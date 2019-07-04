Although cameras (on smartphones or otherwise) have vastly improved over the last decade, the best ring lights can significantly boost the quality of your photos. Since the correct lighting can make or break a picture, many have begun gravitating toward ring lights as simple, convenient ways to get the most professional-looking results. The best options are easy to use, offer multiple brightness settings, and provide uniform lighting for your subject. They also reduce the appearance of unwanted shadows, emphasize details, and even create certain color effects.

First, pinpoint your needs in terms of the light's intended use. Are you looking to take the best possible selfies, or are you planning on photographing people or products for professional purposes? Some might even be looking to illuminate their space while recording videos for vlogs or YouTube channels. Note that ring lights come in all kinds of shapes and sizes, ranging from models that clip onto a smartphone to large studio versions that can be used for major projects and photo-shoots. If you're using your ring light to take selfies with your smartphone, tablet, or DSLR camera, a smaller one will likely do the trick — but be sure to find one that clips onto your device, includes a mount, or is large enough for the device to fit inside. For videos or professional shoots, opt for a bigger choice with brighter capabilities.

The best ring lights on the market are also highly-customizable in terms of how they can be angled and brightened. An option with a dimmer will allow you to adjust the lighting to suit your subject. Some lights even offer accessories that help you take better photos — like an adjustable tripod or a shutter-button so you can capture pictures at a distance.

In a hurry? Here are the best ring lights.

1. The Best Ring Light: AIXPI 10-Inch LED Ring Light

2. The Best Budget Ring Light: XINBAOHONG Selfie Ring Light

3. The Best Ring Light For Photos: UBeezie Selfie Ring Light

4. The Best Ring Light For YouTube Or Professionals: Neewer Dimmable Ring Light

Whether you're trying to find something that'll give your photos a more professional feel, or you're just looking to take better selfies for Instagram, these ring lights will certainly help you get the job done.

1 The Best Ring Light, All Things Considered AIXPI 10-Inch LED Ring Light Amazon $22 See On Amazon When it comes to quality ring lights, LED version is one of the all-around best for standard purposes. The 10-inch desktop model dims and can easily swivel to be placed at any desired angle. It's remarkably bundled with both a phone stand and a tripod, making it a great value and easy to use. With over 11,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, this ring light has racked up rave comments from users who marvel over its powerful capabilities. The adjustable and rotatable light offers three different lighting modes and recharges via a USB port, so you never have to worry about batteries. For selfies, videos, and novice photographers, it's easily one of the best investments to boost the quality of your work. Reviewers say: "I was surprised to see how big this product was, I expected to receive something smaller and this exceeded my expectations! I love it! I really like that the 3 light settings can be automatically switched and the ring light is big and bright. I love that it comes with a control to turn on and off or change lighting. Definitely worth the price!"

2 The Best Budget Ring Light XINBAOHONG Selfie Ring Light Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you're looking for a cheap ring light for basic selfies, the selfie ring light will do the trick. At $16, it's not only one of the most affordable options on the market, but it's also extremely convenient and easy to use. The 36-LED, 3.4-inch ring clips right onto your phone, while its rechargeable built-in battery packs a powerful punch, lasting up to seven hours on one charge. Reviewers say: "Great quality for the price. Clipped on easily to both my iPhone and my daughters tablet. Easy to use button to click through the different brightness settings."

3 The Best Ring Light For Photos UBeesize Selfie Ring Light Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you use your phone for more serious photography, the USB-powered UBeesize's ring light could help to quickly improve the quality of the pictures. As one of its many stand-out features, this 10.2-inch ring light is able to work in various different scenarios and can entirely change the look and feel of your pictures; this is thanks to its three color modes that come in white, warm yellow, and warm white. Additionally, the Bluetooth remote shutter allows for wire-free snapshotting, and the universal phone holder is compatible with almost all smartphones thanks to its adjustable grips. Reviewers say: "This was great for taking my own maternity photos, with a husband that just doesn't take good pictures. I loved that it held my large samsung phone and has lots of adjustments."