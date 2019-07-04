Although cameras (on smartphones or otherwise) have vastly improved over the last decade, the best ring lights can significantly boost the quality of your photos. Since the correct lighting can make or break a picture, many have begun gravitating toward ring lights as simple, convenient ways to get the most professional-looking results. The best options are easy to use, offer multiple brightness settings, and provide uniform lighting for your subject. They also reduce the appearance of unwanted shadows, emphasize details, and even create certain color effects.
First, pinpoint your needs in terms of the light's intended use. Are you looking to take the best possible selfies, or are you planning on photographing people or products for professional purposes? Some might even be looking to illuminate their space while recording videos for vlogs or YouTube channels. Note that ring lights come in all kinds of shapes and sizes, ranging from models that clip onto a smartphone to large studio versions that can be used for major projects and photo-shoots. If you're using your ring light to take selfies with your smartphone, tablet, or DSLR camera, a smaller one will likely do the trick — but be sure to find one that clips onto your device, includes a mount, or is large enough for the device to fit inside. For videos or professional shoots, opt for a bigger choice with brighter capabilities.
The best ring lights on the market are also highly-customizable in terms of how they can be angled and brightened. An option with a dimmer will allow you to adjust the lighting to suit your subject. Some lights even offer accessories that help you take better photos — like an adjustable tripod or a shutter-button so you can capture pictures at a distance.
Whether you're trying to find something that'll give your photos a more professional feel, or you're just looking to take better selfies for Instagram, these ring lights will certainly help you get the job done.