Whether you’re taking a selfie or want to look more polished on a video call, a ring light can help minimize shadows and diffuse light. Ranging from portable clip-on lights to studio-worthy setups, the best ring lights for iPhones have the settings you want — whether that’s several color temperatures, multiple brightness levels, or accompanying tripods that are height-adjustable.

First, the size of your ring light will have an effect on how well it illuminates photos and videos. The picks on this list range from 3 to 18 inches in diameter, and generally, bigger sizes will offer better light output and quality, but small ones will be more portable and budget-friendly.

For the most lighting customization, look for a ring light with brightness adjustment options and varying degrees of color temperature, like warm, neutral, and cool white, which can be selected to match or neutralize the light in your setting. You may also want to consider a built-in tripod or clamp mount, as they can free up your hands and let you get just the angle you want.

While rechargeable ring lights are good for on-the-go lighting, they sometimes lack the adjustable features of larger corded models, so if you want upgraded options, look for a light that plugs into a power source, whether via USB or AC wall outlet. However, if you’re looking for the most portability, opt for a simple rechargeable ring that clips directly onto your phone.

With this in mind, here are five of the best ring lights for iPhones that will upgrade video chats, photos, and livestreams.

1. The Overall Best

Pros: clamps onto a table, wide light ring diameter, 3 temperatures, 10 brightness levels

clamps onto a table, wide light ring diameter, 3 temperatures, 10 brightness levels Cons: non-adjustable height

A great pick for most people, the size of this 10.2-inch ring light offers decent light output and quality, but isn’t overly bulky for storage — plus, the integrated clamp mount means it’s easy to secure to a desk, table, cabinet, or laptop screen to provide soft lighting wherever you need it. Though it’s not height-adjustable, the ring attaches to the clamp via a ball joint, which allows you to tilt or rotate the light for the best illumination. The included phone holder is positioned in the center of the ring for even, diffuse lighting, with three adjustable temperature settings and 10 brightness levels. (The size of the phone holder isn’t mentioned, but reviewers have reported it fits iPhones.) It’s USB-powered — but not rechargeable — and comes with a remote control for snapping photos and taking videos from far away.

One reviewer wrote: “Makes my photos come out so much better, really lights up a room, perfect phone holder and really sturdy. Love the different settings and being able to change the tone and brightness.”

2. The Fan Favorite

Pros: integrated light and tripod design, versatile height adjustment, 3 temperature setting, 10 brightness levels

integrated light and tripod design, versatile height adjustment, 3 temperature setting, 10 brightness levels Cons: unreliable remote control, newer iPhone models may be a bit heavy for the holder, which will require time to adjust

Boasting a 4.5-star overall rating after an impressive 70,000 reviews, this 8-inch light ring and tripod kit offers a mix of functions but is still compact enough to pack in a bag and bring on the go. Along with 10 brightness levels, the light has three color temperatures: white light, natural light, and warm light. The tripod is height-adjustable from 17.5 to 51 inches tall, so you can use it while sitting or standing. Plus, the light is set on a joint, so it can be rotated and tilted to your desired position.

The spring-loaded phone holder opens to 3.6 inches wide to accommodate all iPhone sizes, and it rotates 360 degrees and can be moved up and down the tripod, so you can position it at whatever height you like. Keep in mind, however, that several reviewers have reported that newer iPhone models may be a bit heavy for the holder, so you may need to spend some time adjusting it.

Last, the set comes with a Bluetooth remote control, so you can snap pictures and roll camera without having to touch your phone — but reviewers have noted the remote lacks some reliability.

One reviewer wrote: “THE BEST AFFORDABLE IPHONE TRIPOD!! [...] I've got to say I was blown away for the quality at the price point. The different lighting feature works wonderfully & the brightness feature is useful. The tripod adjusts to a decent height for sitting, standing or tabletop use. The remote was easy to pair & use. I'll definitely be recommending this product!”

3. The Best Basic Portable Ring Light

Pros: compact size, rechargeable for on-the-go use

compact size, rechargeable for on-the-go use Cons: color temperature is not adjustable, only 3 brightness levels, small size means less light output

Another popular pick with 12,000 ratings, this pocket-sized 3-inch ring light has a clip-on design that attaches directly to your iPhone, so you can instantly soften what your viewers see without having to set up a tripod. Though the light has only one color tone, the multipurpose power button can be used to toggle between three levels of brightness. The versatile light can also be secured to a tablet or laptop, and it can be positioned on the front or back side of your camera. However, one reviewer noted that when using it for front-facing photos on iPhone models with three lenses, it might cover up one of the lenses, which may or may not be an issue, depending on how you’re shooting. The light’s rechargeable USB battery makes it easy to bring on the go without worrying about a power source, and reviewers have reported it lasts through one to two hours of use before needing to be recharged. Unlike the first option, this doesn’t come with a remote control, so you’ll need to use the phone itself to take pictures and videos.

One reviewer wrote: “This is a great little product and perfect for on the go Zoom calls or selfies. No need to drag out the big halo lights, this little item does the job.”

4. The Best Portable Ring Light For 3-Lens iPhone Models

Pros: no bulky clamp, rechargeable, 3 temperature settings, fully compatible with newer iPhone models

no bulky clamp, rechargeable, 3 temperature settings, fully compatible with newer iPhone models Cons: higher price, shorter battery life, small size means less light output

If you have three lenses on the back of your iPhone — and want to make sure you can use all of them in conjunction with your ring light — this option is your best bet, as there’s no bulky clamp to get in the way. The 3.5-inch ring light also has more customization options than the budget-friendly version, offering warm, neutral, and cool temperatures, as well as four brightness levels. It’s rechargeable for on-the-go photos and videos and offers 45 to 60 minutes of illumination per use — a bit less than other portable options on the list. Like the previous option, you can also secure this ring light to a tablet or laptop for lots of versatility, but it does not come with a remote control.

One reviewer wrote: “The power of this light is really awesome. I love the different settings to change the color of the light as seen in my video. It’s battery has always lasted as long as I needed it to and it’s perfect to switch out with my iPhone charger when I do recharge. They really nailed the shape of this light and how it’s placed on your phone. Makes it really easy to use and soo visually appealing! I bring this light everywhere!”

5. The Best Portable Ring Light With Temperature Adjustment

Pros: 3 temperature levels, stepless brightness adjustment, rechargeable

3 temperature levels, stepless brightness adjustment, rechargeable Cons: small size means less light output

Portable clip-on ring lights tend to be more basic in function, but this wallet-friendly pick actually boasts three temperature settings: warm, neutral, and cool white. The 3.6-inch ring light also has stepless brightness adjustment, so you get a surprising amount of customization options despite the compact size. This rechargeable option can be used continuously for up to 120 minutes for snapping photos and taking videos, no matter where you are. It doesn’t come with a remote control, but the clamp allows you to attach it to your tablet and laptop as well as your iPhone. However, it does have a bulky clip, so it might get in the way of taking some pictures with newer iPhone models that have multiple lenses on the back.

One reviewer wrote: “Love this!! This makes such a difference and will give your photos great lighting. It easily snaps on your your iPhone, MacBook or can be held up for a photo. The lighting options create different looks but they all look so much better than a camera flash. I am so excited to use this.”

6. The Best Large Ring Light

Pros: larger size produces more professional results, three temperature settings, stepless brightness adjustment

larger size produces more professional results, three temperature settings, stepless brightness adjustment Cons: more bulky to store

This ring light with stand kit includes a wide 18-inch ring light with adjustable color and brightness settings, allowing you to get fairly professional results. The ring light tilts and rotates while sitting atop a sturdy tripod that’s height-adjustable from 31.5 to 73 inches. This pick can hold both cameras and phones, and the clamp’s 4.1-inch opening can accommodate all iPhone models. The AC-powered light comes with a carrying case, as well as a remote control with a 30-foot range.

One reviewer wrote: “I can't get over how awesome my ring light is. The size is big enough to use both in distance and up close. Excellent quality. I love how it charges my phone while in use.”