Not everyone enjoys the click-clack sound of a keyboard. Luckily, the best quiet keyboards can tackle typing or gaming without getting on your nerves. Quiet keyboards come in three main varieties — membrane-style, chiclet-style, and mechanical. All three can be quiet, but choosing between them requires an understanding of how you’d like your keyboard to feel and how hard you'd like to press the keys. The right keyboard for you will also be designed to fit your typing needs, whether you’re looking for a general-purpose keyboard, one that’s optimized for gaming, or one with an ergonomic design that’s comfortable to use for long periods of time.

If you prefer soft, rubber keys that don’t require a lot of pressure, a membrane-style keyboard could be for you. This common style contains a layer of rubber beneath the key caps, which are often slightly raised or domed and are usually pretty quiet. If you like really streamlined builds, you might prefer a chiclet-style keyboard (common on most laptops). The keys on a chiclet keyboard have an extremely low profile, so you won’t need to press them down very far. Some find them uncomfortable because there’s very little give to them, but they are typically fairly quiet. On the other end of the spectrum, mechanical keyboards have taller keys that require more pressure and feel springy with each tap. Normally, this causes pronounced clicking sounds, but if you like the bouncy feel of a mechanical keyboard, models with sound-dampening mechanical switches keep the noise to a minimum. That said, even quiet mechanical keyboards will likely be louder than other kinds.

Keyboards come in wired or wireless varieties, which means you’ll want to think about whether you’d prefer a keyboard that plugs into your computer or one that connects wirelessly (either via Bluetooth or through a wireless receiver that plugs into a USB port). You’ll also want to think about whether you’re interested in extras such as lighting effects, shortcut buttons, or the ability to program your keyboard and pair it with numerous devices that you can switch between with the tap of a button. A dedicated number pad can also be convenient, but just note that models with this feature tend to be larger and less compact than keyboards without them. Some keyboards come with an included mouse, if you need one.

Whatever your preferences, these keyboards won’t disturb the peace by making a racket.

1. A Fan-Favorite Membrane Keyboard That’s Virtually Silent

If you're looking for a whisper-quiet membrane keyboard, this wireless keyboard and mouse combo is a fan favorite on Amazon with more than 35,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating. This is an updated version of another top-selling, quiet wireless mouse/keyboard combo, the Logitech MK270, which is also available via the same product page on Amazon. Logitech claims that this keyboard produces 90% less noise than the MK270, thanks to its new SilentTouch technology, and Amazon reviewers largely seem to agree that it's astonishingly quiet. Some even suggest that the keyboard is "essentially silent."

Available in both black and off-white, this keyboard features spill-proof keys, which include a number keypad and eight different shortcut buttons for quick access to your email, calculator, or volume controls. If you like a tidy desk, this combo helps curb the clutter with its wire-free design. Just plug the small USB receiver into an available USB port in your computer and enjoy instant connectivity for both keyboard and mouse within a convenient almost-33-foot (or 10-meter) wireless range. You also won't have to fuss with recharging either device, as they both run on batteries that should last for up to 36 months for the keyboard and 18 months for the mouse. This keyboard also has built-in stand legs to adjust its angle and height for personalized comfort.

Positive Amazon review: “As advertised, this keyboard is super quiet! Logitech's website shows the mechanics behind the quiet/silent keys and their updated design is really delivering on their promise of quieter keys. [...] Overall, highly recommend to anyone who's looking for a quiet or near silent keyboard.”

2. A Quiet Ergonomic Keyboard With Bluetooth & Wi-Fi Connectivity

If you struggle with hand cramping or strain from long hours typing, this ergonomic wireless membrane keyboard could alleviate some discomfort. It features a split and sloped design with a generous wrist pad and is designed to keep wrists, hands, and forearms in alignment. If you do a lot of data entry, you'll also be able to avoid any awkward reaching since this keyboard comes with a number pad, as well as popular keys such as a scroll lock, caps lock, and a row of F function keys for quick shortcuts. The keys are designed to be quiet, and the keyboard is protected by a spill-proof build. Connectivity is also a breeze, whether you choose to use Bluetooth or connect to your computer through the provided wireless USB dongle. You can expect a 26-foot operating range over Bluetooth and 33 feet over the wireless signal. There's no need to recharge this device, which operates on two AAA batteries that should last up to 30 months before requiring a new pair. You can also conserve the battery by switching the keyboard off when you're not using it. If you'd rather not worry about battery life, this ergonomic keyboard, which comes in black or gray, is also available in a wired version or with a wireless ergonomic mouse as well.

Positive Amazon review: “I was looking for a wireless keyboard and a lot of them are extremely bulky and have very "loud" keys. This one is the perfect size, similar to a regular keyboard. The keys are quiet and I don't feel like I'm typing on a typewriter. The cost is great and I would recommend ergonomic keyboards to anyone with wrist stiffness/soreness or carpal tunnel.”

3. A Quieter Mechanical Keyboard For Gaming & Typing

This mechanical keyboard from Corsair offers the springy feel of a traditional gaming keyboard with a bit less noise, making it ideal for precise gaming or typing. Those new to mechanical keyboards could still find this louder than other types of keyboard, but for a mechanical gaming keyboard, this does have quieter keys according to several happy Amazon reviewers. Users on the site are especially fond of the device, giving it more than 6,300 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall.

Beyond that springy feel and quieter volume, the keyboard also has a number of helpful features, including easy customizability. Utilize the companion software to play with backlighting effects and program six keys on the left side of the keyboard. Other perks for quick access while working or gaming include a number keypad and media control buttons to navigate playlists or control volume levels with a quick tap. All the keys are also dust- and spill-proof for an added touch of durability and worry-free use. This keyboard also comes with a removable wrist pad, which could be useful for comfort during long periods of use, and connects to your computer via a wire that plugs into your USB drive.

Positive Amazon review: “I bought this keyboard because I wanted a backlit keyboard and because I read several reviews commenting on how quiet the key presses were. I was not disappointed. It isn't silent but it is much quieter than any other keyboard I've ever owned. My wife is very sensitive to background noises but has no problem with this keyboard. I can type while she sits on the couch 10' away and she doesn't even notice the sound of the key presses. Also, the backlighting is adjustable so I can set it to a soft glow that is very comfortable and easy to see at night with no other lights on.”

4. A Quiet Bluetooth Keyboard That Pairs With 3 Devices

Are you interested in a compact keyboard that's easy to use with multiple devices? This Bluetooth chiclet-style keyboard offers a laptop keyboard feel (and, like a laptop keyboard, it doesn't have noisy keys), but also can be paired with three devices at once. It's quick and simple to transition between the three by tapping the corresponding buttons, whether you're connecting to a laptop, smartphone, TV, or tablet. With a super compact footprint of 11 by 4.9 inches, it's also easy to fit the keyboard on top of a small desk or in a backpack to take it on the go. Rounded keys don't just look cute, but also mimic the shape of your fingertips and include a handful of configurable keys that you can customize with the Logitech Options companion software.

The keyboard comes in three different colors: a traditional white, a fairly standard gray, and a fun pale pink. And suit any taste it does — more than 4,900 Amazon users have weighed in, giving it an overall rating of 4.6 stars.

Positive Amazon review: “The keys are SO quiet. I've never used such a quiet keyboard before. I want all keyboards to be as quiet as this one is. 10/10 on the noise factor, and I enjoy the feel of the round keys now.”

5. A Budget-Friendly Chiclet Wired Keyboard That's Super Quiet

If you prefer the simplicity of a wired keyboard, this slim Kensington keyboard uses a wired USB connection that offers easy plug-and-play use. The device comes with an extra-slim build that resembles a laptop-style keyboard with ultra-quiet, flat keys. But while it might look like a basic option, it comes with a number of convenient features, such as media controls for adjusting the volume and navigating playlists, shortcut buttons for launching email, and a number keypad for quick and easy number crunching. Integrated legs allow you to increase the angle of the keyboard to 30 degrees if you find that more comfortable for typing. And Amazon users love it, giving it an overall 4.5-star rating after more than 1,000 reviews. Best yet, it's less than $30.

The keyboard only comes in a plain black color, but if you like the build but prefer a wireless version, Kensington also offers a battery-operated variation that lasts up to 15 months and connects to your computer wirelessly through a small USB receiver for a little bit more.

Positive Amazon review: “Oh boy do I love this keyboard. It’s slim and quiet- perfect for typing during Zoom meetings where it’s sometimes not situationally acceptable to mute myself. I love this thing so much. It’s so slim, I don’t even need my wrist support pad anymore. I can not recommend this keyboard enough. If you’re looking for a slim keyboard that’s very high quality, look no further. Would buy again, over and over.”