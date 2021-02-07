If you brew coffee at home, the best reusable coffee filters are an eco-friendly and cost-saving must-have. Top-rated filters are easy to clean, durable enough to reuse for months or even years, and work with your chosen brewing method to produce great flavor. A filter's shape and material determines its compatibility with your coffee maker, so it's essential to take that into account.

The majority of drip coffee makers use either a conical or basket-shaped filter, while pour over or cold brew makers may have more flexibility when it comes to shape. For Keurigs, you'll need a single-serve capsule filter. Different coffee makers tend to require specific sizes and shapes of filter, so be sure to check the user manual before you buy.

While your coffee maker might dictate your filter’s size and shape, you have a few materials to choose from:

Stainless steel filters are popular because metal does not block flavorful oils from ending up in your coffee, resulting in a more complex and aromatic cup. That said, metal filters tend to allow more sediment into your cup, though extra layers of filtration can help a bit. You can expect these filters to last up to seven years — longer than most other materials — and some are even dishwasher-safe. It's worth noting that while these filters come in a few different shapes, the only Keurig-approved reusable filter is among those made of stainless steel mesh.

filters are popular because metal does not block flavorful oils from ending up in your coffee, resulting in a more complex and aromatic cup. That said, metal filters tend to allow more sediment into your cup, though extra layers of filtration can help a bit. You can expect these filters to last up to seven years — longer than most other materials — and some are even dishwasher-safe. It's worth noting that while these filters come in a few different shapes, the only Keurig-approved reusable filter is among those made of stainless steel mesh. Fabric filters made from hemp or cotton may do a better job of removing sediment and should produce coffee that’s super smooth and rich. They also come in multiple sizes and shapes to fit a range of coffee makers. Hemp could be the preferable choice if you want the greenest option, but both fabrics reduce paper waste. One downside, however? These filters need to be replaced every few several months.

If you’re ready to ditch paper filters, brew your next cup of coffee with one of these budget- and eco-friendly reusable ones.

1. A Conical Stainless Steel Filter For Drip Coffee Makers

These cone-shaped stainless steel filters are easy on your wallet and fits a rangeof electric drip coffee makers. The filters are made from surgical-grade stainless steel mesh (stretched across a plastic frame), which means they should help your coffee retain more of the flavor-packed goodness from your beans. Several enthusiastic Amazon reviewers indicate that they've found coffee to taste richer when brewed with this filter compared to coffee brewed with a paper filter. Cleanup couldn't be easier, either — you can throw these bad boys in the dishwasher. Buy them in packs of one or two.

Works with: Many drip coffee makers from most major brands such as Cuisinart, Ninja, Braun, and Hamilton Beach (but check the GoldTone website to be sure)

Positive Amazon review: “I really like these filters as they cut down on waste and don't alter the taste of our coffee at all, that I can tell. [...] These filters clean easily in the dishwasher as well, which is nice. We usually rinse them out and re-use them several times before the occasional wash cycle.”

2. A Stainless Steel Basket Filter

If your electric coffee maker takes a cupcake- or basket-shaped filter, this Hamilton Beach filter is likely to fit. The filter is made from stainless steel mesh and plastic, and it's safe to clean in the dishwasher. With more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating overall, it's pretty clear that this is a really good buy. Several reviewers have commented that it produces full-bodied flavor that surpasses brews from paper filters, and that they haven't had issues with a lot of sediment in their coffee.

Works with: Most 8 to 12 cup drip coffee makers that use basket-style filters, including Hamilton Beach BrewStations.

Positive Amazon review: “Totally worth it! This thing is excellent. No need to waste money and kill trees using the paper filters. This thing works GREAT and is easy to clean. Just a quick rinse and you're good to go! Absolutely a worthwhile purchase.”

3. A Stainless Steel Filter For Pour-Over Coffee

This titanium-coated stainless steel pour-over filter looks great and produces high-quality coffee, too. It features a dual filtration system with stainless steel mesh on the inside and laser-cut steel on the outside, giving you minimal sediment and a robust cup of coffee. A no-slip silicone ring helps it stay put in your carafe as you pour. Pleased reviewers also suggest that it’s easy to hand wash. Barista Warrior recommends soaking the filter in a mixture of distilled vinegar and warm water every few weeks to help with descaling.

Works with: Most pour-over systems, including 6-, 8-, and 10-cup Chemex coffee makers and Hario V60 02 and 03 models

Positive Amazon review: “I am amazed by how much better the coffee tastes by using this filter versus the paper filter! I use a [Chemex] 6 cup pour over and now I can use a finer grind for a more robust flavor, and it takes less time than using the slower dripping paper filter with a coarse grind. The cost of the gold filter is just $10 more than a box of 100 paper filters, and since this filter is reusable, it will be cheaper in the long run with much less waste.”

4. An Organic Cotton Filter For Drip & Pour-Over Coffee

If you want as little sediment as possible, this two-pack of organic cotton coffee filters could be the perfect alternative to a metal filter. The filters don't take up much space in a drawer and can be used to make drip or pour-over coffee. According to the manufacturer, they should last 6 to 12 months, which means it might be two years before you need to buy another two-pack! The only downside is the cleanup — you have to rinse the filters immediately after using and hang them to dry, and you can boil them occasionally for a deeper clean. It's not exactly difficult, but it's certainly not quite as easy as running a metal filter through the dishwasher.

Works with: Most 8 to 12 cup drip coffee makers and 8 to 10 cup pour-over coffee makers

Positive Amazon review: “This was such a great buy! I can’t believe I waited so long to get one! Coffee is a big deal in our house and we tend to be very opinionated about kinds of coffee and the flavor of it...and I was concerned this would be too messy or mess up the flavor of the coffee. I was so wrong. It’s so easy to clean, and the coffee has actually tasted better once we started using it.”

5. A Capsule Filter That Works With All Keurigs

Keurig users have several reusable filter options, but this universal reusable Keurig filter is the only one with the brand's seal of approval. It's also super popular among Amazon users, with a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 12,000 reviews on the site. The manufacturer states that this filter works with all Keurig machine varieties and is BPA-free, but doesn’t note a set time frame for how long it will last. The general consensus from users both on and off Amazon is a year or few, though, and since it's made of stainless steel, that seems just right. Most Amazon reviewers also report that it’s easy to clean as long as you do so right after each use — and it's safe to wash on the top rack of your dishwasher.

Use with: Any type of Keurig coffee maker

Positive Amazon review: “I like the convenience of using a Keurig (and it's the only way to have coffee at my work) but hate the waste of all the disposable cups. This reusable cup is great! Everyone else at work started borrowing it too. It's easy to use, easy to clean and you can adjust how much coffee you use depending on how strong you like it.”

6. An Eco-Friendly Hemp Filter In Multiple Sizes

This organic hemp coffee filter is inexpensive, compact, and available in a bunch of different sizes (No. 2, No. 4, Cold Brew, and Square) in packs of one or three so whether you're into drip, cold brew, or pour-over coffee, one of these filters should work just fine. Hemp is known for requiring less water to grow than cotton, and the darker fabric might not show coffee stains as much. One filter will last for hundreds of brews, and Amazon reviewers have been able to get a solid handful of months out of each filter. However, you'll want to wash your filter by hand and hang it to dry after each use.

Use with: Most 8 to 12 cup drip coffee makers and 8 to 10 cup pour-over coffee makers including the 6-, 8-, and 10-cup Chemex coffee makers (No. 4 format), most 2 to 6 cup drip coffee makers and 1 to 2 cup pour-over coffee makers including the Hario V60 (No. 2 format), most 6-cup cold brew coffee makers (Cold Brew format), most Chemex coffee makers (Square format)

Positive Amazon review: “This filter is fantastic, easy to use- it's the same as a disposable filter but is cleaned by hand. All you do is use it like a normal filter and rinse with water when you're done. I definitely have noticed after a few uses that the filter begins to enhance the flavor, as using it stains the filter and thus begins to enhance the taste of the coffee in rich, bold notes. I'd recommend if you're trying to save some cash and not be without coffee when [you’re] running out of filters!