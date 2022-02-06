Tablecloths add a great design element to your dining area, while protecting surfaces from spills and stains. Whether you choose a classic material like linen or a low-maintenance fabric like polyester, the best tablecloths for everyday use are easy to clean and maintain and come in a variety of sizes and styles to suit any type of table or decor.

When it comes to the material of your tablecloth, generally you’ll have the choice between natural fibers like linen and cotton, and synthetics such as polyester. Each has benefits in terms of how easy it is to clean and dry, as well as how wrinkle- and stain-resistant it is.

Linen has a large, durable weave and a slightly textured look that softens with use. Linen tablecloths have great absorbency but are prone to shrinking and wrinkling, so it’s best to let them air-dry rather than place them in the dryer. Linen should be washed on low heat, and while some people like its naturally rustic texture, it can be ironed on a low temperature setting if you prefer a smooth look.

Whether you prefer a traditional or contemporary look, the best everyday tablecloths below come in a range of shapes and sizes to make your dining space more stylish and functional.

A Faux Linen Tablecloth That's Durable & Easy To Care For maxmill Flaxy Faux Linen Tablecloth $24 With a slightly slubby texture, this faux linen tablecloth has a natural look, but it's woven from high-quality polyester, giving it a low-maintenance, wrinkle-resistant design (although you may have to finish it with a low-temperature iron if you want a truly crisp look). Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon, the machine-washable tablecloth is easy to clean for everyday use, and reviewers have reported it resists stains well. It's available in 10 neutral tones in different rectangular and circular sizes, and it has a finished hem with a 3-centimeter border that gives it a polished look. A reviewer wrote: "True to word wrinkle free ( I was worried because that's not always true when products claim wrinkle free!) nice and light weight, a little sheer but opaque enough for good coverage. Would buy again, I like this heather gray shade too." Available shapes and sizes: 6

Available colors: 10

A Wrinkle- & Stain-Resistant Tablecloth In Simple Solid Colors Obstal Heavy-Duty Microfiber Tablecloth $18 Another highly rated pick, this durable polyester tablecloth comes in eight rectangular sizes to fit a variety of tables, and it has a wrinkle-resistant design that doesn't require ironing. The surface of the tablecloth is water-resistant, and though it's washer- and dryer-friendly, most messes can be wiped clean with a damp cloth. It comes in eight solid colors that won't fade, even with regular use and cleaning. In addition to rectangular designs, the brand also sells this tablecloth in a round version. A reviewer wrote: "Love this tablecloth. My sister spilled a drink on it and we were able to simply wipe it off. No damage to the table, it beaded right up and after dinner into the washer and dryer and it came out smooth and clean." Available sizes: 16 (round options also available)

Available colors: 8

A Spill-Proof Indoor-Outdoor Tablecloth Made From PVC sancua Waterproof PVC Tablecloth $19 If spills are a consistent concern at your dining table, this waterproof tablecloth is made from durable PVC that's suitable for use both indoors and outdoors. With this option, everyday messes are easy to clean up using a damp cloth or sponge (but it shouldn't be machine-washed or ironed), and though it doesn't have the soft look of fabric tablecloths, it's naturally wrinkle-resistant and easy to maintain for daily use. The tablecloth comes in 10 square and rectangular sizes (and is also available in a round design) in a variety of neutral and bright colors to match your decor. A reviewer wrote: "Oh man, this thing has been a lifesaver. My beautiful table was being ruined by three kids under 10. It looks great, fits perfectly, doesn't slip and slide around, and best of all, it protects my table from all the natural disasters kids bring. You can't beat the price either!" Available sizes: 15 (round options also available)

Available colors: 28

A Classic Linen Tablecloth With A Natural Feel Solino Home Round Linen Tablecloth $60 If you like the look and feel of natural fibers, this 100% linen tablecloth comes in a range of earthy and soft-tone colors to complement your home. It can be machine-washed on cold for regular cleaning, but should be air-dried to prevent shrinking, which means this option is a bit more high-maintenance than other picks. That being said, reviewers have reported that stains come out easily in the wash. While the tablecloth will soften with each use and wash, it will naturally have a slightly wrinkled, relaxed look, however a steam iron can be used on low heat if you prefer a crisp finish. It comes in multiple square, rectangular, and round sizes. A reviewer wrote: "I ordered the largest size in Natural for my dining room table. It is lightweight, very well constructed and a pleasure to own. I have had many tablecloths over the years and this one is hard to beat. Ironed, it gives a crisp luxurious look. Unironed, it gives a natural, homey feel. It is a win-win and I shall be purchasing more!" Available shapes and sizes: 12

Available colors: 29

A Checkered Tablecloth That Comes In 17 Colors Hiasan Wrinkle-Resistant Checkered Tablecloth $19 This checkered polyester tablecloth has a traditional design that makes a fun statement for everyday dining and entertaining, whether indoors or outdoors. The lightweight material is wrinkle-resistant and waterproof, allowing you to wipe small spills clean with a sponge or run it through a low-temperature wash cycle for a deeper clean. (It's also dryer-safe.) It's offered in a variety of colors and a range of dimensions, as well as a round design. A reviewer wrote: "It is easy to maintain! Stain resistant and wrinkle free! It also dries fast when washed. Black and white plaid goes with spring, summer, fall or Christmas decor!" Available sizes: 9 (round options also available)

Available colors: 16

A 2-Toned Tablecloth With Embroidery & Fringe Deep Dream Tassel Tablecloth $24 You might assume that a beautiful tablecloth with intricate stitching and a fringe may be difficult to care for, but this two-toned option is made from low-maintenance polyester linen that's wrinkle-resistant and durable enough to clean in a washing machine. Plus, reviewers were pleased with how stain-resistant this option is. The tablecloth is shrink-proof and fade-resistant (it can be used indoors or outdoors), and it can be hung or machine-dried on a low temperature. If you like the look of this but have a round tablecloth, a similar fringed option exists (but without embroidery). A reviewer wrote: "I bought this tablecloth for my vintage wood dining room table that started to get beat up pretty badly by the cute little humans in my home. I needed something a little boho chic to match my decor but also practical since I'll be cleaning crumbs and stains off it daily. This one did the trick. Wrinkle free, easy to clean and super cute! Love the fringe on the edges, nice touch." Available sizes: 6

Available colors: 5

The Patterned Tablecloth That Comes In 36 Unique Themes Maison d' Hermine 100% Cotton Tablecloth $34 If you like changing up your decor based on the season, the holidays, or just your mood, this patterned tablecloth comes in 35 different patterns ranging from cozy snowscapes to Thanksgiving turkeys to floral scenes with birds. It's made from 100% slub cotton that is machine-washable and dryer-safe, and it can be ironed on low heat for a smooth finish if you want an extra polished look. Keep in mind, however, that this option is a little less stain-resistant than some of the others on this list. That being said, the colorful patterns may help to disguise any marks. Besides rectangular and square designs, the brand also offers round tablecloths in similar themes. A reviewer wrote: "I like the dense pattern and busy coloring of the burnt orange paisley, so if there ever is a stain or grease spot I miss pre-treating, the cloth will still look nice without showcasing it. The best news about this tablecloth is it comes out of the dryer ready to use. [...] If you're picky, you might iron it. If you're not too picky, but you want a reliable, nice-looking, easy care tablecloth for daily use, this one is perfect!" Available shapes and sizes: 19 (round options also available)

Available colors and styles: 36

A Geometric Tablecloth That Lends A Modern Touch SASTYBALE Geometric Cotton-Linen Tablecloth $21 This modern tablecloth features a geometric pattern that would add a contemporary touch to any dining space. It is constructed from stain-resistant cotton-linen and can be machine-washed and dried for easy care. Though the tablecloth has some wrinkle resistance, a low iron can be used to smooth it, and a fine folded hem helps give it a finished look. A reviewer wrote: "I love this tablecloth! The design is exactly what is pictured and the quality is great. After washing and drying on low, there were hardly any wrinkles. [...] I am actually considering purchasing another one just in case anything happens to it, I'll have a backup." Available shapes and sizes: 4

Available colors: 1

A Burlap Tablecloth With A Windowpane Pattern Lamberia Cotton-Linen Tablecloth $25 Burlap and cotton are woven together to make this rustic tablecloth with a windowpane pattern and fringe that give it an earthy-chic look, and the brand also offers other options like leaves and traditional checkers. The stain-resistant tablecloth can be safely cleaned in a washing machine and, though it can be tumble-dried and ironed on low heat, some reviewers noted that it's best to air dry to prevent the fringe from getting tangled. A reviewer wrote: "I LOVE this tablecloth. It's perfect with farmhouse decor and it's made of quality material. Washed it several times from the kids constantly spilling on it and it still looks great!" Available shapes and sizes: 5

Available colors and styles: 6

A Handblock-Printed Floral Tablecloth ATOSII 'Taj' 100% Cotton Hand-Block Linen Tablecloth $43 This line of elegant tablecloths is handmade by skilled artisans in India and features a block-printed botanical pattern with a complementary wide border. It's constructed from 100% cotton that can be machine-washed on cold to maintain the vibrancy of the dye, and it can be machine-dried and ironed for a crisper look. The tablecloth will soften with time and use, but due to the lighter weight may shrink slightly after washing, and it doesn't offer the stain resistance of some other picks. Since the tablecloths are printed by hand, they feature slight irregularities and imperfections that make each one unique. A reviewer wrote: "Beautiful colors, pattern, and artisanship, and the quality of the construction and cloth itself are excellent." Available sizes: 4

Available colors and styles: 13