the top on upside down or removing the water cup, which makes storing and packing them even simpler.

Unlike home bidets, travel bidets will always need to be refilled fairly often, as they are meant for short-term use. There's no one-size-fits-all answer to how often you'll need to refill your portable bidet, but keep in mind the capacity will also determine the size of the bidet itself. A bidet with a lower capacity may be easier to stash in your bag or suitcase but will need to be refilled more often.

Whether you want to build on your bathroom supplies or flesh out your travel pack, here are the three best portable bidets.

1. The Best Manual Bidet

Capacity: 400 ml.

This simple squeeze-bottle bidet is easy to use and easy to travel with. The angled nozzle top can be flipped and stored inside the textured bottle for compact storage, and the whole bottle can then be tucked inside the included travel bag. This bidet features a metal airlock that helps to provide a consistent spray, and the bottle holds 400 milliliters of water, so you won't need to constantly refill. It’s a popular choice on Amazon too, with an overall rating of 4.4 stars and over 3,000 reviews.

One fan raved: “Excellent product! Love this. Wish I knew about it years ago [...] There is a quick learning curve, and until you figure out the best way to use it for your bodily preferences, you will spill some water. However after about three tries, I figured out the best way for me, and it works great. As always with these type of devices, never use hot water! Warm or cold water will suffice, and lastly have a piece of paper towel, or toilet tissue readily available to give yourself a quick dry. All in all very happy with this purchase.”

2. The Best Electric Bidet

Capacity: 140 ml.

This electric-powered bidet not only provides a steadier stream, but also has both low and high speed settings. The nozzle can be adjusted 180 degrees, and the cup can be screwed on over the handle, making it more compact for storage and travel. This bidet requires two AA batteries (which are not included), and it has an IPX6 waterproof rating, meaning it can be washed with water. The reservoir holds up to 140 milliliters of water, so it will need to be refilled more frequently than some manual options. The upside of the lower capacity, though, is that this portable bidet is smaller and more discreet.

One fan raved: “I'd been considering exploring the use of a bidet for a while, but hadn't quite made the switch. Then came the great toilet paper shortage of 2020! Between the difficulty of getting TP due to the shelter in place and the proliferation of ads for various portable/travel bidet units, this was the perfect opportunity to check it out. I love it!!! It's simple to use, and once used to it, there is nothing like the feeling of cleanliness that a bidet affords. While I don't travel much these days, it is within reach in my bathroom. This unit is affordable, easy to use and works wonderfully. I do still use TP to pat dry following it's use, but the financial savings is definitely worth it. I cannot imagine being without it.”

3. The Best Value

Capacity: 450 ml.

With this two-pack of manual bidets, you can leave one in your suitcase and one in your bathroom cabinet. The angled nozzles have seven holes each, which provide good water pressure and a wider cleaning range. Both of these bidets have tops that can be turned upside down and screwed into the bottle to be easily packed up in the included travel bags. Each one can hold up to 450 milliliters, so you won't need to refill these as often as with some smaller options.

One fan raved: “For those in the USA who don't have a "real" bidet, this Portable Bidet is wonderful. It does the job and is a great price. The angle of the spout is perfect for cleansing both areas [...] I have one at home and one in my suitcase to use for travel. Easy to clean, easy to fill and use. Good size, too. I have trouble with severe carpal tunnel so it helps that this bottle is easy to squeeze and has the little nubs around the bottle to make holding it easier. I very highly recommend this portable bidet.”

Also Great: The Budget-Friendly Home Bidet With Over 22,000 Fans On Amazon

If you're only looking for a portable bidet because they’re less expensive and easy to use, you may want to consider this budget-friendly home bidet, which is simple to install and remove. It can be attached to any standard two-piece toilet, and it comes with all parts needed for installation. This bidet also has a self-cleaning nozzle and four power settings, which can be adjusted with the two-knob control panel. It has over 22,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, making it a true fan favorite.

One fan raved: “All I can say is wow! This is a game changer. I'm a big burly guy, and was very hesitant. But once I used it I don't know if I can go back. It gets you clean, CLEAN! it's going to reduce my toilet paper usage by a ton [...] I strongly suggest this to anyone who wants to try it. It's a great value.”