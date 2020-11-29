Who doesn’t love a super soft and warm pair of shearling boots? The best shearling boots can come in real or faux versions and are available in a range of styles from those with shearling liners to collars and trims. To find the best pair for you, be sure to consider your climate and the amount of water-resistance you need, too.

The terms sheepskin and shearling are sometimes used interchangeably, but there is technically one key difference between them: shearling, which can be softer than sheepskin, comes from a young sheep that hasn't been sheared before. In order for shearling to be considered “genuine,” the skin must also be dyed and tanned with the wool still attached. Many shearling boots also incorporate other materials into their designs to provide extra warmth, comfort, and durability. A soft, cozy lining can help insulate your feet from the cold — and some boots are even designed to withstand extreme temperatures as low as -25.6 degrees Fahrenheit. A boot that features an exterior made of waterproof leather or suede can be especially convenient for rainy or snowy weather, and winter boots with deep treads can offer the traction you need to prevent slips and falls on wet or icy surfaces. (Been there, done that.)

Alternatively, if you are looking for a more budget-friendly pair of boots or would just prefer a vegan option, consider snagging ones made with sherpa, commonly known as faux shearling. The synthetic fabric can offer the plush feel and look of genuine shearling, at a fraction of the price.

Whether you’re looking for casual boots that are as cozy as slippers or ones that can stand up to below-freezing temperatures, these are the best shearling boots on Amazon.

1. These Durable Yet Comfortable Boots With A Shearling Collar

Timberland has been manufacturing fan-favorite winter boots for decades — and these lace-up boots with shearling are no exception. Not only are they stylish, but they're also incredibly functional, thanks to their durable, waterproof leather upper and traction-packed rubber lug sole. Even better? They're available in three neutral hues that will go with practically everything.

Promising Amazon review: “I wore these on a trip to Sweden where everyday I was walking on snow and ice. I don't know what I would've done without these boots because my feet stayed dry and warm the whole time and the traction on the bottoms was great. They're super comfortable for wearing all day and didn't need any break-in time. Highly recommend if you want a cute, stylish, winter boot that is also functional!"

Available sizes: Women's 5.5 — 11, including some wide options

2. These Budget-Friendly Vegan Shearling Boots

Clocking in at just $25, these vegan pull-on boots from Alpine Swiss are a total steal. The upper is made with a soft yet sturdy microsuede that comes in five different colors, and the interior is fully lined with faux sheepskin. The synthetic rubber sole is lightweight and provides anti-slip protection. Although reviewers say these are "very comfortable," don't expect water-resistance or the same support and durability you might find in some of the pricier options listed above. But if you're looking for a vegan sheepskin-like boots on a tight budget, these are a safe bet.

Promising Amazon review: "Super soft on the inside so they keep my feet toasty warm. Love these boots. Easy to slip on in a hurry and are very cute! Will buy other colors!"

Available sizes: Women's 5 — 11

3. These Sleek Zip-Up Booties With Shearling Trim

These cute suede ankle booties easily elevate any outfit with their gold-tone hardware and fashion-forward shearling trim. The boots, which come in black and gray, are lined with fleece to keep your feet warm and toasty. Meanwhile, the brand's signature GRANDFØAM footbed is designed to mold to the shape of your feet for extra comfort. It also boasts a waterproof suede exterior — a huge plus in inclement weather. (As a general note, suede doesn't always hold up well in the rain, so you might want to buy a waterproofing spray to keep these looking great.)

Promising Amazon review: “This is a very nice looking boot and I've used on messy, snowy days and they have good traction, warm and look great. Cleaned up well. Just what I was looking for. So comfortable!!”

Available sizes: Women's 5 — 11

4. A Cozy Pair Of Shearling-Lined Casual Boots

If you're looking for a comfy and casual genuine shearling boot at an affordable price, this pair of Dearfoams boots is a must-have. They're fully lined with shearling for extra warmth, while the outside is made with sturdy yet soft cow suede. The shaft of the boot can be worn upright or folded down (as seen above). Plus, the boots come in three neutral colors and a dusty pink. While slipper-like in some ways, these boots have a rubber sole and are technically designed for outdoor use — that being said, these are not the best option for wet or slippery conditions since they're not water-resistant or have deep treads.

Promising Amazon review: “Nice and cozy! I loved the fold down option to change up the look. It was as expected and just what I was looking for. It warms up my feet but still doesn’t make them sweat or get too hot.”

Available sizes: Women's 6 — 11

5. These Ugg Boots That Are Rated For Subzero Temperatures

These insulated Ugg boots are designed for heavy-duty wear, even in sub-zero temperatures (down to -25.6 degrees Fahrenheit, to be exact). The inside of the boots features a unique blend of wool, sheepskin, and sherpa for added warmth. On the exterior, a waterproof suede protects against rain, sleet, snow, and ice. The winter boots have a 1.25-inch platform, but the rubber outsole features traction to help prevent slips, trips, and other mishaps. Made to last, these Ugg boots come in a neutral-toned gray (pictured) and a dreamy pale pink.

Promising Amazon review: “The boots are warm and fuzzy on the inside, and they will keep my feet nice and warm in the winter.”

Available sizes: Women's 5 — 12

6. A Pair of Shearling Boots With A Wedge Heel

These shearling wedge boots are waterproof and warm — and on top of that, they're incredibly chic. The lining, which is made with a combination of genuine shearling and micro-fleece, offers stylish flair as well as much-needed insulation on cold days. The removable footbed provides additional comfort, while the rubber sole has deep, chunky treads. Despite the 3.25-inch platform, many reviewers have raved about how comfortable the boot is for all-day wear. Choose from nine distinct hues, ranging from black to tan to burgundy.

Promising Amazon review: “I just adore these!! They’re super cute, so warm, and stable. Love the wedge heel. Have worn with jeans and leggings this winter. Super adorable and [...] totally worth it!”

Available sizes: Women's 5 — 12

7. A Pair Of Retro-Inspired Boots Lined With Shearling

Fila's fan-favorite chunky sneakers are also available in boot form, and they're a much better fit for chillier days. These Disruptor boots are lined with shearling and feature a faux leather and microsuede (aka faux suede) exterior. While not waterproof, the boots have an outsole with deep tread and a cushioned footbed that provides long-lasting support. The snap buttons allow you to fold the shaft of the boot down to show off the shearling, and a lace closure allows for a secure fit. They're available in five colors, including black (pictured) and a bright off-white.

Positive Amazon review: “Best boots for walking in icey conditions. The soles are designed to really grip. (Look at photo of soles) Very warm and smooth inside. [...] I have been wearing them for a week, non stop. Most comfortable warm SLIP PROOF boots ever. I’m going to get them in every color.”