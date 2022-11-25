We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Placing a rug under your kitchen table can do more than add style and personality to your dining space — it can protect floors from kitchen chair scratches and provide a soft place for bare feet to land when sitting down for a meal. With a low-pile construction that’s easy to clean, the best rugs under kitchen tables should be sized to extend about 2 to 3 feet beyond the dimensions of your table. Since this area is one of the most high-traffic spots in any home, there are a few things to keep in mind when looking for kitchen table rug ideas.
What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Rugs Under Kitchen Tables
Materials
Accidents are bound to happen around the kitchen table, and the material of your rug will determine how easy it is to clean. Generally speaking, synthetic fibers are the best choice for this area, as they have a color-fast design and often come pretreated with a stain repellant. They’re also easy to spot clean with a warm, damp rag and a little soap, and they dry quickly. Some styles can be cleaned in the washing machine, making them a great choice for anyone who wants the option to deep clean their rug on a regular basis.
If you opt for a natural-fiber rug made from materials like jute, look for one with a tight weave or braided design, as this will make it easier to spot clean. A rug with a busy pattern can also help disguise spills and stains.
Pile
Another feature that can impact a rug’s ease of cleaning? The pile, which is the density and length of its fibers. You’ll want to look for low-pile designs, which are ideal for dining areas since they’re less likely to trap stains or food particles. Low-pile rugs are also easy to clean with a vacuum for tidying up everyday spills. Avoid high-pile, long-loop, or shag-style rugs, as these are more challenging to clean, and chair legs have a tendency to sink into them — this can snag materials as well as make it difficult to slide chairs out from the table at the end of a meal.
Size & Shape
For aesthetic reasons, and to ensure all four legs of your chair are positioned flat on the rug when pulled into the table, look for a rug that extends between 2 and 3 feet beyond the table’s dimensions. As an example, most rectangular tables that seat six people measure approximately 36 inches wide by 60 inches long, or 3 by 5 feet. For a table of this size, a 9-by-7-foot rug would provide enough surface area for seating, while providing the right visual proportion to balance the space.
No matter your style or pattern preferences, placing a rug under your kitchen table can elevate the look of your dining space and keep your floors intact. These are the best rugs under kitchen tables, and they come in a variety of designs and colorways.
