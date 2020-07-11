Small spaces present unique problems — namely, how to maximize square footage so you can actually fit in a table — but with a little clever design work, the best space-saving tables will give you plenty of room for dinner, work, and more with the smallest footprint possible, thanks to features like drop leaves, built-in storage, and space for tucking away your chairs. And on the aesthetic side of things, they'll be a sleek and chic alternative to bulky furniture.

But before purchasing a space-saving table, you're going to want to keep these things in mind:

Dimensions: Most of the space-saving tables on this list are super compact, but you can choose from slightly wider tables that let you sit across from your dining partner (or partners), or you can opt for a narrow breakfast bar-style one that'll fit right up against the wall.

Seats: Chairs have the potential to add some bulk, thereby defeating the purpose of your new space-saving table. If you're looking for seating to go with your table and are really squeezed, keep an eye out for benches or stools that can be tucked right underneath.

Space-saving add-ons: To really make the most of your space, look for clever add-ons like built-in storage or wheels that let you roll the table out of the way when you're not using it. And for versatility, you can go for a drop-leaf style that expands to accommodate more people when you're entertaining, and then folds down again at the end of mealtime.

A small space doesn't mean you have to eat every meal on the couch. With the best space-saving tables, you can enjoy a proper dining experience in the most compact way possible.

01 A Table That Fits Up To 4 With Storage Tiptiper Folding Dining Table Amazon $130 See On Amazon If you're looking for a four-person table that's truly space saving, this foldable dining table with built-in storage is it. When folded, the light walnut table is small enough to even tuck into a closet and has casters on the bottom that make it easy to wheel away. When extended on each side, there's enough space for four people to enjoy a meal. Even better? The center of the table features two storage shelves with cupboard doors that can be shut — just right for your cookbooks and some utensils. Table dimensions: 7.9 by 31.5 by 28.3 (folded up), 51.2 by 31.5 by 28.3 (extended)

Seating included: no Glowing review: "I absolutely love this table. It’s easy and straightforward to put together. It’s sturdy enough. And fits well in smaller dining rooms. I’m very happy with this purchase."

02 The Best Small Dining Table For 2 SK New Interiors 3-Piece Dining Set Amazon $260 See on Amazon Boasting a mid-century modern aesthetic, this small dining table set has an upscale feel that'll instantly upgrade your home. Made with natural wood, the square table is accompanied by two matching chairs with padded seats in a neutral gray. The compact dimensions of the table make it easy to fit it into small spaces, and since the chairs tuck mostly under the table, they won't get in the way. Table dimensions: 29 by 31.5 by 31.5 inches

Seating included: yes Glowing review: “Beautiful design [...] Love the look and price of this table. Perfect for a small apartment."

03 The Best Small Dining Table For 4 HOMURY 3-Piece Dining Table Set Amazon $169 See on Amazon Clean and simple, this small dining table for four features two benches that can be stored underneath when they're not being used. And reviewers say it really is small, so it's perfect when space is at a premium (as long as you don't mind rubbing elbows now and then). This minimalist beauty comes in four wood finishes: white, espresso, brown, and industrial brown. Table dimensions: 43.3 by 27.6 by 29.5 inches

Seating included: yes Glowing review: “I live in a very small apartment and this is perfect. I can tuck the benches in and use the table as a workspace. It was very easy to assemble and looks so nice in my space."

04 The Best Breakfast Bar Tribesigns 3-Piece Breakfast Bar Bistro Table Amazon $160 See on Amazon If you're in the market for something you can slide right up against a wall or window, this highly rated compact table might be the one for you. With an elegant faux wood finish, the narrow breakfast bar features a tall profile and comes with two matching stools that slide right underneath. Table dimensions: 36 by 12 by 42 inches

Seating included: yes Glowing review “Great little set! This was the perfect set for my daughter’s tiny kitchen! Looks great and was a breeze to assemble!"

05 A Chic Space-Saving Table With Built-In Storage Amolife Modern 3-Piece Dining Table Set Amazon $180 See on Amazon Reviewers love this space-saving table that has three built-in shelves sized perfectly for barware, bowls of fruit, extra napkins, or even books. It has a luxe feel, too, thanks to the faux marble tabletop that — conveniently — is oil- and water-resistant and easy to wipe clean. The table comes with two padded stools that can be stored underneath. Table dimensions: 42.1 by 24 by 36.2 inches

Seating included: yes Glowing review: “I am in love with this bar table! It’s great quality, very elegant in my opinion, and goes great in a small area. I will say putting it together did take awhile but well worth it.Oh let me know forget about packaging; I was so impressed, I don’t think I’ve ever bought anything that was so thought out and packaged perfectly."

06 A Compact Table On Wheels Winsome Suzanne Kitchen Table Amazon $118 See on Amazon This compact kitchen table is cleverly outfitted with wheels, so you can cart it out of the way when you're not using it. And it only gets better from there: the teak table has two drawers for storing utensils, a towel rod on the side, and two stools that tuck right underneath for easy storage. Plus, there's a leaf that folds out to extend the table for more table space at mealtimes. Table dimensions: 29 by 15.7 by 32.75 (not extended), 29.6 by 29.1 by 32.76 inches (extended)

Seating included: yes Glowing review: “I love this table! We have zero space for a dining room table, but I was sick of eating at our coffee table so I got this for family meals. Three of us fit comfortably with the leaf up. super easy to put together."

07 The Best Drop-Leaf Table Target Marketing Systems Drop-Leaf Table Amazon $135 See on Amazon The clean design of this drop-leaf table will look good in just about any room, thanks to the natural wood top and simple white legs, and it's a great space saver. In its extended form, it can comfortably accommodate three people, and without the leaf, it's sized just right for two. Table dimensions: 30 by 30 by 29 inches (not extended), 30 by 44 by 29 inches (extended)

Seating included: no Glowing review: "Very nice sturdy table! We bought this for our RV. The smaller size with the fold down leaf is just perfect! This would be great for anyone downsizing, looking for a table for 2 that expands to a table for 4, for a breakfast nook, or craft table. Nicely done!"