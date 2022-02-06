Shopping
The 11 Best Tablecloths For Everyday Use
Tablecloths add a great design element to your dining area, while protecting surfaces from spills and stains. Whether you choose a classic material like linen or a low-maintenance fabric like polyester, the best tablecloths for everyday use are easy to clean and maintain and come in a variety of sizes and styles to suit any type of table or decor.
When it comes to the material of your tablecloth, generally you’ll have the choice between natural fibers like linen and cotton, and synthetics such as polyester. Each has benefits in terms of how easy it is to clean and dry, as well as how wrinkle- and stain-resistant it is.
- Linen has a large, durable weave and a slightly textured look that softens with use. Linen tablecloths have great absorbency but are prone to shrinking and wrinkling, so it’s best to let them air-dry rather than place them in the dryer. Linen should be washed on low heat, and while some people like its naturally rustic texture, it can be ironed on a low temperature setting if you prefer a smooth look.
- Cotton is a bit softer and less absorbent than linen, and many cotton tablecloths come pre-shrunk to prevent changes in sizing when dried. Cotton tablecloths can be machine-washed, machine-dried, and ironed on low heat, making them a great everyday option.
- Polyester often stands up well to machine-washing and drying, and many polyester tablecloths have stain-resistant properties that allow spills to be wiped away. Polyester can be blended with other materials and woven to resemble natural fibers such as linen, making it a very versatile choice. While no tablecloth is completely wrinkle-proof, polyester styles are easy to care for and good for dining tables in high-traffic homes.
- Poly-vinyl or PVC tablecloths are the most waterproof styles available, and while they sometimes can’t be cleaned in the washing machine, their low-maintenance, nonporous design repels liquids, so sticky messes and spills wipe away with a towel or sponge.
Whether you prefer a traditional or contemporary look, the best everyday tablecloths below come in a range of shapes and sizes to make your dining space more stylish and functional.