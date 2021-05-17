The Best Solid Wood Bookcases For A Timelessly Chic Home Library

While you can find bookcases made of a variety of sturdy, attractive materials, none have the golden reputation of 100% wood. The best solid wood bookcases are made of pure wood like fir or parawood, rather than the more commonly found composite wood. Besides the cachet of owning solid wood furniture, it can hold a lot of weight without sagging. That’s a major benefit when you’re looking for a bookcase that can hold lots of books.

As you shop for solid wood bookcases, avoid anything labeled MDF (medium-density fiberboard), particleboard, or engineered wood, as these are all composites, not 100% wood. Composite woods are generally more affordable than solid wood, and quite durable, though they only have about a quarter of the strength of real wood — not ideal for a bookcase.

So, what kinds of wood should you look for in a bookcase? Both hardwood (like maple, oak, and parawood) and softwood (like pine, fir, and cedar) are quite durable, but wood with tighter, closer grains are generally more stable. You’ll find a mix of both hardwood softwood on this list. However, it’s important to note that some sources warn against pine, as it’s the “softest” of the softwood — but pine is the most common option, because it’s less expensive than other wood and boasts an attractive-looking grain.

Aside from material, you’ll need to consider size and weight capacity. Bookcases come in a multitude of dimensions, ranging from 35 inches high to more than double that, so you’ll have plenty of options to suit your space. (There’s even a fold-away bookcase if you’re very limited on space.) Likewise, weight capacity is a major factor in storing books. Since all the bookcases here are made of solid wood, they’ll hold up well over time, but it’s still smart to take note of the manufacturer’s information on each shelf’s weight-bearing capacity. If that information isn’t available, you can calculate sag using an online sag tool. (And always store your heaviest items on the lower shelves).

As is often the case with furniture, the style of your home bookshelf is arguably as important as its function, so you’ll find a variety of aesthetics below. Whether you use it to display your knick-knack collection or all those novels you’ve definitely read, read on to shop seven of the best solid wood bookcases on Amazon.

1 This Freestanding Bookcase With A Butcher-Block Finish International Concepts Unfinished Bookcase Amazon $297 See On Amazon Material: parawood With its butcher-block construction and simple silhouette, this shaker-style bookcase is about as timeless as it gets. It’s made from parawood, a durable hardwood that comes from the rubber tree, so it’s incredibly sturdy, too. (Parawood is also an environmentally friendly material, as the wood is technically a byproduct of latex farming.) This unit has five shelves, three of which are adjustable. It’s available in three stains in varying sizes, though if you want to really personalize it, you can pick up the unfinished version pictured here, which is ready to be painted or stained to match your home. Promising review: “Good balance of quality (solid wood, sturdy construction) and affordability. We got three, and they arrived well-packed and undamaged. We liked that they were unfinished, so we could pick the exact color we wanted. They took the stain and finish beautifully, with some natural variation for the grain, which is what you want from real wood. I will definitely buy more if our book collection keeps growing!” Available sizes (width x height x depth), with unit weight: 36-Inch: 32 x 36 x 12 inches, 51 pounds

48-Inch: 32 x 48 x 12 inches, 72.5 pounds

60-Inch: 32 x 60 x 12 inches, 82.5 pounds

72-Inch: 32 x 72 x 12 inches, 85.8 pounds (featured)

2 This Étagère Bookcase With A Sleek Industrial Look HSH Solid Wood Étagère Bookcase Amazon $180 See On Amazon Materials: fir, steel This étagère bookcase beautifully blends style and function. Four fir-wood shelves with a rustic grain (each with a 120-pound weight capacity) sit in a square-tube steel frame, a design that suits so many interior aesthetics, from farmhouse to industrial and beyond. Its open sides are ideal for displaying picture frames, trinkets, and plants, too — but if you’re using it for books, you may want to invest in some bookends to keep your collection in place. Promising review: “It looks like the photos! The finishing and fabrication is precise and well done. It’s sturdy, can support a lot of weight and you can just tell this is a high quality product. I’m so in love with this shelf! When the shelves in my living room need replacing I’ll be buying 2 more. It’s rare for me to find nothing wrong with a product but this one is it.” Available sizes (width x height x depth), with unit weight: 3-Tier: 40.1 x 35.4 x 9 inches, 28.3 pounds

4-Tier: 41.3 x 55 x 10.7 inches, 41.9 pounds (featured)

5-Tier: 47.2 x 70 x 9.1 inches, 56.1 pounds

3 This Affordable Bookcase With Over 2,500 Perfect Ratings Casual Home Shelf Bookcase Amazon $93 See On Amazon Material: pine Pine is a great option for those seeking solid wood furniture on a budget. Case in point: This pine shelf bookcase that costs under $100 — but with over 2,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s a firm fan-favorite. It’s outfitted with five shelves that can support 25 pounds each, and features X-shaped side panels that prevent books from falling (in addition to looking really stylish). Get it in four rich finishes, like the walnut pictured above, or fresh, bright white. Promising review: “I bought 2 of these bookshelves 5 years ago. [...] I've been pleased enough with the first two that I came back to order another one. We are not handy folks around this house and they went together easily and they are sufficiently sturdy to hold a bunch of books.” Available sizes (width x height x depth), with unit weight: 29.5 x 63 x 11.75 inches, 35.25 pounds

4 This Stackable Bookcase That Can Fold Away For Storage Casual Home Folding Stackable Bookcase Amazon $72 See On Amazon Material: pine Easily the most versatile choice on this list, this solid pine bookshelf folds up into a single piece, making it easy to store if you’re tight on space, or to transport when moving or rearranging furniture. It has an open top, slotted sides, and three shelves, though you can stack two to create a larger bookcase (the top peg connectors can be removed if you only want to use one). One of the biggest draws is that no assembly is required, unlike the other bookcases on this list — simply pull it out of the box and unfold it. Choose from seven finishes, from mahogany to honey to the walnut pictured here. Promising review: “I have about 10 of these that I use for books and file boxes in my home office. They are simple and unobtrusive and stack well. One feature I particularly like is the wooden bars at the sides of the shelves. I have had stacking bookcases that didn't have those, and I had to use bookends to keep books from falling off the sides of the shelves. The side bars not only give the shelves a nice Mission-style look, but are a real advantage for storage.” Available sizes (width x height x depth), with unit weight: 27.5 x 38 x 11.5 inches, 22 pounds

5 A Tiered Ladder Bookcase To Put Your Collection On Display SIMPLIHOME Solid Wood Ladder Bookcase Amazon $167 See On Amazon Material: pine This ladder bookcase adds a point of architectural interest to your decor, thanks to its graduated shelf sizes and sleek yet rustic design. All four shelves have different weight capacities, spanning from 12 pounds at the top to 28 pounds on the bottom (with a 95-pound total capacity) — so take special care to stack your heaviest books on the bottom shelf. This is constructed of solid pine and coated in a protective lacquer to prevent dings and scratches, and which also brings out each shelf’s unique grain design. It’s available in five finishes, including the brunette shade featured above. Promising review: “I love these. So happy I spent a little more than I planned. I bought two, they stand side by side. Beautiful. Hold much more stuff than I expected. Sturdy. I attached wall safety hardware so no worries when cat springs off the top shelf.” Available sizes (width x height x depth), with unit weight: 30 x 63 x 9–14.6 inches, 31 pounds

6 This Wall-Mounted Bookcase With An Iron Pipe Frame WGX Design For You Wall-Mounted Bookshelf Amazon $145 See On Amazon Materials: pine, metal Try a space-saving, modern approach to storing your books with this wall-mounted bookcase. The shelves are made of solid pine with distressed details for a farmhouse-chic look, and it’s supported by a black iron pipe frame that affixes to the wall and floor (though many Amazon shoppers report that only affixing it to the wall provides enough stability). The manufacturer doesn’t provide weight capacity information, but most reviewers note that the shelves both look and feel sturdy and high-quality. A shopping tip: Take note of the sizes, as this bookcase is available in varying widths with either five or six shelves. Also note that the “DN” number refers to the pipe’s diameter in millimeters. Promising review: “I took a chance and love it! Has the industrial look I was looking for. I already have it filled with about 30 hardcover books, 30 softcover and about 10 family photo albums. I still have room left for misc small books, pic frames and knick-knacks. [...] Loved it so much I bought another one. I found the materials of high quality (at least not cheap feeling or looking).” Available sizes (width x height x depth), with unit weight: 24-inch, 5-Tier, DN20: 24 x 67 x 10 inches, 26.1 pounds (featured)

24-inch, 6-Tier, DN20: 24 x 74 x 10 inches, 31.3 pounds

24-inch, 6-Tier, DN25: 24 x 79 x 10 inches, 39.1 pounds

32-inch, 5-Tier, DN20: 32 x 67 x 10 inches, 31.1 pounds

32-inch, 6-Tier, DN20: 32 x 74 x 10 inches, 37.1 pounds

7 A Handsome MCM-Style Bookcase With A Drawer For Discreet Storage Simpli Home Harper Bookcase With Storage Amazon $320 See On Amazon Material: rubberwood With its slim legs and rich walnut finish, this stylish bookcase has all the trappings of a classic, but still trending, mid-century modern silhouette. (Couldn’t you just see it in Don Draper’s living room?) Other than style, this delivers on function. This 4-shelf bookcase is made of sturdy rubberwood (aka parawood); and although the manufacturer doesn’t provide weight capacity information, Amazon reviewers are impressed with its durability and expensive look and feel. The drawer with notched handles at the bottom lets you tuck away extra books, or any other items you don’t need to display (like tablecloths and flatware you don’t use on a daily basis). This requires assembly, but the manufacturer provides the hardware and clear instructions, so many reviewers confirm that the construction is relatively easy. Promising review: “I bought this bookcase over a year ago, and I was so impressed and pleased with it that I bought a second one when I needed more book storage [...] This is a very sturdy and durable bookcase. I feel confident in loading it up with heavy books. I wouldn't feel quite so confident about this with the cheap particle board junk. You will pay a little more for this bookcase, but you will get a lot more in quality. It is actually a very good value. I can strongly recommend this product - something I don't do very often!” Available sizes (width x height x depth), with unit weight: 24 x 60 x 16 inches, 86 pounds