Whether you’ve dyed your hair a shade of soft lilac, deep indigo, or electric orchid, maintaining your purple hair color can pose a challenge. The best shampoos for purple hair are sulfate-free, color-safe formulas that’ll extend the vibrancy of your color, and some are fortified with moisturizing or strengthening ingredients. Plus, they’re available in an array of options, from budget drugstore picks to splurge-worthy volumizing formulas, so you can find the right one for your hair.

To preserve your violet shade, opt for a color-safe formula, which will help maintain vibrancy. You may also want to consider shampoos that infuse hair with moisturizers or strengthening ingredients like coconut oil, vitamin E, and amino acids — which can hydrate and fortify strands that may be dry and brittle after the coloring process. At the same time, there are certain ingredients you’ll want to avoid: namely —sulfates. These surfactants (read: foaming agents that help remove dirt and oil) cause your shampoo to lather, but they can also make your hair color fade quickly and can strip strands of much-needed moisture. In shampoos, they go by the names “sodium lauryl sulfate” and “sodium laureth sulfate,” but to keep things easy, you can just look for formulas that are noted as being sulfate-free.

Hot water can also lead to premature color fading by making the outer cuticle more porous, which, in turn, allows color to escape. And while it’s not realistic to stop washing your hair altogether, using a lightweight dry shampoo can help you cut down on washes to prolong your hair’s color. (And when you do wash, try using a cooler water temperature.)

Beyond all that, you'll have plenty of options, like volumizing formulas for fine hair, plant-based shampoos that smell delicious, or a shampoo bar that lasts much longer than a standard bottle. You can even opt for a color-depositing shampoo that will add extra purple pigment to your hair with every wash. With that, I’ve rounded up the best shampoos for purple hair to keep your tresses looking fresh in between dyeing sessions.

1. The Overall Best

With an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon, Redken’s Color Extend Magnetics shampoo lives up to the hype. The pH-balanced, color-safe formula is sulfate-free to help maintain vibrancy without stripping moisture. Plus, it works to enhance shine and is fortified with amino acids to add strength to brittle strands. At a moderate price point, Redken’s shampoo is an all-around great investment that will give you the results you’re after, wash after wash. For a complete hair-washing routine, you can also pick up Redken’s color-safe conditioner.

According to a reviewer: “Works great at keeping my purple hair from fading significantly after every wash. I went from needing to refresh it every month to every 3 months. Helps keep my hair feeling soft and healthy as well.”

2. The Best Budget-Friendly Shampoo

If you’re looking for a more cost-effective product that’s safe on color-treated hair, check out this moisturizing shampoo from L’Oréal. The key ingredient here is rosemary, which quenches dry strands, boosts shine, and adds softness. Made without sulfates, the gentle vegan formula won’t strip your hair of pigment or hydration, and the UV filter offers an extra layer of sun protection, which is especially useful for color-treated hair. L’Oréal also has a compatible color-safe conditioner, and at such an affordable price, you’ll want to stock up.

According to a reviewer: “I have very dry color treated hair. This makes my hair look shiny and not dry. I seem to have more body to my hair when I use this product and my color lasts longer.”

3. The Best Volumizing Shampoo

The best shampoo for fine color-treated hair, Pureology’s volumizing shampoo will enhance body and keep your strands feeling full and lifted, thanks to two specialized ingredients: wheat protein and eucalyptus extract. The sulfate-free formula cleanses hair without drying it out, and sunflower seed, vitamin E, and UV protection help prevent color from fading while leaving hair with shine. The shampoo’s fragrance is a tantalizing blend of grapefruit, rose, and cedarwood that reviewers have reported “smells great.” While it’s on the pricier side, this vegan formula’s effective ingredients make it worth the splurge if you’re after volume.

According to a reviewer: “I jumped as soon as I saw the description because that is EXACTLY what my hair is -- flat, fine, and color-treated. [...] It smells great, gives my hair some additional body & volume, and it gets my hair & scalp clean without stripping away necessary oils and making my hair brittle.”

4. The Best Color-Depositing Shampoo

This color-depositing shampoo works as a semi-permanent hair dye that refreshes your pigment every time you wash your hair, and it’s particularly helpful for maintaining brighter shades that may need a little extra boost in vibrancy. Formulated with palm and coconut oils, the vegan shampoo hydrates hair while cleansing, and it’s sulfate- and ammonia-free to prevent moisture- and color-stripping. It’s available in two purple shades — a soft lavender and a brighter purple — the latter of which is available in a shampoo and conditioner set. While this pick is on the pricier end of the spectrum, it’s worth considering as you’re getting a dye and shampoo rolled up into one.

According to a reviewer: “This product is pure magic. I dyed my hair bright purple three weeks ago and it had faded considerably. After one shampoo with this, my hair is considerably darker and brighter-- I swear it took two weeks of wear off. It also smells quite good-- no chemical scent at all. On top of everything, it got my hair clean and it still feels pretty soft [...] For the big bucks that I spent getting fantasy colored hair, this is worth every penny to extend the life of my dye job.”

5. The Best-Smelling Shampoo — & A Personal Favorite

A personal favorite, Love Beauty And Planet’s Blooming Color Shampoo is formulated with Bulgarian rose, murumuru butter, and coconut oil to hydrate hair and leave it feeling silky soft. There are no sulfates — so it won’t strip hair of moisture or color — and the shampoo also smells divine, like a rose garden on a spring day. That being said, rest assured that the scent isn’t overpowering or chemical-smelling, so it’s ideal for those with sensitive noses. The formula is cruelty-free and vegan, and available in a color-safe shampoo and conditioner set.

According to a reviewer: “I absolutely LOVE this shampoo! First of all, it smells great. My hairdresser compliments me all the time on how great my hair smells when I go in the shop. [...] I wash my hair just about every day and it does not dull my color-treated hair at all, nor does it damage my hair in any way.”

6. The Best Shampoo Bar — & The Most Eco-Friendly

This shampoo bar works similarly to a traditional shampoo — just add water, rinse, and repeat — but the solid formula doesn’t require a plastic container, making it an eco-friendly option. The sulfate-free formula is specifically designed for color-treated hair, so it won’t strip strands of color or hydration. Plus, avocado oil and shea butter work to lock in moisture and keep strands feeling soft. The pH-balanced formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and you can pick up the superzero conditioner bar to reduce your plastic use even more. One shampoo bar is the equivalent of three 8.4-ounce bottles, so you won’t have to restock anytime soon.

According to a reviewer: “This bar smells great and has a nice texture and weight to it. It doesn’t take much to wash the hair and works very similar to traditional shampoos. I have dry, color-treated hair and I found this to be just as good as my normal shampoo. Depending on how long it lasts, it’s likely that it will be a better value as well.”

7. The Best Dry Shampoo

One way to prolong your purple hair color is to cut back on washing your hair, but since you might want your hair to still feel clean, I recommend this dry shampoo from OGX. Formulated with silk proteins and argan oil from Morocco, the aerosolized spray absorbs oil and leaves hair feeling soft. It’s lightweight and gentle for color-treated hair, so you don’t have to worry about drying out your strands. On the days you don’t plan on washing, just apply a small amount to your hair and brush it through. This sulfate-free shampoo also smells great, giving your locks a touch of fragrance as you head out the door.

According to a reviewer: “For my color treated and heat styled hair, this product was PERFECT. It helped to extend time between shampoos without my hair becoming crunchy. The scent was pleasant and the product was easy to use. If you have dry, processed hair this a great product.”